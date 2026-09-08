Match details Rwanda vs Botswana T20i T20 Africa Continent Cup 08.09.2026

T20i

RWA
RWA
BOT
BOT

Match Info

Match:T20 Africa Continent Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 08, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, September 08, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Rwanda Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Botswana Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet