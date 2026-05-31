Match details Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026

T20

Headingley

YOR
YOR

104

GLO
GLO

217

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Gloucestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 31, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersBairstow Jonny, Lyth Adam, Luxton William, Wharton James Henry, Ali Moeen, Revis Matthew L, Ashraf Faheem, Bess Dom, Tye Andrew, Ali Hasan, Chohan Jafer
BenchCliff Benjamin Michael, Hill George, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, Vagadia Yash, van Beek Logan

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersHammond Miles, Short D'Arcy, Price Oliver Joseph, Charlesworth Ben, Taylor Jack, Bracey James, Phillips Joseph Peter, Dhariwal Kamran, Jansen Duan, De Lange Marchant, Taylor Matt
BenchAhmed Daz, Miles Craig, van Buuren Graeme

Venue Guide

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