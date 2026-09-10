Match details Japan vs India T20i T20 Asian Games, Women 17.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Asian Games, Women 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, September 17, 2026 - Tuesday, September 22, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, September 17, 2026 05:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Japan Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
India Squad
|Players
|Ahuja Kanika S, Anusha Bareddy Malli, Chetry Uma, Gayakwad Rajeshwari, Ghosh Richa, Kaur Amanjot Bhupinder, Kaur Harmanpreet, Mandhana Smriti, Mani Minnu, Rodrigues Jemimah, Sadhu Titas Ranadeep, Sharma Deepti, Vaidya Devika, Vastrakar Pooja, Verma Shefali
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet