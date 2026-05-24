Results Score Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire T20 T20 Blast 24.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Ali Kashifall rounder
|38
|28
|4
|1
|135.71
|Raza Sikandarall rounder
|18
|14
|2
|0
|128.57
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Sales Jamesbatsman
|4
|0
|28
|3
|7
|0
|0
|Harrison Calvinbowler
|3.4
|0
|17
|4
|4.64
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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14.4
W
OUT! Caught. Good length from Harrison, outside off. Finch pushes forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Sanderson
14.3
W
OUT! Harrison gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Usama Mir advances and lifts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Willey down the ground.
14.2
.
Good line and length from Harrison. Usama Mir rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend