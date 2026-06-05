19.3 W OUT! Waite gets the wicket! Waite pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. McAndrew moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

19.2 . Pitched up, on a good line. McAndrew pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive

19.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across. Gorvin moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

18.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. McAndrew pushes forward and drives down the ground for four runs.

18.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Gorvin pushes forward and punches a drive back through point for a single run.

18.4 . Good length, outside off once again. Gorvin gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

18.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Gorvin gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

18.2 1 On a good line and length from Usama Mir. McAndrew gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

18.1 . CHANCE! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. McAndrew moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull. A huge stumping chance but it's squandered, and McAndrew survives.

17.6 1 Yorker, on a good line. McAndrew gets forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

17.5 6 Back-to-back maximums! On a good line and length from Waite. McAndrew moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

17.4 6 MAXIMUM! Waite pitches one up, outside off again. McAndrew gets on the front foot and skies a drive on the off side for 6 runs.

17.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off once again. McAndrew moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive

17.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. McAndrew moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

17.1 . Full ball, outside off. McAndrew gets on the front foot and lifts a drive down the ground.

16.6 1 Full ball, on a good line but angled across the batter. McAndrew moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a run back behind square.

16.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. McAndrew pushes forward and reverse sweeps back behind point for 4 runs.

16.4 1 Good line and length. Gorvin gets forward and leg glances back behind square for a run.

16.3 W OUT! Usama Mir breaks through! Full, on line. Van der Gugten goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull, the stumps are disturbed, and van der Gugten has to go

16.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. McAndrew advances down the pitch and drives through the off side for a run.

16.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. McAndrew gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for four runs.

15.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Van der Gugten moves onto the back foot and edges

15.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Neesham rocks back and edges, and is caught by Mohammed behind point.

15.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. McAndrew gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.

15.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. McAndrew goes back but swings and misses while trying a pull

15.3 W OUT! Sikandar Raza breaks through! On a good line and length. Douthwaite gets on the back foot and plays a sloppy pull, and is caught by Taylor back behind square.

15.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Neesham gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

15.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Douthwaite pushes forward and pulls for a run down the ground.

14.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Douthwaite goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

14.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Douthwaite gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.4 1 Pitched up, on line. Neesham pushes forward and drives for a single run through the leg side field.

14.3 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across Douthwaite. He moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

14.2 W OUT! Brookes breaks through! Pitched up, outside off stump. Cooke gets on the front foot and skies a drive, but is caught by Mohammed down the ground.

14.1 . Full, outside off stump. Cooke gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

13.6 1 Good line and length. Cooke pushes forward and drives for a run.

13.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Cooke gets forward and drives for four runs through the off side.

13.4 1 Full, on line. Neesham moves onto the front foot and drives poorly for 1 run down the ground.

13.3 . Good length from Taylor, outside off stump. Neesham gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

13.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Taylor, pitching outside off once again. Neesham pushes forward and drives down the ground for four runs.

13.1 1 Length ball, outside off again. Cooke moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

12.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Cooke goes back and drives on the off side for a single run.

12.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Cooke gets forward and reverse sweeps behind point for four runs.

12.4 . On a good length, outside off. Cooke gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

12.3 1 Usama Mir pitches one up, on line. Neesham moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the leg side field.

12.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Neesham gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for 4 runs.

12.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Neesham goes back and punches a drive through the off side.

11.6 1lb Full ball, pitching on a good line. Neesham gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep, resulting in one leg bye.

11.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Cooke goes back and lofts a pull for a single run.

11.4 1 Sikandar Raza pitches one up, on line. Neesham moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run.

11.3 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. Neesham gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for a pair of runs behind point.

11.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Neesham gets forward but makes no contact while trying a reverse sweep

11.1 1 On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Cooke goes back and pulls for one run.

10.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Neesham moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

10.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Neesham ducks out of the way

10.4 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Neesham gets on the front foot and inside edges

10.3 W OUT! Finch breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Dickson gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut, the stumps are disturbed, and Dickson has to depart

10.2 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Dickson goes back and cuts behind point.

10.1 1 Good length from Finch, pitching outside off stump once again. Cooke gets forward and flicks for one run behind square.

9.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Dickson pushes forward but allows that one to go through to Roderick unchallenged

9.5 1lb Full, pitching on a good line but angling across. Cooke pushes forward and tucks a leg glance back behind square for 1 leg bye.

9.4 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Dickson gets forward and flicks for one run.

9.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Cooke rocks back and slices a late cut back behind point for 1 run.

9.2 W OUT! Sikandar Raza gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off once more. Kellaway moves onto the front foot and lofts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Sikandar Raza

9.1 1 Full, outside off. Dickson pushes forward and drives for a run.

8.6 1 Length ball, pitching on leg. Dickson moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance for a run behind square.

8.5 1 Back of a length, outside off but angling across Kellaway. He gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run back behind square.

8.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line but angled across Dickson. He creates space and drives for one run.

8.2 . Good line and length from Finch. Hurle pushes forward and defends

8.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Kellaway pushes forward and drives through the off side for a single run.

7.6 . On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Hurle rocks back and leg glances behind square.

7.5 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Smale gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Smale is bowled

7.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Kellaway advances and edges for a run on the leg side.

7.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Smale goes back and cuts for a single run through point.

7.2 2 On a good line and length but angling across the batter. Smale moves down the pitch and guides a leg glance behind square for two runs.

7.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Kellaway gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

6.6 1 Good length, outside off. Kellaway gets forward and switch hits sloppily for a single run back behind point.

6.5 . Good length, outside off. Kellaway moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

6.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Smale moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run behind square.

6.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump but angled across the batter. Carlson rocks back and pulls for a run back behind square.

6.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Carlson rocks back and eases a drive

5.6 . Good length, outside off. Smale gets on the front foot and defends

5.5 2 Full toss, outside off. Smale moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for 2 runs.

5.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Carlson gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the on side field.

5.3 4 FOUR! Waite pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Carlson gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

5.2 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off stump. Carlson gets on the front foot and plays a drive for six runs down the ground.

5.1 1 Good line and length from Waite. Smale gets forward and drives for one run through the leg side field.

4.6 1 Back of a length from Taylor, outside off. Smale goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

4.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Carlson pushes forward and flicks for one run.

4.4 1 Full, pitching outside off again. Smale moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

4.3 1lb Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Carlson goes back and plays a wild pull for 1 leg bye.

4.2 1 Good length from Taylor, outside off stump once again. Smale gets forward and drives for a single run.

4.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Carlson gets on the front foot and drives for one run on the on side.

3.6 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length but angling across. Smale rocks back and lofts a pull for 6 runs back behind square.

3.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Carlson goes back and defends for a single run through point.

3.4 . Dropped in short by Finch, on a good line. Carlson ducks under it

3.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Carlson pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

3.3 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Finch, pitching near leg stump.

3.2 . Back of a length from Finch, pitching outside off. Carlson goes back but misses while attempting to play a cut

3.1 6 SIX! Good length, outside off stump. Carlson gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

2.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Smale moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

2.5 . Good length, outside off. Smale goes back but swings and misses while attempting a ramp

2.4 1 Pitched up, outside off once again. Carlson moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the leg side.

2.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Smale moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

2.2 . Back of a length from Taylor, outside off but angled across the batter. Smale goes back and pulls

2.1 1 Full ball, outside off again. Carlson moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square for 1 run.

1.6 1 Full, outside off stump. Carlson gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Finch.

1.5 . On a good line and length. Carlson gets on the front foot, and is hit on the body while trying to play a sweep

1.4 . Short of a length, outside off. Carlson ducks

1.3 1 Good length from Waite, outside off once again. Smale gets forward and outside edges for 1 run back through point.

1.2 1 Good length from Waite, outside off. Carlson pushes forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

1.1 . On a good length, outside off once more. Carlson moves onto the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying a pull

0.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Carlson moves onto the front foot and drives poorly for a run.

0.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Taylor, outside leg. Carlson gets forward and plays a flick for four runs.

0.4 1lb On a good length, outside off again. Smale gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend, resulting in one leg bye behind point on the off side.

0.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Smale moves down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive

0.2 . On a good line and length from Taylor. Smale gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Carlson pushes forward and leg glances for 1 run.

19.5 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Usama Mir pushes forward and lofts a drive back behind point for two runs.

19.4 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Usama Mir gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 2 runs.

19.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Waite moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point for one run.

19.2 1 McAndrew pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Usama Mir gets forward and lifts a scoop for a single run back behind square.

19.1 6 SIX! McAndrew drops one in short, pitching outside off stump but angling across the batter. Usama Mir rocks back and plays a hook back behind square for a half dozen runs.

18.6 2 Neesham pitches one up, outside off stump again. Waite gets forward and drives for a couple of runs through the off side.

18.5 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Waite gets forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs.

18.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Usama Mir gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

18.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Usama Mir gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

18.2 6 SIX! Length ball, outside leg and angling across Usama Mir. He rocks back and plays a drive over the on side field for six runs.

18.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from Neesham, on a good line.

18.1 1 Good length from Neesham, outside off. Waite rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

17.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Usama Mir goes back and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

17.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump but angled across. Waite rocks back and pulls shakily for a single run back behind square.

17.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Usama Mir gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

17.3 W OUT! van der Gugten gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Roderick goes back and edges, and is caught by van der Gugten

17.2 1 Good length from van der Gugten, pitching outside off stump. Waite goes back and cuts behind point for one run.

17.1 1 Good length, outside off once more. Roderick moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

16.6 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Roderick goes back and plays a pull for one run.

16.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Waite gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run on the on side.

16.4 W OUT! Back-to-back dismissals for McAndrew! Length ball, outside off once again. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Hurle

16.3 1 Back of a length, outside off but angling across Roderick. He rocks back and pulls for one run behind square.

16.2 2 On a good line and length. Roderick pushes forward and flicks behind square for 2 runs.

16.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

15.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Roderick pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

15.5 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Roderick moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.4 1 Yorker, outside off stump once again. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

15.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Gorvin, pitching outside off stump once again. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for four runs.

15.3 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside off.

15.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Roderick gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 1 run.

15.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run back behind point.

14.6 6 SIX! Free hit, and Roderick makes the most of it. Full ball, outside off stump once more. Roderick pushes forward and lifts a sweep for a half dozen runs.

14.6 nb No ball. Full ball, outside off stump once more. Roderick moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

14.5 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Sikandar Raza advances and drives for 1 run through the off side.

14.4 . Full, pitching outside off once again. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and glances through the off side.

14.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Roderick moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

14.2 1 Good length from Douthwaite, pitching outside off stump again. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

14.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

14.1 1w Wide. Short ball, on line but angling across and down the leg side.

13.6 W OUT! Gorvin gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Hose goes back and drives shakily, and is caught by Gorvin

13.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump but angling across the batter. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and leg glances behind square for one run.

13.4 1 Hose brings up his fifty! Length ball, outside off stump again. Hose goes back and eases a drive for one run.

13.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Hose rocks back and guides a cut for 4 runs through point.

13.2 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. Sikandar Raza gets forward and edges for 1 run.

12.6 1 Good line and length. Brookes gets forward and lifts a sweep for 1 run back behind square.

12.5 . Good length from Kellaway, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Brookes creates room and inside edges into their pads while trying a drive

12.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Brookes gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

12.3 1 Good length from Kellaway, outside leg and angling across. Hose gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

12.1 2 Full ball, on leg stump. Hose pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for two runs. The ball is misfielded.

11.6 1 On a good line and length once more. Hose pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

11.5 6 SIX! Full toss, on a good line once again. Hose gets forward and flicks for a half dozen runs.

11.4 1 On a good line and length. Brookes advances and punches a drive for a single run.

11.3 . Back of a length from Neesham, pitching outside off. Brookes goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

11.2 . Good length from Neesham, outside off stump. Brookes goes back and eases a drive through the off side field.

10.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off but angled across the batter. Brookes moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for a run.

10.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Hose pushes forward and drives for a run.

10.4 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg. Hose gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

10.3 . 0 runs

10.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Brookes gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

10.1 1 On a good length, outside off again. Hose pushes forward and drives for a run.

9.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Brookes moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs back behind point.

9.5 . Gorvin pitches one up, on line once again. Brookes pushes forward and defends

9.4 W OUT! Gorvin gets the wicket! Good line and length. Mohammed gets on the front foot and pulls, but is caught by Kellaway

9.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Mohammed gets forward and plays a sweep for four runs.

9.2 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Mohammed gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive

9.1 1 On a good line and length once more. Hose gets forward and drives for 1 run.

8.6 . On a good line and length from Kellaway. Mohammed moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

8.5 1 Kellaway pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Hose pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

8.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Kellaway, outside off stump. Hose advances down the pitch and drives for six runs down the ground.

8.3 1 Mohammed defends for one run.

8.2 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Mohammed moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive

8.1 1 Full ball, on line. Hose moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

7.6 1 Full, outside off once more. Hose moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

7.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg. Mohammed pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

7.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Hose pushes forward and drives for one run.

7.3 1 DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Mohammed moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 1 run. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Gorvin.

7.2 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Hose. He pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run down the ground.

7.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Mohammed pushes forward and drives for one run on the on side.

6.6 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Hose gets forward and guides a leg glance back behind square.

6.5 2 Good line and length. Hose goes back and drives for 2 runs down the ground.

6.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.

6.3 . Kellaway pitches one up, outside off stump. Mohammed shuffles down the pitch and drives on the off side.

6.2 . Length ball, outside off. Mohammed goes back and drives down the ground.

6.1 1 Good line and length. Hose gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for a run.

5.6 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Hose pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

5.5 . CHANCE! Good line and length. Hose gets forward and leg glances. There's an attempt at a run out.

5.4 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, outside off once more. Hose backs away and drives for 4 runs.

5.3 . On a good line and length from McAndrew once again. Hose pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Mohammed rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

5.2 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Mohammed pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a flick

5.1 1 Good length from McAndrew, pitching outside off. Hose gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side.

4.6 . Short, on a good line once more. Mohammed gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

4.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammed pushes forward and drives poorly for two runs on the leg side.

4.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Mohammed pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

4.3 . On a good line and length. Mohammed gets forward and drives

4.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

4.1 . Good length, outside off once again. Mohammed gets forward and defends

3.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Hose gets on the back foot and defends

3.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hose gets forward and defends

3.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching near leg stump. Hose moves onto the front foot and flicks for 4 runs back behind square.

3.3 W OUT! Bowled. On a good length, outside off again. Kashif Ali moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to defend, the ball gets through, and Kashif Ali is bowled

3.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Kashif Ali shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for four runs on the on side.

2.6 . On a good line and length from van der Gugten. Mohammed gets on the back foot and edges into their pads while attempting a pull

2.5 4 FOUR! Good length from van der Gugten, outside off once again. Mohammed moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

2.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and plays a sloppy drive for a run.

2.3 2 Full, outside off once more. D'Oliveira gets forward and finesses a glance for 2 runs back behind point.

2.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. D'Oliveira pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. D'Oliveira gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend

1.5 4 FOUR MORE! On a good line and length once more. Mohammed advances and drives for 4 runs over the leg side field.

1.4 4 And another! Pitching on a good line and length again. Mohammed rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

1.3 1 Good length from McAndrew, outside off stump. D'Oliveira moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.

1.2 1 CHANCE! Full ball, pitching outside off. Mohammed gets on the front foot and drives poorly for a single run. A great run out chance but Worcestershire Rapids survive the attempt from Dickson's throw.

1.1 1 On a good line and length from McAndrew. D'Oliveira moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance for one run.

0.6 . On a good line and length. Mohammed gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 . Van der Gugten pitches one up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Mohammed gets forward and eases a drive

0.4 . On a good line and length from van der Gugten. Mohammed moves down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive

0.3 2 Good length from van der Gugten, outside leg and angling across Mohammed. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

0.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. D'Oliveira gets on the back foot and guides a cut behind point for one run.