Highlights Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants T20i International League T20 28.11.2026
On a good line and length from Hosein again. Holden gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for a run.
FOUR! On a good line and length from Hosein. Holden moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs back behind point.
On a good line and length again. Du Plessis moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run behind square. The ball is misfielded by Shamsi.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Holden goes back and eases a drive for a run.
MAXIMUM! Full, on line. Du Plessis advances and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Du Plessis goes back but misses while attempting to play a pull
Back of a length from Wiese, pitching on a good line again. Du Plessis shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a pull
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Holden. He moves down the pitch and drives for a run through the on side field. Quality work in the field by Ibrahim Zadran saves a certain boundary.
Yorker, pitching on a good line again. Du Plessis moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.
On a good line and length from Wiese. Du Plessis advances and leg glances sloppily for a couple of runs.
Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Du Plessis moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for a run.
On a good length, outside off stump once again. Du Plessis moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side field for a pair of runs.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Du Plessis gets forward and plays a wild ramp
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Du Plessis rocks back and lifts a pull for 4 runs.
Joseph comes over the wicket to du Plessis. Pitched up, outside off stump. Du Plessis gets on the front foot and drives poorly
Good length from Joseph, outside off stump. Holden goes back and leg glances for one run.
FOUR! Keeper moves up to the stumps. On a good line and length. Du Plessis moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs straight down the ground.
Keeper moves back from the stumps. Length ball, outside off once more. Holden gets forward and plays a drive for a single run.
Wiese pitches one up, outside off again. Du Plessis pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.
Keeper moves up to the stumps. Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Du Plessis pushes forward and drives down the ground.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Du Plessis advances and plays a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.
On a good line and length again. Du Plessis moves onto the front foot and defends
Good line and length. Holden pushes forward and outside edges
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Holden moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke
FOUR! Azmat Omarzai comes around the wicket to Holden. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Holden rocks back and skies a cut for four runs back behind point.
Azmat Omarzai comes over the wicket. On a good line and length. Du Plessis moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point for a single run.
Azmat Omarzai now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Azmat Omarzai, pitching outside off stump once again. Holden rocks back and cuts back behind point for 1 run.
OUT! Azmat Omarzai gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Gurbaz backs away and drives shakily, and is caught by Miller
Good length, outside off stump. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Du Plessis goes back and guides a leg glance for a run.
Back of a length from Hosein, on a good line. Gurbaz goes back and drives down the ground for 1 run.
Good length, outside off. Gurbaz gets on the front foot and eases a shaky drive
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gurbaz goes back and plays a shaky cut
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and plays a cut for four runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 2 runs.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Gurbaz rocks back and plays a sloppy cut
Pitched up, outside off. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot and drives
Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Du Plessis rocks back and slices a cut for a run behind point.
Back of a length, outside off. Du Plessis gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 2 runs.
Wide. Azmat Omarzai pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Du Plessis gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance
On a good line and length from Azmat Omarzai. Gurbaz pushes forward and defends
Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Miller pushes forward and drives sloppily for 1 run down the ground.
Karim Janat pitches one up, outside off. Miller pushes forward and flicks a leg glance for a couple of runs.
SIX! Full toss, pitching outside off. Miller moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.
Back of a length from Chameera, outside off. Miller goes back and leg glances for a run.
Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Wiese gets on the front foot and edges behind square on the on side for a run.
OUT! Chameera gets the wicket! Chameera pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Klaasen gets on the front foot and lifts a wild drive, and is caught by Powell down the ground.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen gets forward and flicks
Short, pitching outside off stump. Miller moves onto the back foot and plays a sloppy pull for one run.
Back of a length from Chameera, outside off. Miller backs away and leg glances for a pair of runs.
Yorker, pitching on a good line once again. Miller moves onto the front foot and drives for two runs behind point on the off side.
Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Miller moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for two runs. Good fielding by du Plessis saves a boundary.
FOUR! Full ball, on line. Miller moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs.
Yorker, outside off stump again. Klaasen gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.
FOUR! Chameera now coming around the wicket to Miller. Pitched up, on a good line. Miller pushes forward and drives for four runs straight down the ground.
Chameera pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.
Chameera now coming over the wicket. Full, outside off. Klaasen gets forward but makes no contact while trying a scoop
Chameera now coming around the wicket to Miller. Good line and length from Chameera again. Miller moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.
FOUR! Short ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Miller goes back and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.
Full, outside off. Klaasen pushes forward and drives for a single run on the off side.
Back of a length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside off. Miller gets on the back foot and drives
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Miller gets on the back foot and defends
Good length, pitching outside off. Miller gets on the back foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a leg glance
On a good length, outside off. Miller moves onto the back foot and drives
Length ball, outside off stump. Miller gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive
Length ball, outside off stump. Miller pushes forward and plays a flick for a pair of runs.
Back of a length from Mills, outside off stump again. Miller goes back and guides a cut for a single run behind point.
OUT! Mills breaks through! Back of a length, outside off. Gurbaz rocks back and cuts averagely, and is brilliantly caught by Karim Janat
SIX! Full ball, outside off once more. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot and sweeps for six runs.
Mills pitches one up, outside off stump. Klaasen gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.
Back of a length, on a good line. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.
MAXIMUM! Mills pitches one up, outside off. Klaasen gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs on the on side.
Good length from MH Khan, outside leg. Gurbaz backs away, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field.
Back of a length from MH Khan, on a good line. Klaasen gets forward and ramps behind square for 3 runs.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length from MH Khan, on a good line again. Klaasen rocks back and skies a pull for six runs.
On a good line and length from MH Khan. Klaasen gets on the front foot and paddles for a pair of runs back behind square.
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Klaasen pushes forward and reverse sweeps shakily for a couple of runs behind point. Tidy work in the field by Chameera prevents a certain boundary.
Good length, outside off stump once again. Gurbaz pushes forward and drives for two runs over the off side field.
Full ball, outside off once more. Gurbaz gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep behind square, resulting in four leg byes.
Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Klaasen rocks back and pulls for a single run.
Good length, outside off stump once more. Gurbaz steps away and lifts a drive for a single run on the off side.
Full, outside off once again. Gurbaz gets forward and edges on the on side for a pair of runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Klaasen goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut
FOUR! Back of a length from Noor Ahmad, outside off. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and lofts a drive over the off side for four runs.
DROPPED! Good line and length from Noor Ahmad once more. Klaasen gets forward and drives sloppily. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Noor Ahmad. That was a difficult chance for Noor Ahmad.
FOUR! Good line and length once again. Klaasen steps back and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.
Gurbaz brings up his 50! On a good line and length from Noor Ahmad. Gurbaz pushes forward and is hit on the gloves while attempting a sweep for a single run behind square.
Good length from Noor Ahmad, outside leg and angling across the batter. Klaasen gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Klaasen gets forward and drives for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Gurbaz gets forward and flicks for one run.
Back of a length from Chameera, pitching on a good line once more. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot and leg glances for 2 runs.
Short of a length, on a good line again. Gurbaz goes back and flicks a leg glance for a pair of runs.
Back-to-back boundaries! On a good line and length from Chameera. Gurbaz gets on the front foot and skies a drive for four runs.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Karim Janat.
On a good line and length from Noor Ahmad again. Gurbaz gets on the front foot and edges for a single run.
Back of a length from Noor Ahmad, pitching on a good line. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and punches a drive past the bowler for four runs.
Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot and misses while trying a sweep, however the ball beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for a couple of wides. The ball is misfielded by Billings.
Back of a length, outside off. Gurbaz rocks back and guides a cut for a pair of runs.
Good line and length. Gurbaz gets on the front foot and defends
Good length from Noor Ahmad, outside off stump again. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot and outside edges into their helmet while trying to play a sweep
Back of a length from MH Khan, outside off once again. Klaasen gets on the back foot and cuts shakily
Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.
Good length from MH Khan, pitching outside off. Gurbaz pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive
MH Khan pitches one up, on a good line once more. Klaasen pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.
Good line and length again. Klaasen pushes forward and edges
On a good line and length again. Klaasen rocks back and drives
Pitching on a good line and length. Klaasen gets on the back foot and outside edges for one run.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs.
OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Noor Ahmad, on line. Azmat Omarzai gets on the back foot and lifts a wild pull, and is caught by MH Khan
On a good length, outside off. Azmat Omarzai gets on the back foot and pulls poorly
On a good line and length from Noor Ahmad once again. Gurbaz gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.
Pitching on a good line and length. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot and defends
On a good length, outside off stump once again. Azmat Omarzai moves onto the front foot and eases a drive
Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Azmat Omarzai gets on the back foot and slices a cut
Back of a length, outside off stump again. Gurbaz goes back and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.
Back of a length from MH Khan, outside off once again. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a pair of runs.
Good length from MH Khan, pitching outside off. Azmat Omarzai moves onto the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Azmat Omarzai moves onto the back foot and defends
Good length from Mills, outside off once again. Gurbaz creates room and drives shakily
Good length from Mills, outside off again. Gurbaz pushes forward and defends
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. Gurbaz creates room and drives for four runs over the off side field.
Wide. Back of a length from Mills, outside off stump but angled across. Azmat Omarzai gets on the back foot and makes no contact while trying a leg glance, but it beats Billings and flies away for four wides. The ball is misfielded by Billings.
Wide. Too wide outside off.
Mills pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Gurbaz gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.
And another! Mills now coming around the wicket. Length ball, outside off once more. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and guides a late cut for four runs back behind point.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Azmat Omarzai pushes forward and flicks for 4 runs.
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Azmat Omarzai pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick. DUBAI CAPITALS appeal for LBW, however the umpire is unmoved. DUBAI CAPITALS call for a review. The decision is upheld.
On a good length, pitching outside off again. Gurbaz gets on the front foot and defends for a run.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.
Short of a length, outside off again. Gurbaz goes back and slices a cut
Stoinis pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Gurbaz shuffles down the pitch but decides to allow it to through to the wicketkeeper
Pitched up, on a good line. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.
Back of a length from Chameera, on line. Azmat Omarzai gets on the back foot and defends for a single run through the off side.
Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Gurbaz backs away and plays a flick for a run.
On a good line and length from Chameera. Gurbaz gets forward and leg glances sloppily
Pitched up, outside off stump. Gurbaz gets forward and lifts a drive over the off side for two runs.
Short of a length, on line. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and drives for a pair of runs through the off side.
Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Gurbaz rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Azmat Omarzai rocks back and defends for 1 run.
Full ball, outside off. Gurbaz pushes forward and drives for 1 run.
On a good line and length from Stoinis. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot and edges onto their body while attempting to play a defensive stroke
Good line and length. Gurbaz steps away but swings and misses while trying a late cut
Good length from Stoinis, pitching outside off stump. Gurbaz advances and defends
Back of a length, on line. Azmat Omarzai goes back and defends through the off side.
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Azmat Omarzai gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.
OUT! Mills breaks through! Good line and length. Livingstone goes back and edges, and is brilliantly caught by Billings
Good length from Mills, outside leg. Livingstone gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick
Short of a length, pitching near leg stump. Gurbaz rocks back and flicks back behind square for a run.
Wide. Back of a length from Mills, pitching far outside leg. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance
Mills pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Gurbaz gets forward and inside edges into their pads while trying a drive
OUT! Run out. Good length from Stoinis, outside off stump once again. Ibrahim Zadran pushes forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a leg glance. He is then run out at the striker's end, as a result of some quality fielding by Stoinis.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Ibrahim Zadran pushes forward and punches a drive
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Ibrahim Zadran goes back and punches a drive through the off side field.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and leg glances for two runs.
Good line and length from Stoinis. Gurbaz pushes forward and leg glances for one run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Gurbaz moves down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke