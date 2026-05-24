Results Score Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire T20 T20 Blast 24.05.2026

T20

County Ground

WOR
WOR

91

NOR
NOR

191

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Ali Kashifall rounder382841135.71
Raza Sikandarall rounder181420128.57
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Sales Jamesbatsman40283700
Harrison Calvinbowler3.401744.6410

Latest Highlights

14.4
W

OUT! Caught. Good length from Harrison, outside off. Finch pushes forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Sanderson

14.3
W

OUT! Harrison gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Usama Mir advances and lifts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Willey down the ground.

14.2
.

Good line and length from Harrison. Usama Mir rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend

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