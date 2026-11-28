6.4 1 On a good line and length from Hosein again. Holden gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for a run.

6.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Hosein. Holden moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs back behind point.

6.2 1 On a good line and length again. Du Plessis moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run behind square. The ball is misfielded by Shamsi.

6.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Holden goes back and eases a drive for a run.

5.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on line. Du Plessis advances and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.

5.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Du Plessis goes back but misses while attempting to play a pull

5.4 . Back of a length from Wiese, pitching on a good line again. Du Plessis shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a pull

5.3 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Holden. He moves down the pitch and drives for a run through the on side field. Quality work in the field by Ibrahim Zadran saves a certain boundary.

5.2 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line again. Du Plessis moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

5.1 2 On a good line and length from Wiese. Du Plessis advances and leg glances sloppily for a couple of runs.

4.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Du Plessis moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for a run.

4.5 2 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Du Plessis moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side field for a pair of runs.

4.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Du Plessis gets forward and plays a wild ramp

4.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Du Plessis rocks back and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

4.2 . Joseph comes over the wicket to du Plessis. Pitched up, outside off stump. Du Plessis gets on the front foot and drives poorly

4.1 1 Good length from Joseph, outside off stump. Holden goes back and leg glances for one run.

3.6 4 FOUR! Keeper moves up to the stumps. On a good line and length. Du Plessis moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs straight down the ground.

3.5 1 Keeper moves back from the stumps. Length ball, outside off once more. Holden gets forward and plays a drive for a single run.

3.4 1 Wiese pitches one up, outside off again. Du Plessis pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

3.3 . Keeper moves up to the stumps. Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Du Plessis pushes forward and drives down the ground.

3.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Du Plessis advances and plays a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

3.1 . On a good line and length again. Du Plessis moves onto the front foot and defends

2.6 . Good line and length. Holden pushes forward and outside edges

2.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Holden moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

2.4 4 FOUR! Azmat Omarzai comes around the wicket to Holden. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Holden rocks back and skies a cut for four runs back behind point.

2.3 1 Azmat Omarzai comes over the wicket. On a good line and length. Du Plessis moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point for a single run.

2.2 1 Azmat Omarzai now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Azmat Omarzai, pitching outside off stump once again. Holden rocks back and cuts back behind point for 1 run.

2.1 W OUT! Azmat Omarzai gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Gurbaz backs away and drives shakily, and is caught by Miller

1.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

1.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Du Plessis goes back and guides a leg glance for a run.

1.4 1 Back of a length from Hosein, on a good line. Gurbaz goes back and drives down the ground for 1 run.

1.3 . Good length, outside off. Gurbaz gets on the front foot and eases a shaky drive

1.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gurbaz goes back and plays a shaky cut

1.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and plays a cut for four runs.

0.6 2 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 2 runs.

0.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Gurbaz rocks back and plays a sloppy cut

0.4 . Pitched up, outside off. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot and drives

0.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Du Plessis rocks back and slices a cut for a run behind point.

0.2 2 Back of a length, outside off. Du Plessis gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 2 runs.

0.2 1w Wide. Azmat Omarzai pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Du Plessis gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

0.1 . On a good line and length from Azmat Omarzai. Gurbaz pushes forward and defends

19.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Miller pushes forward and drives sloppily for 1 run down the ground.

19.5 2 Karim Janat pitches one up, outside off. Miller pushes forward and flicks a leg glance for a couple of runs.

19.4 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching outside off. Miller moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.

18.6 1 Back of a length from Chameera, outside off. Miller goes back and leg glances for a run.

18.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Wiese gets on the front foot and edges behind square on the on side for a run.

18.4 W OUT! Chameera gets the wicket! Chameera pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Klaasen gets on the front foot and lifts a wild drive, and is caught by Powell down the ground.

18.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen gets forward and flicks

18.2 1 Short, pitching outside off stump. Miller moves onto the back foot and plays a sloppy pull for one run.

18.1 2 Back of a length from Chameera, outside off. Miller backs away and leg glances for a pair of runs.

17.5 2 Yorker, pitching on a good line once again. Miller moves onto the front foot and drives for two runs behind point on the off side.

17.4 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Miller moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for two runs. Good fielding by du Plessis saves a boundary.

17.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Miller moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs.

17.2 1 Yorker, outside off stump again. Klaasen gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

16.6 4 FOUR! Chameera now coming around the wicket to Miller. Pitched up, on a good line. Miller pushes forward and drives for four runs straight down the ground.

16.5 1 Chameera pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

16.4 . Chameera now coming over the wicket. Full, outside off. Klaasen gets forward but makes no contact while trying a scoop

16.3 1 Chameera now coming around the wicket to Miller. Good line and length from Chameera again. Miller moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

16.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Miller goes back and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

16.1 1 Full, outside off. Klaasen pushes forward and drives for a single run on the off side.

15.6 . Back of a length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside off. Miller gets on the back foot and drives

15.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Miller gets on the back foot and defends

15.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Miller gets on the back foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a leg glance

15.3 . On a good length, outside off. Miller moves onto the back foot and drives

15.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Miller gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

15.1 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Miller pushes forward and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

14.6 1 Back of a length from Mills, outside off stump again. Miller goes back and guides a cut for a single run behind point.

14.5 W OUT! Mills breaks through! Back of a length, outside off. Gurbaz rocks back and cuts averagely, and is brilliantly caught by Karim Janat

14.4 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off once more. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot and sweeps for six runs.

14.3 1 Mills pitches one up, outside off stump. Klaasen gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

14.2 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

14.1 6 MAXIMUM! Mills pitches one up, outside off. Klaasen gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs on the on side.

13.6 . Good length from MH Khan, outside leg. Gurbaz backs away, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep

13.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field.

13.4 3 Back of a length from MH Khan, on a good line. Klaasen gets forward and ramps behind square for 3 runs.

13.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from MH Khan, on a good line again. Klaasen rocks back and skies a pull for six runs.

13.2 2 On a good line and length from MH Khan. Klaasen gets on the front foot and paddles for a pair of runs back behind square.

13.1 2 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Klaasen pushes forward and reverse sweeps shakily for a couple of runs behind point. Tidy work in the field by Chameera prevents a certain boundary.

12.6 2 Good length, outside off stump once again. Gurbaz pushes forward and drives for two runs over the off side field.

12.4 4 Full ball, outside off once more. Gurbaz gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep behind square, resulting in four leg byes.

12.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Klaasen rocks back and pulls for a single run.

12.2 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Gurbaz steps away and lifts a drive for a single run on the off side.

12.1 2 Full, outside off once again. Gurbaz gets forward and edges on the on side for a pair of runs.

11.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Klaasen goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

11.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Noor Ahmad, outside off. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and lofts a drive over the off side for four runs.

11.4 . DROPPED! Good line and length from Noor Ahmad once more. Klaasen gets forward and drives sloppily. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Noor Ahmad. That was a difficult chance for Noor Ahmad.

11.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length once again. Klaasen steps back and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

11.2 1 Gurbaz brings up his 50! On a good line and length from Noor Ahmad. Gurbaz pushes forward and is hit on the gloves while attempting a sweep for a single run behind square.

11.1 1lb Good length from Noor Ahmad, outside leg and angling across the batter. Klaasen gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

10.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Klaasen gets forward and drives for a run.

10.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Gurbaz gets forward and flicks for one run.

10.4 2 Back of a length from Chameera, pitching on a good line once more. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot and leg glances for 2 runs.

10.3 2 Short of a length, on a good line again. Gurbaz goes back and flicks a leg glance for a pair of runs.

10.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good line and length from Chameera. Gurbaz gets on the front foot and skies a drive for four runs.

10.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Karim Janat.

9.6 1 On a good line and length from Noor Ahmad again. Gurbaz gets on the front foot and edges for a single run.

9.5 1 Back of a length from Noor Ahmad, pitching on a good line. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and punches a drive past the bowler for four runs.

9.4 2w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot and misses while trying a sweep, however the ball beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for a couple of wides. The ball is misfielded by Billings.

9.3 2 Back of a length, outside off. Gurbaz rocks back and guides a cut for a pair of runs.

9.2 . Good line and length. Gurbaz gets on the front foot and defends

9.1 . Good length from Noor Ahmad, outside off stump again. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot and outside edges into their helmet while trying to play a sweep

8.6 . Back of a length from MH Khan, outside off once again. Klaasen gets on the back foot and cuts shakily

8.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

8.4 . Good length from MH Khan, pitching outside off. Gurbaz pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

8.3 1 MH Khan pitches one up, on a good line once more. Klaasen pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

8.2 . Good line and length again. Klaasen pushes forward and edges

8.1 . On a good line and length again. Klaasen rocks back and drives

7.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Klaasen gets on the back foot and outside edges for one run.

7.5 2 Full, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs.

7.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Noor Ahmad, on line. Azmat Omarzai gets on the back foot and lifts a wild pull, and is caught by MH Khan

7.3 . On a good length, outside off. Azmat Omarzai gets on the back foot and pulls poorly

7.2 1 On a good line and length from Noor Ahmad once again. Gurbaz gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

7.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot and defends

6.6 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Azmat Omarzai moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

6.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Azmat Omarzai gets on the back foot and slices a cut

6.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Gurbaz goes back and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

6.3 2 Back of a length from MH Khan, outside off once again. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a pair of runs.

6.2 1 Good length from MH Khan, pitching outside off. Azmat Omarzai moves onto the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

6.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Azmat Omarzai moves onto the back foot and defends

5.6 . Good length from Mills, outside off once again. Gurbaz creates room and drives shakily

5.5 . Good length from Mills, outside off again. Gurbaz pushes forward and defends

5.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. Gurbaz creates room and drives for four runs over the off side field.

5.4 4 Wide. Back of a length from Mills, outside off stump but angled across. Azmat Omarzai gets on the back foot and makes no contact while trying a leg glance, but it beats Billings and flies away for four wides. The ball is misfielded by Billings.

5.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

5.3 1 Mills pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Gurbaz gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

5.2 4 And another! Mills now coming around the wicket. Length ball, outside off once more. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

5.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and guides a late cut for four runs back behind point.

4.6 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Azmat Omarzai pushes forward and flicks for 4 runs.

4.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Azmat Omarzai pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick. DUBAI CAPITALS appeal for LBW, however the umpire is unmoved. DUBAI CAPITALS call for a review. The decision is upheld.

4.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Gurbaz gets on the front foot and defends for a run.

4.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

4.2 . Short of a length, outside off again. Gurbaz goes back and slices a cut

4.1 . Stoinis pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Gurbaz shuffles down the pitch but decides to allow it to through to the wicketkeeper

3.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

3.5 1 Back of a length from Chameera, on line. Azmat Omarzai gets on the back foot and defends for a single run through the off side.

3.4 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Gurbaz backs away and plays a flick for a run.

3.3 . On a good line and length from Chameera. Gurbaz gets forward and leg glances sloppily

3.2 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. Gurbaz gets forward and lifts a drive over the off side for two runs.

3.1 2 Short of a length, on line. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and drives for a pair of runs through the off side.

2.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Gurbaz rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

2.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Azmat Omarzai rocks back and defends for 1 run.

2.4 1 Full ball, outside off. Gurbaz pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

2.3 . On a good line and length from Stoinis. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot and edges onto their body while attempting to play a defensive stroke

2.2 . Good line and length. Gurbaz steps away but swings and misses while trying a late cut

2.1 . Good length from Stoinis, pitching outside off stump. Gurbaz advances and defends

1.6 . Back of a length, on line. Azmat Omarzai goes back and defends through the off side.

1.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Azmat Omarzai gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

1.4 W OUT! Mills breaks through! Good line and length. Livingstone goes back and edges, and is brilliantly caught by Billings

1.3 . Good length from Mills, outside leg. Livingstone gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick

1.2 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump. Gurbaz rocks back and flicks back behind square for a run.

1.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from Mills, pitching far outside leg. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

1.1 . Mills pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Gurbaz gets forward and inside edges into their pads while trying a drive

0.6 W OUT! Run out. Good length from Stoinis, outside off stump once again. Ibrahim Zadran pushes forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a leg glance. He is then run out at the striker's end, as a result of some quality fielding by Stoinis.

0.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Ibrahim Zadran pushes forward and punches a drive

0.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Ibrahim Zadran goes back and punches a drive through the off side field.

0.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and leg glances for two runs.

0.2 1 Good line and length from Stoinis. Gurbaz pushes forward and leg glances for one run.