19.6 1 Putthawong pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Venkatesh gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

19.3 W OUT! Putthawong gets the wicket! Good line and length. Shanzeen Shahzad gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

19.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off once more. Shanzeen Shahzad moves down the pitch and drives on the off side for four runs.

19.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. SYD Chan goes back and cuts for one run.

18.6 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line again. SYD Chan moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

18.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. SYD Chan rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

18.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line again. Shanzeen Shahzad gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

18.3 1 On a good line and length. SYD Chan pushes forward and outside edges behind point for 1 run.

18.2 W OUT! Maya gets the wicket! Good line and length. Kaur pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Laomi on the off side.

18.1 . Full toss, outside off once more. Kaur moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

17.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Kaur moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run on the leg side.

17.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Shanzeen Shahzad gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

17.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Shanzeen Shahzad shuffles down the pitch and drives poorly through the off side.

17.3 1 Length ball, outside off again. Kaur moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run through the off side.

17.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Shanzeen Shahzad moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

17.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kaur advances down the pitch and inside edges back behind square for one run.

16.6 1 On a good line and length from Maya. Kaur pushes forward and drives shakily over the off side field for a single run.

16.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Shanzeen Shahzad pushes forward and flicks back behind square for a run.

16.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Shanzeen Shahzad moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

16.3 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Shanzeen Shahzad steps away, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance

16.2 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Kaur steps away and eases a drive for a single run.

16.1 . Back of a length, on a good line. Kaur moves onto the back foot and cuts

15.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Shanzeen Shahzad rocks back and guides a cut

15.5 1 On a good line and length from Laomi again. Kaur shuffles down the pitch and lofts a bad drive for a single run down the ground.

15.4 . Short of a length, on line once more. Kaur moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

15.3 2 Back of a length from Laomi, pitching on a good line. Kaur goes back and edges for a pair of runs back behind point.

15.2 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Lamplough moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Khoncharoenkai

15.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Lamplough gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

14.6 W OUT! Stumped. Good line and length from Kamchomphu. Bibi moves down the pitch but misses while attempting a drive, Khoncharoenkai whips the bails off, and Bibi is out

14.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Bibi gets on the back foot and is hit on the gloves while trying a late cut

14.4 1 CHANCE! Full ball, on a good line. Lamplough moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for a run. There's an attempt at a run out.

14.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Lamplough advances and lifts a drive for four runs.

14.2 1 On a good line and length from Kamchomphu once more. Bibi advances down the pitch and drives for a run down the ground.

14.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Lamplough moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

13.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Lamplough advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run.

13.5 1 Back of a length from Laomi, outside off stump. Bibi moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

13.4 2 Good line and length from Laomi. Bibi moves onto the back foot and paddles back behind square for two runs.

13.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Bibi gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

13.2 . On a good line and length. Bibi advances down the pitch and plays a mediocre defensive stroke

13.1 1 Good length from Laomi, outside off. Lamplough gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for a single run.

12.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line once again. Lamplough moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

12.5 1 DROPPED! Good line and length. Bibi moves onto the front foot and sweeps averagely for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Maya. Not an easy chance for Maya.

12.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Lamplough advances down the pitch and drives for one run down the ground.

12.3 4 And another! Kamchomphu pitches one up, on a good line. Lamplough gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for four runs.

10.1 . Full toss, outside off once again. Bibi gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

9.1 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Daswani gets on the back foot and paddles for 2 runs behind square.

8.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Daswani pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

7.6 W OUT! Caught. Full, on a good line. KY Chan pushes forward and sweeps averagely, and is caught by Chaihan

7.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. KY Chan moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance

7.4 4 FOUR! Kamchomphu comes around the wicket to KY Chan. Full, pitching outside off once more. KY Chan gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

7.3 1 Back of a length from Kamchomphu, outside off once more. Daswani moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

7.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Daswani rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

6.6 1 On a good line and length from Chaturongrattana. Daswani gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

6.5 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. KY Chan rocks back and leg glances for one run behind square.

6.4 2 DROPPED! Good length from Chaturongrattana, pitching outside leg and angling across. KY Chan gets forward and sweeps for a pair of runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Maya. Not an easy chance for Maya.

6.3 1 Back of a length from Chaturongrattana, outside off again. Daswani moves onto the back foot and drives for a run down the ground.

6.1 2 Pitched up, on line once again. Daswani gets on the front foot and drives over the leg side field for a couple of runs.

5.6 1 Back of a length, on line. Daswani gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

5.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Daswani goes back and guides a poor cut

5.4 . DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Daswani moves onto the front foot and lifts a wild drive. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Kamchomphu.

5.3 . Good line and length once again. Daswani pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 . Kamchomphu now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length. Daswani gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

5.1 3 Back of a length from Kamchomphu, pitching outside off but angled across KY Chan. She goes back and pulls behind square for 3 runs.

4.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Daswani gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance

4.5 1 DROPPED! Good line and length. KY Chan moves onto the front foot and lifts a shaky sweep for a single run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

4.4 . Back of a length, outside off. KY Chan gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

4.3 . Good line and length from Chaturongrattana. KY Chan steps back and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 2 Back of a length, outside off stump. KY Chan gets on the back foot and plays a cut for two runs.

3.6 . Good line and length. Daswani gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 . Putthawong pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Daswani gets forward and drives averagely

3.4 1 Good length from Putthawong, outside leg and angling across. KY Chan moves onto the front foot and sweeps shakily for a run behind square.

3.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length again. KY Chan gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

3.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. KY Chan pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

3.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across. KY Chan pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep

2.6 1 On a good line and length. KY Chan moves onto the front foot and edges through the leg side field for a run.

2.5 . Short of a length, on a good line. KY Chan goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance

2.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off. KY Chan pushes forward and plays a drive for 4 runs past the bowler.

2.3 1 Short of a length, outside off once again. Daswani rocks back and slices a cut behind point for one run.

2.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Daswani moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.

1.6 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across. KY Chan gets forward and plays a sweep behind square.

1.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Daswani goes back and finesses a leg glance behind square for a single run.

1.4 . Putthawong comes around the wicket to Daswani. Good length from Putthawong, pitching outside off stump. Daswani rocks back and cuts

1.3 . Putthawong comes around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Daswani gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 . Putthawong now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, on line but angled across. Daswani goes back and inside edges behind square.

1.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Daswani moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

0.6 1 Good line and length from Maya once again. Daswani pushes forward and edges through the off side for one run.

0.5 W OUT! Maya gets the wicket! Maya pitches one up, outside off stump. Hill gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Khoncharoenkai

0.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Hill gets forward and defends

0.3 . Maya pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Hill pushes forward but decides to allow it to travel through to Khoncharoenkai unchallenged

0.2 . Good line and length from Maya once more. Hill gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

0.1 1 On a good line and length. KY Chan moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square for a run.

19.6 . Lamplough comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Putthawong pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a paddle

19.5 W OUT! Back-to-back wickets for Lamplough! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Kamchomphu gets forward and edges onto the pads while attempting a sweep. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Kamchomphu is on her way

19.4 W OUT! Lamplough gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off again. Chaturongrattana gets forward and skies a sloppy drive, and is caught by Lamplough

19.3 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Chaturongrattana gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for 2 runs.

19.2 W OUT! Lamplough breaks through! Lamplough pitches one up, pitching outside off. Chaiwai pushes forward and lifts a poor drive, and is caught by Shanzeen Shahzad down the ground.

19.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Chaihan shuffles down the pitch and drives poorly on the on side for a single run.

18.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off once more. Chaiwai moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded.

18.5 6 Back-to-back maximums! On a good length, outside off stump again. Chaiwai pushes forward and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

18.4 1 Full toss, outside off once again. Chaihan moves onto the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

18.3 2 Full, pitching outside off again. Chaihan gets forward and skies a drive for a couple of runs. Tidy fielding by SYD Chan saves a boundary.

18.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Chaiwai rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

18.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Chaiwai gets on the front foot and leg glances sloppily