Squads Kenya vs Sierra Leone T20i T20 Africa Continent Cup 13.09.2026

T20i

KEN
KEN
SIE
SIE

Playing

KEN
KEN
SIE
SIE

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

KEN
KEN
SIE
SIE

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet