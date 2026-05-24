14.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Harrison, outside off. Finch pushes forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Sanderson

14.3 W OUT! Harrison gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Usama Mir advances and lifts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Willey down the ground.

14.2 . Good line and length from Harrison. Usama Mir rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend

14.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Usama Mir gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a reverse sweep

13.4 1 Full, on a good line. Usama Mir gets forward and flicks for a run back behind square.

13.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Usama Mir moves onto the back foot and lofts a ramp behind square on the on side for 4 runs.

13.2 . Back of a length from Sales, on line again. Usama Mir rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull. Northamptonshire Steelbacks appeal, but the umpire says not out.

13.1 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Usama Mir pushes forward and plays a flick

12.6 . Good line and length. Taylor goes back and guides a glance

12.5 W OUT! Harrison gets the wicket! Good line and length. Kashif Ali moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and Kashif Ali has to go

12.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Kashif Ali goes back and eases a drive

12.3 1 Harrison pitches one up, pitching outside off. Usama Mir gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

12.2 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Usama Mir gets forward and drives

12.1 1 On a good line and length. Kashif Ali rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

11.6 W OUT! Bowled. Back of a length from Sales, outside off. Waite gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull, the stumps are disturbed, and Waite has to go

11.5 . On a good line and length once more. Waite moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive

11.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Sales, on a good line. Waite gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

11.3 W OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by Sales, pitching outside off once again. Roderick rocks back and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Sanderson

11.2 . Back of a length from Sales, pitching outside off. Roderick rocks back and flicks

11.1 1 Back of a length from Sales, pitching outside off. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and cuts sloppily for a run.

10.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Roderick pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.5 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length. Sikandar Raza goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot, and the ball careens into the stumps

10.4 1 Good length from Harrison, pitching outside off stump once again. Kashif Ali gets on the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

10.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Sikandar Raza moves down the pitch and inside edges for 1 run behind square on the on side.

10.2 1 On a good line and length but angling across the batter. Kashif Ali gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square for a run.

10.1 4 FOUR! Harrison pitches one up, on a good line. Kashif Ali pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

9.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

9.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kashif Ali rocks back and flicks for 1 run.

9.4 . Yorker, outside leg. Kashif Ali moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot

9.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kashif Ali gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

9.2 1 Full, on line once more. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and glances for a single run back behind square.

9.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Kashif Ali goes back and flicks for a run.

8.6 . Good length from Harrison, outside off. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to defend

8.5 . On a good line and length from Harrison. Sikandar Raza gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.4 2 Back of a length from Harrison, pitching on leg and angled across. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

8.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for four runs.

8.2 1 Good length, outside off. Kashif Ali pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

8.1 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Kashif Ali gets forward and defends

7.6 1 Good line and length from Sales. Kashif Ali pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

7.3 1 Good line and length. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run down the ground.

7.2 1 Full, on leg stump and angled across Kashif Ali. He gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

7.1 1 Good length from Sales, pitching outside off once more. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

6.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and cuts shakily for a run.

6.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut for a single run back behind point.

6.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Sikandar Raza gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

6.3 2 Back of a length, outside off stump. Sikandar Raza rocks back and drives for 2 runs.

6.2 4 FOUR! Scrimshaw drops one in short, pitching outside off once more. Sikandar Raza rocks back and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

6.1 W OUT! Scrimshaw gets the wicket! Short ball, outside off stump once more. Brookes moves onto the back foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Harrison behind square.

5.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Kashif Ali gets on the front foot and inside edges back behind square.

5.5 1 Dropped in short by Willey, on leg stump and angled across Brookes. He gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

5.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Kashif Ali gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

5.3 1 Back of a length from Willey, pitching on leg and angling across Brookes. He gets on the back foot and glances for a single run behind square on the leg side.

5.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length again. Brookes gets on the back foot and scoops for four runs behind square.

5.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Brookes gets on the front foot and defends

4.6 1 Back of a length from Sales, pitching outside off stump again. Brookes gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

4.5 W OUT! Sales breaks through! Short ball, pitching outside off stump again. Hose moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Broad back behind square.

4.4 2 Short ball, outside off stump. Hose shuffles down the pitch and pulls behind square for a couple of runs.

4.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kashif Ali gets on the back foot and tucks a glance through the on side field for a single run.

4.1 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and defends

3.6 W OUT! Sanderson gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. D'Oliveira moves onto the front foot and flicks, but is caught by Zaib

3.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Kashif Ali goes back and plays a cut for a run.

3.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. D'Oliveira moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

3.3 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. Kashif Ali moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

3.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. D'Oliveira pushes forward and edges into their pads while attempting a drive for 1 run.

2.6 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. D'Oliveira goes back and flicks for one run.

2.5 1 Back of a length from Willey, on a good line. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and glances for a run through the leg side field.

2.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and drives

2.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. D'Oliveira goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

2.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kashif Ali moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run down the ground.

2.1 1 Length ball, outside off. D'Oliveira pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a single run.

1.6 W OUT! Sanderson breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammed pushes forward and defends shakily, and is caught by Sales on the leg side.

1.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Mohammed pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend

1.3 . On a good length, outside off. Mohammed gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

1.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed goes back and eases a drive through the off side field.

1.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Mohammed goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

0.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. D'Oliveira moves onto the back foot and late cuts

0.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

0.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Willey, pitching on leg and angled across. D'Oliveira advances down the pitch and lofts a drive down the ground for six runs.

0.4 2 Good line and length from Willey. D'Oliveira gets forward and drives shakily through point for a couple of runs.

0.3 . Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. D'Oliveira gets on the back foot and flicks a glance

0.2 . Back of a length from Willey, pitching on leg and angling across D'Oliveira. He moves onto the back foot and defends

0.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Mohammed goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Sales gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run. He is then run out at the non-striker's end, after some good fielding by Taylor and Roderick.

19.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Scrimshaw gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

19.4 W OUT! Waite gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off once again. Sanderson moves onto the front foot and pulls, but is caught by Taylor down the ground.

19.4 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside off. Sanderson gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

19.3 2 Full ball, on a good line. Sanderson pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs down the ground.

19.2 W OUT! Waite gets the wicket! Good length from Waite, pitching outside off stump again. Harrison gets forward and lifts a wild drive, and is caught by Taylor on the leg side.

19.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Sales moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

18.6 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Harrison pushes forward and lifts a flick for two runs.

18.4 1 Half-tracker, outside off. Sales moves onto the back foot and inside edges behind square for one run.

18.3 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Harrison gets forward and lofts a flick for a single run back behind square.

18.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Sales moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

18.1 W OUT! Finch gets the wicket! Finch pitches one up, pitching outside leg. McManus backs away and plays a poor drive, and is caught by Mohammed on the on side.

17.6 1 Taylor drops one in short, pitching outside off once more. McManus rocks back and plays a poor pull for a run.

17.5 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Harrison gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

17.4 2 DROPPED! Taylor drops one in short, pitching outside off once again. Harrison goes back and pulls for a couple of runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

17.3 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Taylor, outside off stump. Harrison gets forward and pulls for a half dozen runs.

17.2 1 Taylor drops one in short, pitching outside off stump once more. McManus goes back and pulls for a run.

17.1 2 Full, pitching outside off stump again. McManus gets on the front foot and punches a drive for two runs down the ground.

16.6 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Harrison moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for a pair of runs.

16.5 1 Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off. McManus rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

16.3 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. McManus gets on the front foot and tucks a glance for a couple of runs through the on side field.

16.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Harrison goes back and slices a cut for one run.

16.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Harrison pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

15.6 W OUT! Waite gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Broad moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily, and is caught by Sikandar Raza

15.5 1 Waite pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Broad advances and eases a drive for a single run.

15.3 1 Good length from Waite, outside off. Broad gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

15.2 1 Full toss, on line. Harrison pushes forward and punches a drive for a run on the on side.

14.6 1 Full, on line. Broad pushes forward and reverse sweeps for one run.

14.5 6 And another! On a good line and length again. Broad moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs on the leg side.

14.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Broad gets forward and plays a drive for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

14.3 . On a good length, outside off. Broad gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a reverse sweep

14.2 2 Back of a length, on a good line once again. Broad moves onto the back foot and plays a wild pull for two runs.

14.1 1 Good line and length. Harrison gets on the front foot and lofts a reverse sweep for a run.

13.6 1 Good length, outside off. Harrison gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

13.4 1lb Back of a length, pitching near leg stump. Broad moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull, resulting in a leg bye behind square.

13.3 2 Short of a length, outside off. Broad advances and drives through the on side field for a pair of runs.

13.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Broad moves onto the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

13.1 2 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Harrison shuffles down the pitch and skies a wild pull for a run.

12.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Broad moves onto the back foot and edges

12.5 . Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off. Broad moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep

12.4 1 On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Harrison gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

12.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Broad gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

12.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Broad gets on the back foot and slices a cut for two runs.

11.6 1 Good line and length. Broad gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

11.5 1 Good length from Finch, outside off. Harrison pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

11.4 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Harrison moves onto the back foot and defends

11.3 W OUT! Back-to-back wickets for Finch! Back of a length from Finch, pitching outside off stump. Zaib rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Roderick

11.2 W OUT! Finch gets the wicket! Short ball, pitching outside off. Kimber goes back and plays a poor pull, and is caught by Mohammed

11.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line once more. Broad goes back and flicks down the ground for a single run.

10.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on line. Kimber moves onto the front foot and drives over the on side field for six runs.

10.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump again. Kimber moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

10.4 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kimber moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs through the off side field.

10.3 2 Usama Mir pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Kimber moves onto the front foot and edges for a pair of runs.

10.2 . Good length from Usama Mir, pitching outside off. Kimber gets on the back foot and edges

10.1 W OUT! Usama Mir breaks through! Good line and length. Vasconcelos gets on the front foot and sweeps averagely, and is caught by Taylor

9.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Vasconcelos pushes forward and tucks a glance for a run behind square on the on side.

9.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Broad gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

9.4 W OUT! Brookes gets the wicket! Brookes pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Willey. He backs away and skies a shaky drive, and is caught by D'Oliveira down the ground.

9.3 2 On a good line and length from Brookes. Willey gets forward and sweeps for a couple of runs back behind square.

9.3 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg. Willey moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep

9.1 . DROPPED! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Willey gets on the back foot and pulls down the ground. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Brookes. A really tough chance for Brookes there.

8.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Willey gets forward and drives over the off side for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded.

8.3 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Vasconcelos. He gets forward and plays a drive down the ground for 1 run.

8.2 6 SIX! Short ball, on a good line again. Vasconcelos gets forward and skies a pull for six runs.

8.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Willey gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

7.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Vasconcelos goes back and cuts for one run.

6.6 1 Full ball, outside off. Vasconcelos pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.

6.4 . Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Willey moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend

6.3 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Willey moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for 2 runs over the off side field.

6.2 . Full, pitching on a good line. Willey moves onto the front foot and drives shakily

5.6 . Short, outside leg and angled across Willey. He goes back and plays a pull behind square.

5.2 6 MAXIMUM! Finch drops one in short, outside leg and angled across. Willey goes back and lifts a pull behind square for 6 runs.

5.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Willey. He pushes forward and lofts a pull for four runs.

4.6 . Yorker, outside off. Vasconcelos gets forward and drives

4.5 . Taylor pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Vasconcelos pushes forward and eases a drive

4.4 6 SIX! Back of a length from Taylor, on a good line. Vasconcelos gets on the front foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

4.3 . Free hit, but Vasconcelos doesn't take advantage of it. Full, pitching outside off. Vasconcelos moves onto the front foot and drives

4.2 . Back of a length from Taylor, on a good line. Vasconcelos moves onto the back foot and defends

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Taylor, pitching outside off stump. Vasconcelos gets on the front foot and lofts a flick behind square for four runs.

3.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Vasconcelos gets on the front foot and glances for a run back behind square.

2.6 W OUT! Taylor gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lynn advances down the pitch and outside edges, and is caught by Roderick

2.5 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Lynn goes back and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 . Full, outside off. Lynn pushes forward and drives

1.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Lynn rocks back and drives for a single run through the off side field.

1.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Waite, pitching on a good line. Lynn steps away and cuts for four runs.

1.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Lynn gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

1.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Lynn steps back and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

1.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Lynn gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

0.6 . Taylor pitches one up, pitching outside off. Vasconcelos gets on the front foot and drives

0.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Vasconcelos gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Vasconcelos gets forward and flicks for 4 runs.

0.3 . Taylor pitches one up, outside off. Vasconcelos gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

0.2 . Back of a length from Taylor, pitching outside off. Vasconcelos rocks back and plays a defensive stroke