Results Score Warwickshire vs Worcestershire T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026

T20

Edgbaston

WAR
WAR

224

WOR
WOR

165

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Hose Adambatsman493533140
Waite Matthewall rounder392513156
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Woakes Chrisall rounder403919.7510
Gleeson Richardbowler4042210.500

Latest Highlights

19.6
6

SIX! On a good line and length. Taylor moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field for six runs.

19.5
.

Yorker, outside off stump once again. Taylor goes back and plays a defensive stroke

19.4
4

FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off again. Taylor rocks back and eases a drive for 4 runs.

Read all highlights