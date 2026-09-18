4.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length again. Shafali Verma gets forward and lifts a drive down the ground for six runs.

4.5 1 Full toss, on line. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Ghosh pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

4.3 1 Good length, outside off. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and cuts shakily for a single run.

4.2 4 And another! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Shafali Verma rocks back and plays a cut for 4 runs behind point.

4.1 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Kato, outside off once again. Shafali Verma goes back and drives through the off side field for four runs.

3.6 1 On a good line and length again. Shafali Verma goes back and drives down the ground for 1 run.

2.6 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and drives over the off side field for six runs.

1.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Fulmali rocks back and eases a drive

1.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Fulmali moves onto the back foot and cuts

1.2 W OUT! Caught. Full, on a good line again. Kamalini gets on the front foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Chandel on the leg side.

1.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Kamalini goes back and inside edges behind square.

0.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Shafali Verma pushes forward and plays a drive for four runs on the off side.

0.4 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, outside off. Shafali Verma pushes forward and plays a cut for four runs through point.

0.2 1w Wide. Pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a glance

19.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Yasumoto gets forward but misses while attempting to play a cut

19.3 . Pitched up, on line again. Yasumoto moves onto the front foot and eases a wild drive through the on side field.

19.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Ayumi Fujikawa moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a run on the on side.

15.6 . On a good line and length. Kato goes back and plays a defensive stroke on the leg side.

15.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

15.4 . Back of a length from SR Patil, pitching outside off stump. Kato gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull

11.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Stafford gets on the front foot and sweeps for 1 run.

11.4 . Good line and length. Stafford pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 . On a good line and length from Shafali Verma once more. Erika Oda pushes forward and punches a drive

10.3 1 Good line and length from Shafali Verma. Stafford pushes forward and drives for a single run.

10.2 . Good length from Shafali Verma, outside off once more. Stafford gets on the back foot and defends

10.1 1 Good length from Shafali Verma, outside off once again. Erika Oda gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

8.6 . Charani comes around the wicket. On a good line and length from Charani. Stafford pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

8.5 . Good length from Charani, outside off. Stafford gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

7.3 1 Good length from SR Patil, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Stafford pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.

6.4 . On a good line and length from Charani. Erika Oda moves onto the front foot and defends

4.5 . Good length from Charani, pitching outside off stump. Iwasaki gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

4.4 1 Short of a length, on line. Stafford goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

4.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Stafford gets on the front foot and edges for four runs back behind point.

3.5 2 On a good line and length. Iwasaki pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick, resulting in a couple of leg byes. An error in the field allows the batters to complete one overthrow.

1.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Iwasaki moves onto the front foot but decides to let it travel through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

1.2 1 Good line and length. Stafford gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.