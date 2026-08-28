Highlights Hong Kong, China vs Thailand T20i T20 Asia Cup, Women 28.08.2026
Putthawong pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Venkatesh gets forward and punches a drive for a run.
OUT! Putthawong gets the wicket! Good line and length. Shanzeen Shahzad gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off once more. Shanzeen Shahzad moves down the pitch and drives on the off side for four runs.
Back of a length, outside off. SYD Chan goes back and cuts for one run.
Full toss, pitching on a good line again. SYD Chan moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.
FOUR! Back of a length, on line. SYD Chan rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.
Short of a length, on a good line again. Shanzeen Shahzad gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
On a good line and length. SYD Chan pushes forward and outside edges behind point for 1 run.
OUT! Maya gets the wicket! Good line and length. Kaur pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Laomi on the off side.
Full toss, outside off once more. Kaur moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive
Full, pitching outside off stump. Kaur moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run on the leg side.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Shanzeen Shahzad gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Shanzeen Shahzad shuffles down the pitch and drives poorly through the off side.
Length ball, outside off again. Kaur moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run through the off side.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Shanzeen Shahzad moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kaur advances down the pitch and inside edges back behind square for one run.
On a good line and length from Maya. Kaur pushes forward and drives shakily over the off side field for a single run.
Length ball, outside off. Shanzeen Shahzad pushes forward and flicks back behind square for a run.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Shanzeen Shahzad moves onto the front foot and eases a drive
Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Shanzeen Shahzad steps away, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance
On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Kaur steps away and eases a drive for a single run.
Back of a length, on a good line. Kaur moves onto the back foot and cuts
Back of a length, outside off stump. Shanzeen Shahzad rocks back and guides a cut
On a good line and length from Laomi again. Kaur shuffles down the pitch and lofts a bad drive for a single run down the ground.
Short of a length, on line once more. Kaur moves onto the back foot and plays a cut
Back of a length from Laomi, pitching on a good line. Kaur goes back and edges for a pair of runs back behind point.
OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Lamplough moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Khoncharoenkai
FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Lamplough gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.
OUT! Stumped. Good line and length from Kamchomphu. Bibi moves down the pitch but misses while attempting a drive, Khoncharoenkai whips the bails off, and Bibi is out
Pitching on a good line and length once more. Bibi gets on the back foot and is hit on the gloves while trying a late cut
CHANCE! Full ball, on a good line. Lamplough moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for a run. There's an attempt at a run out.
FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Lamplough advances and lifts a drive for four runs.
On a good line and length from Kamchomphu once more. Bibi advances down the pitch and drives for a run down the ground.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Lamplough moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Lamplough advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run.
Back of a length from Laomi, outside off stump. Bibi moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.
Good line and length from Laomi. Bibi moves onto the back foot and paddles back behind square for two runs.
On a good length, outside off stump. Bibi gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut
On a good line and length. Bibi advances down the pitch and plays a mediocre defensive stroke
Good length from Laomi, outside off. Lamplough gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for a single run.
Pitched up, on a good line once again. Lamplough moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.
DROPPED! Good line and length. Bibi moves onto the front foot and sweeps averagely for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Maya. Not an easy chance for Maya.
Full toss, pitching outside off. Lamplough advances down the pitch and drives for one run down the ground.
And another! Kamchomphu pitches one up, on a good line. Lamplough gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for four runs.
Full toss, outside off once again. Bibi gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.
On a good length, outside off stump. Daswani gets on the back foot and paddles for 2 runs behind square.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Daswani pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.
OUT! Caught. Full, on a good line. KY Chan pushes forward and sweeps averagely, and is caught by Chaihan
Back of a length, outside off stump. KY Chan moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance
FOUR! Kamchomphu comes around the wicket to KY Chan. Full, pitching outside off once more. KY Chan gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Kamchomphu, outside off once more. Daswani moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Daswani rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut
On a good line and length from Chaturongrattana. Daswani gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.
Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. KY Chan rocks back and leg glances for one run behind square.
DROPPED! Good length from Chaturongrattana, pitching outside leg and angling across. KY Chan gets forward and sweeps for a pair of runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Maya. Not an easy chance for Maya.
Back of a length from Chaturongrattana, outside off again. Daswani moves onto the back foot and drives for a run down the ground.
Pitched up, on line once again. Daswani gets on the front foot and drives over the leg side field for a couple of runs.
Back of a length, on line. Daswani gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run behind square.
Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Daswani goes back and guides a poor cut
DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Daswani moves onto the front foot and lifts a wild drive. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Kamchomphu.
Good line and length once again. Daswani pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Kamchomphu now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length. Daswani gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut
Back of a length from Kamchomphu, pitching outside off but angled across KY Chan. She goes back and pulls behind square for 3 runs.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Daswani gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance
DROPPED! Good line and length. KY Chan moves onto the front foot and lifts a shaky sweep for a single run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.
Back of a length, outside off. KY Chan gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut
Good line and length from Chaturongrattana. KY Chan steps back and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length, outside off stump. KY Chan gets on the back foot and plays a cut for two runs.
Good line and length. Daswani gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Putthawong pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Daswani gets forward and drives averagely
Good length from Putthawong, outside leg and angling across. KY Chan moves onto the front foot and sweeps shakily for a run behind square.
Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length again. KY Chan gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs.
FOUR! Good line and length. KY Chan pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.
Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across. KY Chan pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep
On a good line and length. KY Chan moves onto the front foot and edges through the leg side field for a run.
Short of a length, on a good line. KY Chan goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance
FOUR! Full toss, outside off. KY Chan pushes forward and plays a drive for 4 runs past the bowler.
Short of a length, outside off once again. Daswani rocks back and slices a cut behind point for one run.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Daswani moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.
Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across. KY Chan gets forward and plays a sweep behind square.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Daswani goes back and finesses a leg glance behind square for a single run.
Putthawong comes around the wicket to Daswani. Good length from Putthawong, pitching outside off stump. Daswani rocks back and cuts
Putthawong comes around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Daswani gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Putthawong now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, on line but angled across. Daswani goes back and inside edges behind square.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Daswani moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut
Good line and length from Maya once again. Daswani pushes forward and edges through the off side for one run.
OUT! Maya gets the wicket! Maya pitches one up, outside off stump. Hill gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Khoncharoenkai
On a good length, pitching outside off again. Hill gets forward and defends
Maya pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Hill pushes forward but decides to allow it to travel through to Khoncharoenkai unchallenged
Good line and length from Maya once more. Hill gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot
On a good line and length. KY Chan moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square for a run.
Lamplough comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Putthawong pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a paddle
OUT! Back-to-back wickets for Lamplough! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Kamchomphu gets forward and edges onto the pads while attempting a sweep. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Kamchomphu is on her way
OUT! Lamplough gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off again. Chaturongrattana gets forward and skies a sloppy drive, and is caught by Lamplough
Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Chaturongrattana gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for 2 runs.
OUT! Lamplough breaks through! Lamplough pitches one up, pitching outside off. Chaiwai pushes forward and lifts a poor drive, and is caught by Shanzeen Shahzad down the ground.
Pitched up, on a good line. Chaihan shuffles down the pitch and drives poorly on the on side for a single run.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off once more. Chaiwai moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded.
Back-to-back maximums! On a good length, outside off stump again. Chaiwai pushes forward and drives for 6 runs down the ground.
Full toss, outside off once again. Chaihan moves onto the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.
Full, pitching outside off again. Chaihan gets forward and skies a drive for a couple of runs. Tidy fielding by SYD Chan saves a boundary.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Chaiwai rocks back and cuts for 1 run.
Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Chaiwai gets on the front foot and leg glances sloppily
OUT! KY Chan gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off. Laomi rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Daswani