Results Score Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026

T20

Headingley

YOR
YOR

104

GLO
GLO

217

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB

Latest Highlights

2.3
1lb

Back of a length, outside leg. Luxton pushes forward, and is struck on the body while trying to play a pull, resulting in a leg bye. GLOUCESTERSHIRE appeal, however the umpire gives Luxton not out.

2.2
.

On a good line and length from D Jansen. Luxton gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.1
.

Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Luxton pushes forward and inside edges back behind square.

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