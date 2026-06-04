Match details Bahrain vs Thailand T20i T20 ACC Premier Cup, Women 04.06.2026

T20i

BAH
BAH

40

THA
THA

41

Match Info

Match:T20 ACC Premier Cup, Women 2026
Date:Wednesday, June 03, 2026 - Saturday, June 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, June 04, 2026 01:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bahrain Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Thailand Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet