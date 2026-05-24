Match details Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire T20 T20 Blast 24.05.2026

T20

County Ground

WOR
WOR

91

NOR
NOR

191

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Northamptonshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 24, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersMohammed Isaac, D Oliveira Brett, Ali Kashif, Hose Adam, Brookes Ethan, Raza Sikandar, Roderick Gareth, Waite Matthew, Mir Usama, Taylor Tom, Finch Adam
BenchAllison Ben, Cullen Henry James, Home Jack, Libby Jake

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersLynn Chris, Vasconcelos Ricardo, Willey David, Broad Justin, James Kimber Louis Philip, Zaib Saif, McManus Lewis, Harrison Calvin, Sales James, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George
BenchBartlett George, McSweeney Nathan, Miller Angus H, Procter Luke, Weatherall Raphael A

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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