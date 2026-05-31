Results Score Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026
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2.3
1lb
Back of a length, outside leg. Luxton pushes forward, and is struck on the body while trying to play a pull, resulting in a leg bye. GLOUCESTERSHIRE appeal, however the umpire gives Luxton not out.
2.2
.
On a good line and length from D Jansen. Luxton gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
2.1
.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Luxton pushes forward and inside edges back behind square.