Match details Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Gloucestershire won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, May 31, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Yorkshire Squad
Gloucestershire Squad
|Players
|Hammond Miles, Short D'Arcy, Price Oliver Joseph, Charlesworth Ben, Taylor Jack, Bracey James, Phillips Joseph Peter, Dhariwal Kamran, Jansen Duan, De Lange Marchant, Taylor Matt
|Bench
|Ahmed Daz, Miles Craig, van Buuren Graeme
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet