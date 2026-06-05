Match details Worcestershire vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast 05.06.2026

T20

County Ground

WOR
WOR

168

GLA
GLA

141

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Glamorgan won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 05, 2026 04:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersMohammed Isaac, D Oliveira Brett, Ali Kashif, Hose Adam, Raza Sikandar, Brookes Ethan, Roderick Gareth, Waite Matthew, Mir Usama, Taylor Tom, Finch Adam
BenchAllison Ben, Cullen Henry James, Home Jack, Libby Jake

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersCarlson Kiran, Smale William, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Hurle Henry Ellis, Dickson Sean, Cooke Chris, Douthwaite Daniel, Neesham James, McAndrew Nathan John, van der Gugten Tim, Gorvin Andrew William
BenchCrane Mason, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Horton Alex, Ingram Colin, Leonard Ned

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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