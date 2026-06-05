Results Score Worcestershire vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast 05.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Carlson Kiranbatsman
|35
|24
|3
|2
|145.83
|McAndrew Nathan Johnbowler
|33
|16
|4
|2
|206.25
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Raza Sikandarall rounder
|4
|0
|17
|4
|4.25
|1
|0
|Taylor Tomall rounder
|4
|0
|25
|0
|6.25
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.3
W
OUT! Waite gets the wicket! Waite pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. McAndrew moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps
19.2
.
Pitched up, on a good line. McAndrew pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive
19.1
1
Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across. Gorvin moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.