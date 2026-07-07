Match details Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire T20 T20 Blast 11.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, July 11, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Yorkshire Squad
|Players
|Ali Hasan, Ali Moeen, Bairstow Jonny, Bess Dom, Chohan Jafer, Cliff Benjamin Michael, Hill George, Luxton William, Lyth Adam, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, Revis Matthew L, Tye Andrew, Vagadia Yash, van Beek Logan, Wharton James Henry
|Bench
|no information yet
Nottinghamshire Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Farhan, Ali Mohammad, Clarke Joe, Duckett Ben, Haynes Jack, Henry Hayes James Philip, Howell Benny, James Lyndon, Martindale Ben, Moores Tom, Munsey George, Pennington Dillon, Pocklington Joe, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Stone Olly
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet