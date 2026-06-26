Results Score Warwickshire vs Worcestershire T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Hose Adambatsman
|49
|35
|3
|3
|140
|Waite Matthewall rounder
|39
|25
|1
|3
|156
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Woakes Chrisall rounder
|4
|0
|39
|1
|9.75
|1
|0
|Gleeson Richardbowler
|4
|0
|42
|2
|10.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
6
SIX! On a good line and length. Taylor moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field for six runs.
19.5
.
Yorker, outside off stump once again. Taylor goes back and plays a defensive stroke
19.4
4
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off again. Taylor rocks back and eases a drive for 4 runs.