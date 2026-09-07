3.3 . Full, outside off. KY Chan moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

3.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. KY Chan gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs.

3.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. KY Chan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line again. Daswani moves onto the back foot and plays a paddle behind square for four runs.

2.5 . Good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan. Daswani gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive

2.4 . Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, on line. Daswani gets on the front foot and punches a drive

2.3 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Daswani. She gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance

2.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Daswani goes back and defends

2.1 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Daswani. She gets forward and eases a drive

1.6 . On a good line and length from Sadia Iqbal. KY Chan moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance

1.5 . On a good line and length. KY Chan pushes forward and defends

1.4 . On a good line and length from Sadia Iqbal. KY Chan moves onto the front foot and defends

1.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. KY Chan moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

1.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. KY Chan goes back and plays a sweep back behind square.

1.1 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length again. Miles moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Miles is on her way

0.6 W OUT! Fatima Sana Khan finds a way through! Good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan. Hill pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend, the ball gets through, and Hill is bowled

0.5 . Good length, outside off again. Hill gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hill gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Miles gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Miles gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

0.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Miles moves onto the front foot and drives

19.6 2 Alison Wai Siu pitches one up, on line. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for two runs. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but HONG KONG appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

19.5 6 And another! Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Fatima Sana Khan advances and flicks for 6 runs.

19.5 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off. Fatima Sana Khan advances but misses while attempting a drive

19.4 . Alison Wai Siu pitches one up, outside off once again. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward but misses while trying a flick

19.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

19.3 1 Full ball, on a good line once again. Sandhu moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

19.2 1 Yorker, on line. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

19.1 1 Alison Wai Siu pitches one up, on a good line. Sandhu gets forward and finesses a glance for a run behind square.

18.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and drives sloppily

18.5 1 Pitched up, on line. Sandhu gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

18.3 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Umm-e-Hani rocks back and drives

18.2 . Good length from Iqra Sahar, pitching outside off stump once again. Umm-e-Hani gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the off side.

18.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

18.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump again. Umm-e-Hani gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

17.6 . Good length from KY Chan, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot and drives averagely

17.5 1 Good length from KY Chan, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Umm-e-Hani gets on the back foot and flicks for one run.

17.4 W OUT! KY Chan gets one through! Length ball, pitching outside off. Tuba Hassan moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Tuba Hassan has to go

17.3 4 FOUR! Good length from KY Chan, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Tuba Hassan goes back and pulls for four runs.

17.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

17.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and plays a sweep for 6 runs.

16.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tuba Hassan goes back and eases a drive through the off side.

16.5 1 DROPPED! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Fatima Sana Khan advances and drives down the ground for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

16.4 . On a good length, outside off again. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick

16.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Tuba Hassan pushes forward and drives for a run.

16.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Tuba Hassan gets on the back foot and skies a cut for four runs.

16.1 . Good length from Iqra Sahar, outside off once more. Tuba Hassan gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

15.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

15.5 . Good length from KY Chan, pitching outside off. Fatima Sana Khan advances down the pitch and drives sloppily

15.4 . Good length from KY Chan, pitching outside off. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and drives

15.3 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Tuba Hassan shuffles down the pitch and drives sloppily for 1 run.

15.2 . KY Chan pitches one up, on line. Tuba Hassan moves onto the front foot and plays a wild defensive stroke

15.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Tuba Hassan advances and lofts a drive for a couple of runs over the off side.

15.1 1w Wide. On leg stump. Tuba Hassan pushes forward but misses while trying a sweep

14.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot and defends

14.5 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Tuba Hassan gets on the back foot and pulls for one run behind square.

14.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Tuba Hassan goes back and edges onto the pads while attempting to defend

14.3 1 Full toss, outside off stump once again. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

14.2 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Tuba Hassan rocks back and glances for a run.

14.1 1 On a good length, outside off again. Fatima Sana Khan moves down the pitch and lofts a poor drive for a single run.

13.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Tuba Hassan moves down the pitch and defends through the off side.

13.6 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Tuba Hassan defends

13.5 W OUT! Kaur gets the wicket! Good length from Kaur, outside off stump. Fatima moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive. PAKISTAN appeal, the umpire agrees, and Fatima has to depart

13.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan advances down the pitch and drives through the off side for one run.

13.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Fatima goes back and cuts back behind point for one run.

13.2 W OUT! Kaur breaks through! Good length, pitching outside off. Sadaf Shamas moves down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Lamplough on the on side.

13.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off again. Fatima Sana Khan advances down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

12.6 1 Good length, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

12.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Sadaf Shamas gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

12.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for a run.

12.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan advances and eases a wild drive

12.2 . Good length from Lamplough, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the back foot but decides to just let the ball through to the wicketkeeper

12.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Sadaf Shamas rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

11.6 1 Back of a length, outside off once again. Sadaf Shamas rocks back and drives for one run.

11.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Sadaf Shamas gets on the back foot and cuts

11.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Fatima Sana Khan goes back and drives for one run on the off side.

11.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward but swings and misses while trying a sweep

11.2 W OUT! Kaur breaks through! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Zulfiqar gets forward and drives, but is caught by Kaur

10.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Sadaf Shamas goes back but misses while trying a cut

10.5 1 Good length from Venkatesh, outside off stump once again. Zulfiqar goes back and guides a cut for one run.

10.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Zulfiqar goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

10.4 1lb Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Sadaf Shamas gets forward and inside edges behind square for one leg bye.

10.3 1 Back of a length from Venkatesh, outside off again. Zulfiqar goes back and lifts a pull for one run.

10.2 4 FOUR! Venkatesh pitches one up, outside off stump again. Zulfiqar goes back and cuts for 4 runs through point.

10.1 2 Back of a length from Venkatesh, pitching outside off again. Zulfiqar goes back and guides a cut for a couple of runs.

9.6 2 Good length, outside off stump once more. Sadaf Shamas moves onto the back foot and cuts for two runs back through point.

9.5 W OUT! Kaur gets the wicket! Back of a length from Kaur, outside off stump once more. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the back foot and cuts, but is caught by Bibi back through point.

9.4 . Good length from Kaur, outside off once again. Ayesha Zafar gets on the back foot and plays a square cut back through point.

9.3 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Zulfiqar gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

9.2 . Good length from Kaur, pitching outside off stump. Zulfiqar goes back and guides a cut

9.1 1 Good length from Kaur, outside off once again. Ayesha Zafar goes back and plays a cut for one run.

9.1 1w Wide. Kaur pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

8.6 . Full, on a good line. Zulfiqar gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

8.5 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for a couple of runs over the off side field. The ball is misfielded.

8.4 . Good line and length from Bibi. Zulfiqar gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.

8.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for one run back behind square.

8.2 4 And another! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.

8.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Bibi, outside off stump. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

7.6 2 Length ball, outside off once more. Zulfiqar gets on the back foot and cuts for two runs.

7.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Ayesha Zafar gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

7.4 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Zulfiqar rocks back and plays a cut for a run. The ball is misfielded.

7.4 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Zulfiqar goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

7.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

7.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Ayesha Zafar rocks back and edges back behind point for 2 runs.

7.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Ayesha Zafar rocks back and cuts

6.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

6.5 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Zulfiqar gets on the back foot and glances for a run behind square.

6.4 . KY Chan pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Zulfiqar rocks back but misses while trying to play a sweep

6.3 4 FOUR! Good length from KY Chan, outside off stump. Zulfiqar gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

6.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Ayesha Zafar gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

6.1 1 Good length from KY Chan, outside off stump. Zulfiqar goes back and cuts for 1 run.

5.6 1lb Good line and length from Lamplough once again. Zulfiqar moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square.

5.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Lamplough. Zulfiqar goes back and lifts a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

5.4 . Good line and length. Zulfiqar gets on the front foot and glances

5.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Zulfiqar gets on the back foot and leg glances for 2 runs behind square.

5.2 1 Lamplough pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Ayesha Zafar pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run.

5.1 . Good line and length from Lamplough again. Ayesha Zafar pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep

4.6 1 Good line and length from KY Chan. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

4.5 . Good length from KY Chan, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Ayesha Zafar goes back and glances behind square on the on side.

4.4 . Good length from KY Chan, pitching outside off. Ayesha Zafar goes back and cuts

4.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Ayesha Zafar. She gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

4.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line once more. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for four runs.

3.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

3.5 1 Good length from Alison Wai Siu, pitching outside off stump. Zulfiqar pushes forward and drives for one run.

3.4 . Back of a length from Alison Wai Siu, pitching outside off stump once again. Zulfiqar goes back and guides a bad cut

3.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off once again. Zulfiqar gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

3.2 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Zulfiqar pushes forward and edges through point on the off side for 2 runs.

3.1 1 DROPPED! Full ball, outside off again. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the off side. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

2.6 1 Good length from Iqra Sahar, outside off stump. Gull Feroza moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

2.5 W OUT! Iqra Sahar finds a way through! On a good line and length. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

2.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Zulfiqar advances and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

2.4 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

2.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

2.2 1 Back of a length from Iqra Sahar, pitching on a good line once more. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

1.6 . Alison Wai Siu pitches one up, on line. Muneeba Ali gets forward and drives through the on side field.

1.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

1.4 . Good line and length. Zulfiqar gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.

1.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

1.2 . Good length from Alison Wai Siu, pitching outside off again. Zulfiqar gets on the back foot and cuts

1.1 . Good length from Alison Wai Siu, pitching outside off stump. Zulfiqar gets forward and edges behind square on the leg side.

0.6 4 FOUR! Iqra Sahar now coming around the wicket. Good length from Iqra Sahar, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

0.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

0.4 . Good line and length from Iqra Sahar. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily

0.3 1 On a good line and length. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

0.3 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot but misses while trying a glance

0.2 . Good line and length from Iqra Sahar again. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and drives

0.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Muneeba Ali goes back and cuts