Match details Malawi vs Zimbabwe High Performance Xi T20i Kwibuka T20 Tournament, Women 18.06.2026

T20i

MAL
MAL

68

ZIM
ZIM

173

Match Info

Match:Kwibuka T20 Tournament, Women 2026
Date:Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, June 18, 2026 11:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Malawi Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Zimbabwe High Performance Xi Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet