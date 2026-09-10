Match details Afghanistan vs Nepal T20i T20 Asian Games 25.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Asian Games 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, September 24, 2026 - Saturday, October 03, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, September 25, 2026 05:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Afghanistan Squad
|Players
|Ahmad Qais, Akbari Zubaid, Ali Noor, Ashraf Sharafuddin, Atal Sediqullah, Janat Karim, Khan Zahir, Masood Nijat, Naib Gulbadin, Shahidullah, Shirzad Sayed, Tarakhil Wafiullah, Zazai Afsar, Zazai Hazrat
|Bench
|no information yet
Nepal Squad
|Players
|Airee Dipendra, Bhurtel Kushal, Bohara Abinash, GC Pratish, Jha Gulshan, Jora Sundeep, Kami Sompal, Kc Karan, Kumar Rohit, Lamichhane Sandeep, Malla Kushal, Rajbanshi Lalit, Sheikh Aarif, Sheikh Aasif, Yadav Bibek Kumar
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet