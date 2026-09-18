Highlights Japan vs India T20i T20 Asian Games, Women 18.09.2026
MAXIMUM! Good line and length again. Shafali Verma gets forward and lifts a drive down the ground for six runs.
Full toss, on line. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.
FOUR! Good length, outside off. Ghosh pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.
Good length, outside off. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and cuts shakily for a single run.
And another! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Shafali Verma rocks back and plays a cut for 4 runs behind point.
Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Kato, outside off once again. Shafali Verma goes back and drives through the off side field for four runs.
On a good line and length again. Shafali Verma goes back and drives down the ground for 1 run.
SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and drives over the off side field for six runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Fulmali rocks back and eases a drive
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Fulmali moves onto the back foot and cuts
OUT! Caught. Full, on a good line again. Kamalini gets on the front foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Chandel on the leg side.
Good length, pitching outside off. Kamalini goes back and inside edges behind square.
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Shafali Verma pushes forward and plays a drive for four runs on the off side.
On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR MORE! Good length, outside off. Shafali Verma pushes forward and plays a cut for four runs through point.
Wide. Pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a glance
Length ball, outside off stump. Yasumoto gets forward but misses while attempting to play a cut
Pitched up, on line again. Yasumoto moves onto the front foot and eases a wild drive through the on side field.
Pitching on a good line and length. Ayumi Fujikawa moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a run on the on side.
On a good line and length. Kato goes back and plays a defensive stroke on the leg side.
Wide. Too wide outside leg.
Back of a length from SR Patil, pitching outside off stump. Kato gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Stafford gets on the front foot and sweeps for 1 run.
Good line and length. Stafford pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
On a good line and length from Shafali Verma once more. Erika Oda pushes forward and punches a drive
Good line and length from Shafali Verma. Stafford pushes forward and drives for a single run.
Good length from Shafali Verma, outside off once more. Stafford gets on the back foot and defends
Good length from Shafali Verma, outside off once again. Erika Oda gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.
Charani comes around the wicket. On a good line and length from Charani. Stafford pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke
Good length from Charani, outside off. Stafford gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive
Good length from SR Patil, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Stafford pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.
On a good line and length from Charani. Erika Oda moves onto the front foot and defends
Good length from Charani, pitching outside off stump. Iwasaki gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull
Short of a length, on line. Stafford goes back and plays a pull for a single run.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Stafford gets on the front foot and edges for four runs back behind point.
On a good line and length. Iwasaki pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick, resulting in a couple of leg byes. An error in the field allows the batters to complete one overthrow.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Iwasaki moves onto the front foot but decides to let it travel through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot
Good line and length. Stafford gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Iwasaki moves onto the front foot and eases a sloppy drive through the off side field.