19.6 1 LN Rajbanshi pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Nangeyalia Kharote gets on the back foot and plays a cut back through point for a run.

19.5 . Pitched up, on a good line. Nangeyalia Kharote gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

19.4 4 DROPPED! Good length from LN Rajbanshi, pitching outside off. Nangeyalia Kharote shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive for four runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down. The misfield.

19.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Ahmadzai moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive

19.1 1 LN Rajbanshi pitches one up, on a good line. Nangeyalia Kharote gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

18.6 W OUT! Bhurtel gets the wicket! Short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Najib Zadran moves onto the back foot and lifts a sloppy pull, and is caught by Karan KC

18.5 . Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Najib Zadran rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

18.4 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Najib Zadran pushes forward and lifts a wild drive for 2 runs on the off side.

18.3 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Najib Zadran moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a pair of runs.

17.4 . On a good line and length. Nangeyalia Kharote gets on the back foot and plays a cut

17.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Najib Zadran gets on the front foot and edges for a single run.

16.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Najib Zadran moves onto the front foot and guides a square cut for 1 run back behind point.

15.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Paudel, pitching outside off. Nangeyalia Kharote pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs back behind point.

15.5 . 0 runs

15.4 1 Good line and length. Najib Zadran goes back and plays a cut for one run.

15.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Najib Zadran moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

15.2 1lb On a good line and length. Najib Zadran rocks back and eases a drive for a single leg bye.

15.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Najib Zadran gets on the back foot and tucks a glance

14.2 2b On a good length, outside off stump. Ishaq gets forward and eases a drive for 2 byes.

14.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump again. Ishaq gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

13.6 1 On a good line and length from Lamichhane once more. Ishaq pushes forward and lifts a poor sweep for a run.

13.5 1 Good length from Lamichhane, on leg stump and angled across. Najib Zadran gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for a run.

13.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Najib Zadran gets on the front foot but misses while trying a reverse sweep

13.3 1 Good length from Lamichhane, pitching outside off stump. Ishaq gets on the back foot and flicks for one run.

13.2 . Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Ishaq gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep

13.1 . Good line and length from Lamichhane. Ishaq pushes forward and plays a poor defensive stroke

12.6 1 Full, outside off. Ishaq pushes forward and sweeps poorly for a single run.

12.5 . Full ball, outside off. Ishaq moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

12.3 W OUT! Bhurtel breaks through! On a good line and length. Shinozada moves down the pitch and lifts a poor drive, and is caught by Airee down the ground.

11.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Najib Zadran gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a late cut

11.4 1 Good length from Lamichhane, pitching outside off stump. Shinozada gets forward and drives for a run. The ball is misfielded.

11.3 . Good line and length from Lamichhane. Shinozada rocks back and plays a bad cut

11.2 1 On a good line and length from Lamichhane again. Najib Zadran moves onto the front foot and plays a sloppy sweep for a run.

11.1 1 On a good line and length from Lamichhane once more. Shinozada rocks back and plays a cut for 1 run.

10.6 1 On a good line and length from Bhurtel. Shinozada moves down the pitch and drives on the off side for 1 run.

10.5 . Good length, outside off. Shinozada moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily

10.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Bhurtel once again. Shinozada gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs behind point.

10.3 . Good line and length from Bhurtel. Shinozada moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Shinozada moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a reverse sweep

10.1 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Najib Zadran pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

9.6 6 SIX! Airee pitches one up, on line. Shinozada gets forward and sweeps for 6 runs.

9.5 1 Airee now coming around the wicket to Najib Zadran. Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Najib Zadran goes back and cuts for a single run.

9.4 1 Airee comes over the wicket to Shinozada. Good line and length from Airee. Shinozada advances and drives down the ground for 1 run.

8.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Najib Zadran moves onto the back foot and plays a wild defensive stroke

8.5 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Shinozada. He moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for 1 run.

8.4 1 Good line and length. Najib Zadran gets on the back foot and guides a square cut for one run.

8.3 2 Short of a length, on line. Najib Zadran moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a couple of runs.

8.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Najib Zadran rocks back but makes no contact while trying a drive

8.1 1 On a good line and length from Lamichhane. Shinozada moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

7.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shinozada rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

7.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Najib Zadran goes back and guides a cut for 1 run through point.

7.3 . Short, on a good line. Najib Zadran gets on the back foot and cuts averagely

7.2 . On a good line and length from Airee. Najib Zadran gets on the front foot and defends

7.1 1 On a good line and length from Airee again. Shinozada shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive on the on side for a single run.

6.6 1 On a good line and length. Shinozada moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying a reverse sweep for 1 run.

6.5 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angling across Najib Zadran. He moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

6.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line again. Shinozada goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

6.3 2 Short of a length, on line. Shinozada goes back and pulls for a pair of runs.

6.2 1 On a good line and length once again. Najib Zadran goes back and pulls for a single run.

6.1 1 Good line and length from Lamichhane. Shinozada rocks back and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

5.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Najib Zadran moves onto the back foot and plays a cut back through point.

5.4 . On a good length, outside off. Najib Zadran gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

5.3 1 On a good line and length. Shinozada moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run behind square on the leg side.

5.2 1 Airee pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Najib Zadran gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for a run.

4.6 . On a good length, outside off. Shinozada gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a paddle

4.5 . Good line and length from LN Rajbanshi once more. Shinozada pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

4.4 . Good line and length. Shinozada pushes forward and defends

4.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Najib Zadran gets forward and plays a sloppy sweep for 1 run.

4.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Najib Zadran pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 . Good line and length once more. Shinozada rocks back and eases a drive

3.5 . Good line and length from Kushal Malla again. Shinozada gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a reverse sweep

3.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Karim Janat gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

3.3 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Karim Janat gets on the back foot and flicks

3.2 . On a good line and length. Karim Janat moves down the pitch and defends

3.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Karim Janat pushes forward and defends

3.1 1w Wide. Outside leg and angling wildly across Karim Janat. He moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a glance

2.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Shinozada pushes forward and reverse sweeps behind point for four runs.

2.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Shinozada goes back and guides a cut

2.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Darwish Rasooli gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a sweep

2.3 . Length ball, outside off. Darwish Rasooli goes back and cuts

2.2 W OUT! LN Rajbanshi gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Akram gets on the front foot and sweeps shakily, and is caught by LB Bam

2.1 . Good length from LN Rajbanshi, pitching outside off stump. Akram pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

1.6 . Good line and length once more. Karim Janat pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

1.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitching on a good line and length. Karim Janat gets on the front foot and drives sloppily on the off side for four runs.

1.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Karim Janat gets forward and flicks for four runs back behind square.

1.3 . On a good line and length from Karan KC once more. Karim Janat moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

1.2 1 Good line and length from Karan KC. Akram gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

1.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Akram moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

0.6 W OUT! LN Rajbanshi gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Eisakhel rocks back but misses while attempting to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

0.5 . Good line and length. Eisakhel moves onto the front foot and defends

0.4 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Akram rocks back and glances back behind square for a single run.

0.3 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Akram gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

0.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Akram moves onto the back foot and defends