Results Score Worcestershire vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast 05.06.2026

T20

County Ground

WOR
WOR

168

GLA
GLA

141

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Carlson Kiranbatsman352432145.83
McAndrew Nathan Johnbowler331642206.25
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Raza Sikandarall rounder401744.2510
Taylor Tomall rounder402506.2500

Latest Highlights

19.3
W

OUT! Waite gets the wicket! Waite pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. McAndrew moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

19.2
.

Pitched up, on a good line. McAndrew pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive

19.1
1

Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across. Gorvin moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

Read all highlights