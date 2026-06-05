Highlights Worcestershire vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast 05.06.2026
OUT! Waite gets the wicket! Waite pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. McAndrew moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps
Pitched up, on a good line. McAndrew pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive
Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across. Gorvin moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. McAndrew pushes forward and drives down the ground for four runs.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Gorvin pushes forward and punches a drive back through point for a single run.
Good length, outside off once again. Gorvin gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Gorvin gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.
On a good line and length from Usama Mir. McAndrew gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
CHANCE! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. McAndrew moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull. A huge stumping chance but it's squandered, and McAndrew survives.
Yorker, on a good line. McAndrew gets forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.
Back-to-back maximums! On a good line and length from Waite. McAndrew moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.
MAXIMUM! Waite pitches one up, outside off again. McAndrew gets on the front foot and skies a drive on the off side for 6 runs.
Yorker, pitching outside off once again. McAndrew moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. McAndrew moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.
Full ball, outside off. McAndrew gets on the front foot and lifts a drive down the ground.
Full ball, on a good line but angled across the batter. McAndrew moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a run back behind square.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. McAndrew pushes forward and reverse sweeps back behind point for 4 runs.
Good line and length. Gorvin gets forward and leg glances back behind square for a run.
OUT! Usama Mir breaks through! Full, on line. Van der Gugten goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull, the stumps are disturbed, and van der Gugten has to go
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. McAndrew advances down the pitch and drives through the off side for a run.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. McAndrew gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for four runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Van der Gugten moves onto the back foot and edges
OUT! Caught. Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Neesham rocks back and edges, and is caught by Mohammed behind point.
Length ball, pitching outside off. McAndrew gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.
Wide. Too wide outside leg. McAndrew goes back but swings and misses while trying a pull
OUT! Sikandar Raza breaks through! On a good line and length. Douthwaite gets on the back foot and plays a sloppy pull, and is caught by Taylor back behind square.
Full ball, on a good line. Neesham gets on the front foot and drives for one run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Douthwaite pushes forward and pulls for a run down the ground.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Douthwaite goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Douthwaite gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Pitched up, on line. Neesham pushes forward and drives for a single run through the leg side field.
Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across Douthwaite. He moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.
OUT! Brookes breaks through! Pitched up, outside off stump. Cooke gets on the front foot and skies a drive, but is caught by Mohammed down the ground.
Full, outside off stump. Cooke gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut
Good line and length. Cooke pushes forward and drives for a run.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Cooke gets forward and drives for four runs through the off side.
Full, on line. Neesham moves onto the front foot and drives poorly for 1 run down the ground.
Good length from Taylor, outside off stump. Neesham gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive
FOUR! Good length from Taylor, pitching outside off once again. Neesham pushes forward and drives down the ground for four runs.
Length ball, outside off again. Cooke moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Cooke goes back and drives on the off side for a single run.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Cooke gets forward and reverse sweeps behind point for four runs.
On a good length, outside off. Cooke gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive
Usama Mir pitches one up, on line. Neesham moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the leg side field.
FOUR! On a good line and length. Neesham gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for 4 runs.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Neesham goes back and punches a drive through the off side.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Neesham gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep, resulting in one leg bye.
Length ball, outside off. Cooke goes back and lofts a pull for a single run.
Sikandar Raza pitches one up, on line. Neesham moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Neesham gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for a pair of runs behind point.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Neesham gets forward but makes no contact while trying a reverse sweep
On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Cooke goes back and pulls for one run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Neesham moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive
Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Neesham ducks out of the way
Good length, outside off stump once more. Neesham gets on the front foot and inside edges
OUT! Finch breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Dickson gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut, the stumps are disturbed, and Dickson has to depart
Length ball, outside off stump again. Dickson goes back and cuts behind point.
Good length from Finch, pitching outside off stump once again. Cooke gets forward and flicks for one run behind square.
Yorker, pitching outside off. Dickson pushes forward but allows that one to go through to Roderick unchallenged
Full, pitching on a good line but angling across. Cooke pushes forward and tucks a leg glance back behind square for 1 leg bye.
Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Dickson gets forward and flicks for one run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Cooke rocks back and slices a late cut back behind point for 1 run.
OUT! Sikandar Raza gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off once more. Kellaway moves onto the front foot and lofts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Sikandar Raza
Full, outside off. Dickson pushes forward and drives for a run.
Length ball, pitching on leg. Dickson moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance for a run behind square.
Back of a length, outside off but angling across Kellaway. He gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run back behind square.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line but angled across Dickson. He creates space and drives for one run.
Good line and length from Finch. Hurle pushes forward and defends
Full ball, pitching outside off. Kellaway pushes forward and drives through the off side for a single run.
On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Hurle rocks back and leg glances behind square.
OUT! Bowled. Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Smale gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Smale is bowled
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Kellaway advances and edges for a run on the leg side.
Length ball, outside off. Smale goes back and cuts for a single run through point.
On a good line and length but angling across the batter. Smale moves down the pitch and guides a leg glance behind square for two runs.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Kellaway gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.
Good length, outside off. Kellaway gets forward and switch hits sloppily for a single run back behind point.
Good length, outside off. Kellaway moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.
Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Smale moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run behind square.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump but angled across the batter. Carlson rocks back and pulls for a run back behind square.
Good length, pitching outside off once again. Carlson rocks back and eases a drive
Good length, outside off. Smale gets on the front foot and defends
Full toss, outside off. Smale moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for 2 runs.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Carlson gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the on side field.
FOUR! Waite pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Carlson gets forward and drives for 4 runs.
SIX! Pitched up, outside off stump. Carlson gets on the front foot and plays a drive for six runs down the ground.
Good line and length from Waite. Smale gets forward and drives for one run through the leg side field.
Back of a length from Taylor, outside off. Smale goes back and plays a pull for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Carlson pushes forward and flicks for one run.
Full, pitching outside off again. Smale moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Carlson goes back and plays a wild pull for 1 leg bye.
Good length from Taylor, outside off stump once again. Smale gets forward and drives for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off. Carlson gets on the front foot and drives for one run on the on side.
SIX! Pitching on a good line and length but angling across. Smale rocks back and lofts a pull for 6 runs back behind square.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Carlson goes back and defends for a single run through point.
Dropped in short by Finch, on a good line. Carlson ducks under it
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Carlson pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.
Wide. Dropped in short by Finch, pitching near leg stump.
Back of a length from Finch, pitching outside off. Carlson goes back but misses while attempting to play a cut
SIX! Good length, outside off stump. Carlson gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Smale moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.
Good length, outside off. Smale goes back but swings and misses while attempting a ramp
Pitched up, outside off once again. Carlson moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the leg side.
Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Smale moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.
Back of a length from Taylor, outside off but angled across the batter. Smale goes back and pulls
Full ball, outside off again. Carlson moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square for 1 run.
Full, outside off stump. Carlson gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Finch.
On a good line and length. Carlson gets on the front foot, and is hit on the body while trying to play a sweep
Short of a length, outside off. Carlson ducks
Good length from Waite, outside off once again. Smale gets forward and outside edges for 1 run back through point.
Good length from Waite, outside off. Carlson pushes forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.
On a good length, outside off once more. Carlson moves onto the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying a pull
Full ball, outside off stump. Carlson moves onto the front foot and drives poorly for a run.
FOUR! Good length from Taylor, outside leg. Carlson gets forward and plays a flick for four runs.
On a good length, outside off again. Smale gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend, resulting in one leg bye behind point on the off side.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Smale moves down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive
On a good line and length from Taylor. Smale gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Carlson pushes forward and leg glances for 1 run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Usama Mir pushes forward and lofts a drive back behind point for two runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Usama Mir gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 2 runs.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Waite moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point for one run.
McAndrew pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Usama Mir gets forward and lifts a scoop for a single run back behind square.
SIX! McAndrew drops one in short, pitching outside off stump but angling across the batter. Usama Mir rocks back and plays a hook back behind square for a half dozen runs.
Neesham pitches one up, outside off stump again. Waite gets forward and drives for a couple of runs through the off side.
SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Waite gets forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs.
Pitched up, outside off. Usama Mir gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Usama Mir gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive
SIX! Length ball, outside leg and angling across Usama Mir. He rocks back and plays a drive over the on side field for six runs.
Wide. Back of a length from Neesham, on a good line.
Good length from Neesham, outside off. Waite rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Usama Mir goes back and pulls behind square for 4 runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump but angled across. Waite rocks back and pulls shakily for a single run back behind square.
On a good length, outside off stump. Usama Mir gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.
OUT! van der Gugten gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Roderick goes back and edges, and is caught by van der Gugten
Good length from van der Gugten, pitching outside off stump. Waite goes back and cuts behind point for one run.
Good length, outside off once more. Roderick moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.
Good length, outside off stump once more. Roderick goes back and plays a pull for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Waite gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run on the on side.
OUT! Back-to-back dismissals for McAndrew! Length ball, outside off once again. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Hurle
Back of a length, outside off but angling across Roderick. He rocks back and pulls for one run behind square.
On a good line and length. Roderick pushes forward and flicks behind square for 2 runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Roderick pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.
Length ball, outside off stump once more. Roderick moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Yorker, outside off stump once again. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.
FOUR! Back of a length from Gorvin, pitching outside off stump once again. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for four runs.
Wide. Full, too wide outside off.
Good length, pitching outside off once again. Roderick gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run back behind point.
SIX! Free hit, and Roderick makes the most of it. Full ball, outside off stump once more. Roderick pushes forward and lifts a sweep for a half dozen runs.
No ball. Full ball, outside off stump once more. Roderick moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.
Good length, outside off stump once again. Sikandar Raza advances and drives for 1 run through the off side.
Full, pitching outside off once again. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and glances through the off side.
Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Roderick moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.
Good length from Douthwaite, pitching outside off stump again. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.
Yorker, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive
Wide. Short ball, on line but angling across and down the leg side.
OUT! Gorvin gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Hose goes back and drives shakily, and is caught by Gorvin
On a good length, pitching outside off stump but angling across the batter. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and leg glances behind square for one run.
Hose brings up his fifty! Length ball, outside off stump again. Hose goes back and eases a drive for one run.
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Hose rocks back and guides a cut for 4 runs through point.
Full, pitching outside off once more. Sikandar Raza gets forward and edges for 1 run.
Good line and length. Brookes gets forward and lifts a sweep for 1 run back behind square.
Good length from Kellaway, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Brookes creates room and inside edges into their pads while trying a drive
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Brookes gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep
Good length from Kellaway, outside leg and angling across. Hose gets forward and punches a drive for a run.
Full ball, on leg stump. Hose pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for two runs. The ball is misfielded.
On a good line and length once more. Hose pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.
SIX! Full toss, on a good line once again. Hose gets forward and flicks for a half dozen runs.
On a good line and length. Brookes advances and punches a drive for a single run.
Back of a length from Neesham, pitching outside off. Brookes goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull
Good length from Neesham, outside off stump. Brookes goes back and eases a drive through the off side field.
Back of a length, pitching outside off but angled across the batter. Brookes moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for a run.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Hose pushes forward and drives for a run.
Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg. Hose gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance
0 runs
Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Brookes gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.
On a good length, outside off again. Hose pushes forward and drives for a run.
FOUR! Good length, outside off. Brookes moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs back behind point.
Gorvin pitches one up, on line once again. Brookes pushes forward and defends
OUT! Gorvin gets the wicket! Good line and length. Mohammed gets on the front foot and pulls, but is caught by Kellaway
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Mohammed gets forward and plays a sweep for four runs.
Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Mohammed gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive
On a good line and length once more. Hose gets forward and drives for 1 run.
On a good line and length from Kellaway. Mohammed moves onto the back foot and eases a drive
Kellaway pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Hose pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.
MAXIMUM! Good length from Kellaway, outside off stump. Hose advances down the pitch and drives for six runs down the ground.
Mohammed defends for one run.
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Mohammed moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive
Full ball, on line. Hose moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run.
Full, outside off once more. Hose moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run through the off side.
Good length, pitching outside leg. Mohammed pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Hose pushes forward and drives for one run.
DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Mohammed moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 1 run. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Gorvin.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Hose. He pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run down the ground.
Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Mohammed pushes forward and drives for one run on the on side.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Hose gets forward and guides a leg glance back behind square.
Good line and length. Hose goes back and drives for 2 runs down the ground.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.
Kellaway pitches one up, outside off stump. Mohammed shuffles down the pitch and drives on the off side.
Length ball, outside off. Mohammed goes back and drives down the ground.
Good line and length. Hose gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for a run.
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Hose pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.
CHANCE! Good line and length. Hose gets forward and leg glances. There's an attempt at a run out.
FOUR MORE! Good length, outside off once more. Hose backs away and drives for 4 runs.
On a good line and length from McAndrew once again. Hose pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Mohammed rocks back and plays a pull for one run.
Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Mohammed pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a flick
Good length from McAndrew, pitching outside off. Hose gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side.
Short, on a good line once more. Mohammed gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull
Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammed pushes forward and drives poorly for two runs on the leg side.
On a good length, outside off stump. Mohammed pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive
On a good line and length. Mohammed gets forward and drives
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive
Good length, outside off once again. Mohammed gets forward and defends
Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Hose gets on the back foot and defends
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hose gets forward and defends
FOUR! Full, pitching near leg stump. Hose moves onto the front foot and flicks for 4 runs back behind square.
OUT! Bowled. On a good length, outside off again. Kashif Ali moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to defend, the ball gets through, and Kashif Ali is bowled
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Kashif Ali shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for four runs on the on side.
On a good line and length from van der Gugten. Mohammed gets on the back foot and edges into their pads while attempting a pull
FOUR! Good length from van der Gugten, outside off once again. Mohammed moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point.
Length ball, pitching outside off once more. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and plays a sloppy drive for a run.
Full, outside off once more. D'Oliveira gets forward and finesses a glance for 2 runs back behind point.
Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. D'Oliveira pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, outside off stump. D'Oliveira gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend
FOUR MORE! On a good line and length once more. Mohammed advances and drives for 4 runs over the leg side field.
And another! Pitching on a good line and length again. Mohammed rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.
Good length from McAndrew, outside off stump. D'Oliveira moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.
CHANCE! Full ball, pitching outside off. Mohammed gets on the front foot and drives poorly for a single run. A great run out chance but Worcestershire Rapids survive the attempt from Dickson's throw.
On a good line and length from McAndrew. D'Oliveira moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance for one run.
On a good line and length. Mohammed gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Van der Gugten pitches one up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Mohammed gets forward and eases a drive
On a good line and length from van der Gugten. Mohammed moves down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive
Good length from van der Gugten, outside leg and angling across Mohammed. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.
Good length, pitching outside off. D'Oliveira gets on the back foot and guides a cut behind point for one run.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Mohammed gets forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side.