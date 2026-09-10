Match details Japan vs India T20i T20 Asian Games, Women 17.09.2026

T20i

JAP
JAP
IND
IND

Match Info

Match:T20 Asian Games, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, September 17, 2026 - Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 17, 2026 05:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Japan Squad

Playersno information yet
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India Squad

PlayersAhuja Kanika S, Anusha Bareddy Malli, Chetry Uma, Gayakwad Rajeshwari, Ghosh Richa, Kaur Amanjot Bhupinder, Kaur Harmanpreet, Mandhana Smriti, Mani Minnu, Rodrigues Jemimah, Sadhu Titas Ranadeep, Sharma Deepti, Vaidya Devika, Vastrakar Pooja, Verma Shefali
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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