Match details Hong Kong, China vs Thailand T20i T20 Asia Cup, Women 28.08.2026

T20i

HON
HON
THA
THA

Match Info

Match:T20 Asia Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, August 28, 2026 - Sunday, September 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 28, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hong Kong, China Squad

Playersno information yet
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Thailand Squad

PlayersBoochatham Nattaya, Bunthansen Kanyakorn, Chaihan Nannaphat, Chaturongrattana Sunida, Kanoh Rosenan, Khamchompu Onnicha, Khiaoto Suwanan, Khoncharoenkai Nannapat, Laomi Suleeporn, Maya Phannita, Phengpaen Chayanisa, Putthawong Thipatcha, Sutthiruang Chanida, Suwanchonrathi Aphisara, Suwanchonrathi Koranit
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Match has not started yet