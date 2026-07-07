Match details Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire T20 T20 Blast 11.07.2026

T20

YOR
YOR
NOT
NOT

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, July 11, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersAli Hasan, Ali Moeen, Bairstow Jonny, Bess Dom, Chohan Jafer, Cliff Benjamin Michael, Hill George, Luxton William, Lyth Adam, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, Revis Matthew L, Tye Andrew, Vagadia Yash, van Beek Logan, Wharton James Henry
Benchno information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersAhmed Farhan, Ali Mohammad, Clarke Joe, Duckett Ben, Haynes Jack, Henry Hayes James Philip, Howell Benny, James Lyndon, Martindale Ben, Moores Tom, Munsey George, Pennington Dillon, Pocklington Joe, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Stone Olly
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet