Match details Bharat Rangers vs Pagariya Strikers T20 Vidarbha Pro T20 League 12.06.2026

T20

BHA
BHA

233

PAG
PAG

230

Match Info

Match:Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2026
Date:Monday, June 01, 2026 - Sunday, June 14, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, June 12, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bharat Rangers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Pagariya Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet