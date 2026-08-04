Match details Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars T20i Global T20 Canada 04.08.2026

T20i

BRA
BRA
SUR
SUR

Match Info

Match:Global T20 Canada 2026
Date:Saturday, July 25, 2026 - Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, August 04, 2026 03:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Brampton Wolves Squad

Players
BenchBahia Harmandeep, Brathwaite Carlos, Brown Josh, Dutt Aryan, Herft Kobe, Jarvis Jack, Jawadullah Muhammad, Johnson Aaron, Mansingh Abhijai, Munsey George, Singh Ravinder Pal, Singh Robin, Singh Semarjeet, Tathgur Kanwarpal, Tye Andrew, Warner David, Webster Beau

Surrey Jaguars Squad

Players
BenchBhagwan Udhaya, Cheema Rizwan, Dhaliwal Navneet, Gill Mansab, Hinds Terrance, Joshi Padam, Lister Benjamin, Mayers Kyle, McMullen Brandon, Movva Shreyas, Nabi Mohammad, Narine Sunil, Siddiqui Junaid, Singh Harmeet, Singh Virandeep, Stoinis Marcus, Tariq Hamza, van Beek Logan

Venue Guide

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