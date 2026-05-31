2.3 1lb Back of a length, outside leg. Luxton pushes forward, and is struck on the body while trying to play a pull, resulting in a leg bye. GLOUCESTERSHIRE appeal, however the umpire gives Luxton not out.

2.2 . On a good line and length from D Jansen. Luxton gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Luxton pushes forward and inside edges back behind square.

0.5 . Back of a length from Taylor, outside leg and angling across. Bairstow moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a square cut

0.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Taylor, pitching outside leg and angling across Bairstow. He gets on the front foot and square cuts back behind point for four runs.

0.2 . On a good length, outside off. Lyth gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.

0.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Lyth rocks back but plays and misses while trying to defend

19.6 4 And another! Faheem Ashraf pitches one up, outside off stump once more. D Jansen moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs past the bowler.

19.5 4 FOUR! Faheem Ashraf drops one in short, outside off stump again. D Jansen gets forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.

19.4 6 MAXIMUM! Faheem Ashraf pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. D Jansen gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

19.3 1b Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside off stump again. Charlesworth gets on the front foot but misses while trying a pull, and the ball flies away from Bairstow for a single bye.

19.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. D Jansen gets on the front foot and eases a wild drive for a single run.

19.2 5w Wide. Full, pitching well outside off stump. The ball beats the wicketkeeper and runs to the rope for 5 wides.

19.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line but angled across. Charlesworth gets forward and tucks a leg glance for a single run behind square.

18.6 W OUT! Hasan Ali gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Hasan Ali. Price gets on the front foot and lofts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Bess down the ground.

18.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Charlesworth gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for one run.

18.4 4 FOUR! Hasan Ali comes around the wicket to Charlesworth. Hasan Ali pitches one up, outside off. Charlesworth moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

18.3 1 Hasan Ali now coming over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Price moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for one run.

18.2 1lb Hasan Ali now coming around the wicket. Full, outside off. Charlesworth shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance behind square on the on side, resulting in a leg bye. YORKSHIRE appeal, but the umpire gives Charlesworth not out.

18.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Price gets on the front foot and drives poorly behind square for one run.

17.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Charlesworth pushes forward and drives through the off side for four runs.

17.5 . Full ball, outside off. Charlesworth advances and ramps poorly back behind square.

17.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Price pushes forward and pulls for a single run.

17.3 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Price gets on the front foot and lifts a leg glance for 6 runs behind square.

17.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Price rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

17.1 . Back of a length, outside off once again. Price pushes forward and punches a bad drive

16.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Price moves onto the front foot and glances on the leg side for a single run.

16.5 W OUT! Tye gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Dhariwal pushes forward and lifts a shaky drive, and is caught by Ali on the off side.

16.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Dhariwal creates room and lifts a wild pull for 4 runs.

16.3 . DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Dhariwal gets on the front foot and lofts a drive. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Tye. Not an easy chance for Tye. Regardless, the attempt by Tye prevents a boundary.

16.2 . Tye now coming over the wicket. Back of a length, on line. Dhariwal goes back, and is hit on the body while attempting a glance

16.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Charlesworth gets on the front foot and glances for one run behind square.

15.6 W OUT! Caught. Over the wicket to Taylor, pitched up, outside off. He gets on the front foot and plays a poor drive, and is caught by Ali on the off side.

15.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Charlesworth moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for a run down the ground.

15.4 W OUT! Hasan Ali breaks through! Hasan Ali drops one in short, outside off but angled across. Short moves onto the back foot and lofts a sloppy hook, and is caught by Bess behind square.

15.3 2 Hasan Ali comes around the wicket to Short. Good length, outside off once more. Short moves onto the back foot and glances for 2 runs.

15.2 1 Hasan Ali now coming over the wicket. Yorker, outside off stump again. Taylor goes back and cuts for 1 run behind point.

15.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Short creates space and plays a defensive stroke behind square for a single run.

14.6 1 Dropped in short by Tye, on line. Short moves onto the back foot and slices a bad cut for a single run behind point.

14.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Short gets on the front foot and punches a drive behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

14.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Tye. Short pushes forward and drives for 6 runs on the on side.

14.3 4 FOUR! Short, outside leg and angled across Short. He gets forward and edges behind point for 4 runs.

14.2 . Back of a length from Tye, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Short. He gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

14.1 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Short moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

13.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once more. Taylor gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

13.5 . Good length, outside off once again. Taylor gets on the front foot and eases a poor drive

13.4 . Good length from Revis, pitching outside off once again. Taylor rocks back but misses while attempting a cut

13.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. Taylor moves onto the front foot and edges behind point for 4 runs.

13.2 6 MAXIMUM! Revis now coming over the wicket to Taylor. Revis drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Taylor gets on the front foot and plays a pull behind square for a half dozen runs.

13.1 1 Good length from Revis, pitching outside off stump once more. Short gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

12.6 . Short, outside off stump again. Taylor gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a ramp. YORKSHIRE appeal, however Taylor is given not out.

12.5 1 Back of a length from Tye, pitching outside leg. Short gets on the front foot and glances for a single run.

12.4 1 Good line and length from Tye. Taylor gets forward and tucks a glance for a single run.

12.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Taylor moves onto the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

12.2 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off. Phillips gets on the back foot and plays a sloppy scoop, and is caught by Bairstow back behind square.

12.1 . Back of a length from Tye, pitching outside off once more. Phillips gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

11.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Phillips gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 1 run.

11.5 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, outside off stump but angled across the batter. Phillips goes back and hooks for a half dozen runs back behind square.

11.4 1 Good line and length from Faheem Ashraf. Short moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

11.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Phillips gets forward and drives for a run.

11.2 2 Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside off once again. Phillips advances and lifts a shaky drive back behind point for a pair of runs.

11.2 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside off. Phillips goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

11.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across Short. He gets on the front foot and pulls sloppily for a single run. Tidy work in the field by Hasan Ali results in a run being saved.

10.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Short pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

10.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Phillips. He pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

10.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Phillips goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

10.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Phillips moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

10.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Short gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for one run through the on side field.

10.2 6 And another! Short brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Good length, on leg stump. Short goes back and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs behind square.

10.1 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Short moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for six runs.

9.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Phillips moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 1 Good length from Tye, outside leg and angled across. Short gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

9.4 . Short, outside leg and angling across Short. Short decides to just let the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper

9.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Short steps away and drives straight down the ground for four runs.

9.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Phillips rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

9.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Short gets on the back foot and outside edges for a run behind point on the off side.

8.6 1 Ali comes around the wicket. On a good line and length once more. Short moves onto the front foot and plays a wild sweep for a run back behind square.

8.5 1 Good line and length. Phillips gets on the front foot and glances for a run through the leg side field.

8.4 1 On a good length, outside off again. Short gets on the back foot and glances for a run on the on side.

8.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Phillips pushes forward and slices a late cut for a single run.

8.2 6 SIX! Ali comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Ali, pitching outside off stump. Phillips gets on the front foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

8.1 1lb Length ball, pitching outside off but angling across. Short goes back, and is hit on the body while attempting a leg glance back behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

7.6 1 Chohan drops one in short, on a good line. Short pushes forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

7.5 1 Chohan pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Phillips pushes forward and eases a drive on the leg side for a single run.

7.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off. Phillips gets forward and plays a pull for 6 runs.

7.3 1 Good line and length from Chohan once again. Short gets forward and drives for a single run.

7.2 4 Short, pitching on leg and angling across. Short pushes forward but misses while trying a pull, and the ball trickles away for 4 byes, as a result of the shaky delivery from Chohan.

7.1 1 Full, outside off again. Phillips pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

6.6 1 Faheem Ashraf drops one in short, outside off once again. Phillips gets on the front foot and pulls for a run.

6.5 1 Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Short pushes forward and pulls for one run.

6.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Phillips advances down the pitch and drives for a run. Terrific fielding by Luxton saves a certain boundary.

6.3 1 Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, on a good line once more. Short moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut for one run back behind point.

6.2 6 SIX! Short, on leg stump. Short pushes forward and lofts a pull for six runs back behind square.

6.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Phillips gets forward and edges behind point on the off side for one run.

5.6 . Back of a length, outside leg. Short gets forward and pulls shakily behind square. Good fielding by Bairstow prevents a certain boundary.

5.5 1 Good line and length from Hasan Ali. Phillips rocks back and tucks a glance for a run.

5.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Short. He moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run through point on the off side.

5.3 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside leg. Short rocks back and hooks shakily behind square for four runs.

5.2 . Good line and length once again. Short moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

5.1 . On a good line and length. Short gets on the front foot and defends poorly

4.6 1 Bess now coming around the wicket. Good line and length from Bess. Short gets on the back foot and finesses a glance on the on side for a run.

4.5 1 Bess comes over the wicket to Phillips. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Phillips pushes forward and glances for one run.

4.4 1 On a good line and length. Short gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for a single run.

4.2 1 Good line and length from Bess. Phillips moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for 1 run.

4.1 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Phillips goes back and eases a poor drive behind point on the off side for two runs.

3.6 . Good line and length. Short goes back and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 . Ali comes around the wicket to Short. Good length, outside off stump. Short goes back and drives poorly

3.4 1 Ali now coming over the wicket to Phillips. On a good line and length from Ali once again. Phillips advances down the pitch and glances for a single run.

3.3 1 Ali now coming around the wicket to Short. Good line and length. Short gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for a run.

3.2 1 Ali comes over the wicket. Good length from Ali, outside off. Phillips gets on the back foot and drives on the leg side for one run.

3.1 W OUT! Ali gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off. Hammond shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily, and is impressively caught by Revis on the off side.

2.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Hammond pushes forward and plays a drive over the leg side field for a run.

2.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump again. Short goes back and leg glances for a run back behind square.

2.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Short gets on the back foot and cuts back through point for four runs.

2.3 . On a good length, outside off. Short gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

2.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Short gets on the front foot and punches a drive. Good work in the field by Tye saves a boundary.

2.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line once more. Hammond gets on the front foot and drives poorly for one run.

1.6 . On a good line and length. Short gets on the front foot and defends

1.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Short gets forward and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.

1.4 . Good length from Ali, outside off. Short goes back and punches a sloppy drive down the ground.

1.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Short gets forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to defend. YORKSHIRE appeal, however the umpire says not out.

1.2 1 On a good line and length once again. Hammond gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run on the leg side.

1.1 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Short. He moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a single run through the on side field.

0.6 . Short of a length, on a good line. Hammond gets on the back foot and defends

0.5 . Short ball, outside off. Hammond moves onto the back foot and defends

0.4 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Hasan Ali. Hammond advances down the pitch and flicks for a half dozen runs.

0.3 . Back of a length from Hasan Ali, on line. Hammond moves onto the front foot and glances through the on side field.

0.3 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Hammond gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

0.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Hammond pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.