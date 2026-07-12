15.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Pennington pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

15.5 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off. Pennington advances and skies a drive for 6 runs on the off side.

15.4 2 DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Pennington goes back and flicks for 2 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Bess.

15.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line again. Howell moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run behind square.

15.2 1 Good line and length from van Beek. Pennington moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

15.1 1 On a good line and length from van Beek again. Howell moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for a run.

14.6 . Pitched up, on line. Pennington gets on the front foot and defends

14.5 2 Good length from Chohan, outside off. Pennington rocks back and eases a drive for two runs through the off side field.

14.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Howell goes back and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

14.3 2 Chohan pitches one up, outside off once again. Howell gets on the front foot and punches a drive for two runs.

14.2 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Howell moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut behind point for 4 runs.

14.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Howell gets forward and outside edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

13.6 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Howell. He moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the leg side.

13.5 1lb On a good length, pitching outside leg. Pennington goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye behind square.

13.4 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Howell gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

13.3 1 Full, on a good line. Pennington gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run on the leg side.

13.2 4 FOUR! Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Pennington rocks back and skies a pull for four runs behind square.

13.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Root, pitching near leg stump and angling across Pennington. He goes back and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

12.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Pennington gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

12.5 . Pitched up, on a good line once again. Pennington pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.4 . Yorker, pitching on a good line once again. Pennington moves onto the front foot and defends

12.3 W OUT! Chohan gets the wicket! Good line and length from Chohan. Patterson-White rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

12.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Patterson-White goes back and plays a defensive stroke

12.1 1 Pitched up, on line. Howell advances and plays a flick for a run.

11.6 W OUT! Caught. Around the wicket, full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Haynes. He pushes forward and lifts a poor sweep, and is caught by Bess behind square.

11.5 1 Root now coming over the wicket to Howell. Back of a length, outside off. Howell advances and pulls for a run behind square.

11.4 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, outside off stump. Linde gets on the front foot and lifts a mediocre drive, and is spectacularly caught by Bess on the off side.

11.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Linde goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

11.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Linde advances down the pitch and lifts a drive over the on side field for six runs.

11.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Haynes gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

10.6 1 Good length from Chohan, outside off stump once again. Haynes gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for one run.

10.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Haynes pushes forward and reverse sweeps back behind point for 4 runs.

10.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Linde gets on the back foot and drives on the on side for 1 run.

10.3 1 Chohan pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Haynes moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

10.2 1 Good length from Chohan, outside off. Linde moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for a single run.

10.1 6 SIX! Full, on a good line again. Linde pushes forward and lifts a sweep for a half dozen runs.

9.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line once more. Haynes moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

9.5 1 Bess pitches one up, on a good line once again. Linde gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run on the on side.

9.4 1 On a good line and length from Bess. Haynes rocks back and drives for a run through the leg side field.

9.3 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Haynes shuffles down the pitch and drives over the off side field for a couple of runs.

9.2 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Haynes gets on the front foot and defends

9.1 1lb Full ball, pitching outside leg. Linde advances and flicks behind square for a leg bye.

8.6 1 Good line and length from Chohan. Linde rocks back and drives for a run on the on side.

8.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Haynes rocks back and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

8.4 2 Good length, outside off stump once more. Haynes gets on the back foot and drives for 2 runs through the off side field.

8.3 . Full, pitching outside off. Haynes goes back and drives through the off side.

8.2 . Pitched up, on line. Haynes gets on the back foot and eases a drive

8.1 1 Chohan pitches one up, on a good line once again. Linde pushes forward and reverse sweeps for 1 run.

7.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Linde gets forward and finesses a glance for one run through the on side field.

7.5 . Root pitches one up, outside off stump. Linde pushes forward and eases a drive

7.4 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Haynes. He gets forward and glances for a run.

7.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Haynes goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

7.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Linde rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.

7.1 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Haynes rocks back and flicks a glance through the leg side field for 1 run.

6.6 . Back of a length from Tye, on line. Linde rocks back but misses while attempting to play a pull

6.5 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, on line. Moores rocks back and edges, and is caught by Bess behind square.

6.4 . Good length from Tye, pitching outside off stump. Moores rocks back but misses while attempting to play a drive

6.3 1 On a good line and length. Haynes gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for a run on the leg side.

6.2 1 Back of a length from Tye, outside off stump again. Moores gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

6.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Haynes gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

5.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Haynes gets on the front foot and skies a drive for a single run on the off side.

5.5 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, on line once more. Haynes goes back and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.

5.4 1 Bess pitches one up, on line. Moores moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for 1 run.

5.3 . Pitched up, on a good line. Moores rocks back and eases a drive through the off side.

5.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Moores moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

5.2 W OUT! Bess gets the wicket! Full, pitching on a good line. McCann shuffles down the pitch and drives, but is brilliantly caught by Bess

5.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. McCann moves onto the front foot and inside edges

5.1 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. McCann rocks back but misses while attempting a flick

4.6 1 Hasan Ali comes around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. McCann gets on the back foot and inside edges back behind square for one run.

4.5 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Clarke moves onto the front foot and pulls poorly, and is caught by Root

4.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Hasan Ali, pitching outside off stump again. Clarke moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

4.3 1 Back of a length from Hasan Ali, pitching on a good line. Haynes goes back and tucks a glance behind square on the on side for a run.

4.2 . Good length, on leg stump once more. Haynes goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance. YORKSHIRE appeal, however the umpire gives Haynes not out.

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Hasan Ali, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Haynes moves onto the back foot and flicks behind square for four runs.

3.6 1 Full, on a good line again. Haynes moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance back behind square for a single run.

3.5 1 Back of a length from van Beek, on a good line again. Clarke moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run behind square.

3.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Haynes gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for a run.

3.3 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Munsey moves onto the back foot and lofts a poor pull, and is caught by Tye

3.2 . DROPPED! Full, outside off stump. Munsey goes back and drives shakily. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by van Beek. A really difficult chance for van Beek there.

3.1 4 FOUR! Good length from van Beek, outside off. Munsey moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for four runs on the off side.

2.6 . Good length from Tye, pitching outside off stump again. Clarke moves down the pitch and drives down the ground.

2.5 . Good length from Tye, pitching outside off stump once more. Clarke gets on the front foot and drives averagely

2.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Munsey moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run over the leg side field.

2.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Clarke rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

2.2 1 Good length from Tye, outside off stump. Munsey gets on the back foot and cuts for a run back through point.

2.1 . Back of a length from Tye, on a good line once again. Munsey goes back and plays a pull behind square.

1.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Ali pitches one up, on line. Clarke gets on the back foot and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

1.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, outside off. Clarke advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs.

1.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Clarke gets on the back foot and plays a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

1.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Clarke gets on the back foot and guides a cut

1.2 4 FOUR! Ali comes over the wicket. Full, pitching outside off. Clarke gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

1.1 1 Pitched up, on line. Munsey gets on the front foot and edges for a run behind square on the leg side.

0.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

0.5 1lb Good line and length but angled across the batter. Clarke rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance, resulting in 1 leg bye.

0.4 1 On a good line and length. Munsey gets forward and outside edges through the off side field for 1 run.

0.3 4 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Munsey rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance, resulting in four leg byes back behind square.

0.2 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Munsey. He rocks back and glances

0.1 1 Hasan Ali pitches one up, pitching outside off. Clarke moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Full ball, on a good line. Van Beek gets on the front foot and defends. An error in the field by Howell and Moores allows van Beek and Chohan to complete a single overthrow. He is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Howell and Moores.

19.5 2 Pitched up, on line again. Van Beek goes back and eases a drive on the leg side for 2 runs.

19.4 6 SIX! Yorker, on line. Van Beek rocks back and lofts a flick for six runs.

19.3 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Van Beek rocks back and drives for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded costing NOTTINGHAMSHIRE 1 run.

19.3 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside leg. Van Beek pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick

19.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Van Beek gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for 6 runs behind square.

19.1 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Van Beek moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for a couple of runs.

18.6 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, outside off once more. Hasan Ali shuffles down the pitch and edges, and is caught by Binura Fernando

18.5 6 And another! Linde pitches one up, outside off. Hasan Ali advances down the pitch and lifts a drive for six runs over the leg side field.

18.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off once more. Hasan Ali moves down the pitch and skies a sweep for a half dozen runs.

18.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Van Beek moves onto the back foot and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

18.2 1 Linde pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Hasan Ali pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

18.1 W OUT! Linde gets the wicket! Full, on a good line. Tye moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a sweep, the ball gets through, and Tye is bowled

17.5 1 OUT! Binura Fernando finds a way through! On a good line and length. Bairstow moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot, the stumps are disturbed, and Bairstow has to go

17.4 W Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Van Beek rocks back and drives for a run.

17.3 1 Free hit. Binura Fernando pitches one up, on line once more. Van Beek rocks back and drives for one run.

17.3 nb No ball. Back of a length from Binura Fernando, outside leg and angling across Bairstow. He goes back and plays a pull for a run.

17.3 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Bairstow rocks back but makes no contact while trying a flick

17.2 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across van Beek. He advances down the pitch and edges for one run straight down the ground.

17.1 2 Back of a length from Binura Fernando, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Van Beek moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for a couple of runs.

16.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Bairstow pushes forward and defends

16.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Van Beek rocks back and drives for a single run.

16.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bairstow rocks back and cuts for a run.

16.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Bairstow rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

16.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Van Beek goes back and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

16.1 . Good line and length again. Van Beek goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke. NOTTINGHAMSHIRE appeal, however the umpire says not out.

15.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Van Beek gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run.

15.5 1 Good line and length. Bairstow gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

15.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Van Beek gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for one run.

15.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Van Beek goes back and cuts

15.2 W OUT! Stone gets the wicket! Good length from Stone, pitching outside off once more. Bess moves onto the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Moores

15.1 1 Full toss, outside off. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

14.6 W OUT! Patterson-White gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Patterson-White once more. Revis moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a drive. NOTTINGHAMSHIRE appeal, the umpire agrees, and Revis has to depart

14.5 . Good line and length from Patterson-White. Revis gets on the back foot and defends

14.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Bairstow rocks back and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

14.3 1 On a good line and length from Patterson-White. Revis moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for 1 run on the leg side.

14.2 W OUT! Patterson-White gets the wicket! Patterson-White pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Ali moves onto the front foot and lifts a shaky drive, and is caught by Stone on the on side.

14.1 3 Full ball, outside off. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for 3 runs behind point.

13.6 . Good line and length from Howell. Ali gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off stump. Ali gets on the back foot and drives over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

13.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Ali moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

13.3 6 SIX! Howell now coming around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Ali gets on the back foot and lifts a drive for six runs on the leg side.

13.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Bairstow goes back and pulls for a single run back behind square.

13.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bairstow gets forward and edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

12.6 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Bairstow gets on the back foot and guides a glance for one run.

12.5 4 And again! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Bairstow gets forward and reverse sweeps back behind point for four runs.

12.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once more. Bairstow gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs behind point.

12.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Bairstow pushes forward and plays a shaky sweep behind square.

12.2 2 Good length from Linde, pitching outside off once more. Bairstow gets on the back foot and lifts a cut for two runs behind point. The ball is misfielded.

12.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Bairstow rocks back and guides a cut

11.6 1 Good line and length. Bairstow goes back and tucks a leg glance back behind square for a run.

11.5 . Howell now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bairstow goes back and cuts

11.4 1 Full, pitching outside off. Ali goes back and drives for 1 run.

11.3 . Howell comes around the wicket to Ali. Good line and length from Howell once again. Ali gets forward and defends

11.2 1 Good line and length from Howell. Bairstow gets on the back foot and glances on the on side for one run.

11.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Bairstow rocks back and drives for four runs over the off side field.

10.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Ali rocks back but misses while attempting to play a drive

10.5 . Pitched up, on line once again. Ali gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump. Ali pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke

10.3 1 Patterson-White now coming around the wicket to Bairstow. Good line and length from Patterson-White. Bairstow rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

10.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Ali moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

10.1 . Full, pitching on a good line. Ali pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 1 Full, outside off stump. Ali gets on the front foot and edges for a single run.

9.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Bairstow moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

9.4 . Howell now coming over the wicket. Good line and length once more. Bairstow goes back and defends

9.3 1 Howell comes around the wicket to Ali. Pitched up, on a good line again. Ali rocks back and plays a flick for a run.

9.2 W OUT! Howell gets the wicket! Pitched up, on line. Root pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Pennington

9.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Root moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

8.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Bairstow rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

8.5 1 Patterson-White pitches one up, on line. Root gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

8.4 1lb Full ball, on leg stump again. Bairstow gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

8.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Bairstow gets on the back foot and cuts

8.2 W OUT! Patterson-White gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Luxton goes back and edges, and is caught by Moores

8.1 2 Full ball, outside off. Luxton rocks back and edges for two runs behind point.

7.6 1 Good length from Howell, on leg stump and angling across Luxton. He goes back and finesses a glance for a run on the on side.

7.5 1 Howell comes over the wicket. Good length from Howell, outside off stump. Root moves onto the back foot and drives for one run through the leg side field.

7.4 W OUT! LBW. Around the wicket, full ball, pitching on a good line. Lyth moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Lyth is on his way

7.3 1 On a good line and length from Howell. Luxton goes back and drives down the ground for one run.

7.2 . Howell comes over the wicket to Luxton. On a good length, outside off. Luxton pushes forward but opts to let it travel through to Moores without offering a shot

7.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Lyth moves onto the back foot and drives through the on side field for a run.

6.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Lyth advances down the pitch and punches a sloppy drive for one run.

6.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Luxton gets on the back foot and outside edges for a run.

6.4 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Luxton moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.3 1 Fifty comes up for Lyth! Full ball, on a good line. Lyth gets on the front foot and glances for one run.

6.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Luxton moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

6.1 . On a good line and length. Luxton rocks back and defends

5.6 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Luxton. He rocks back and flicks a glance through the on side field for one run.

5.5 1 Binura Fernando pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Lyth moves onto the back foot and glances behind point on the off side for 1 run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Lyth gets on the front foot and edges behind point for four runs.

5.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line. Lyth moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a half dozen runs.

5.2 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off. Lyth moves onto the front foot and edges back behind point for four runs.

5.1 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off again. Lyth rocks back and drives for six runs on the on side.

4.6 1 Good length, outside leg. Lyth goes back and finesses a glance for 1 run.

4.5 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Lyth. He advances down the pitch and slices a cut

4.4 6 MAXIMUM! Linde now coming around the wicket. Linde pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Lyth shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

4.3 . Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Lyth gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep. NOTTINGHAMSHIRE appeal, but the umpire gives Lyth not out.

4.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Lyth goes back and glances behind square on the on side.

4.1 . Full ball, pitching outside leg. Lyth moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a sweep

3.6 1 Yorker, on line. Lyth pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

3.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lyth gets on the back foot and slices a cut

3.4 1 Good length from Pennington, pitching outside off. Luxton goes back and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line once again. Luxton goes back and drives for 4 runs.

3.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Luxton gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

3.1 6 SIX! Full, on line once again. Luxton pushes forward and plays a drive for a half dozen runs.

2.6 1 Free hit. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Luxton rocks back and flicks back behind square for one run.

2.6 nb No ball. Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Luxton gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 1 Binura Fernando pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Lyth rocks back and drives for a run.

2.4 . Good length from Binura Fernando, pitching outside off stump. Lyth moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a cut

2.3 1 On a good line and length. Luxton gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.2 1 Binura Fernando pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Lyth moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run.

2.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lyth moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

1.6 4 And again! Full toss, on line once again. Luxton goes back and eases a drive for 4 runs.

1.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line again. Luxton pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

1.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line once again. Lyth gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for a single run.

1.3 6 SIX! Good line and length from Stone. Lyth moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs behind square.

1.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Luxton rocks back and pulls shakily for a single run.

1.1 . Good length, outside off. Luxton gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 4 FOUR! Pennington pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Lyth advances and drives over the leg side field for 4 runs.

0.5 . Good line and length. Lyth pushes forward and defends

0.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Lyth moves onto the front foot and drives

0.3 1 Good length from Pennington, outside off stump. Luxton pushes forward and edges for one run behind square on the leg side.

0.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line again. Luxton rocks back and flicks for 4 runs.