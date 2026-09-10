Match details Afghanistan vs Nepal T20i T20 Asian Games 25.09.2026

T20i

AFG
AFG
NEP
NEP

Match Info

Match:T20 Asian Games 2026
Date:Thursday, September 24, 2026 - Saturday, October 03, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, September 25, 2026 05:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Afghanistan Squad

PlayersAhmad Qais, Akbari Zubaid, Ali Noor, Ashraf Sharafuddin, Atal Sediqullah, Janat Karim, Khan Zahir, Masood Nijat, Naib Gulbadin, Shahidullah, Shirzad Sayed, Tarakhil Wafiullah, Zazai Afsar, Zazai Hazrat
Benchno information yet

Nepal Squad

PlayersAiree Dipendra, Bhurtel Kushal, Bohara Abinash, GC Pratish, Jha Gulshan, Jora Sundeep, Kami Sompal, Kc Karan, Kumar Rohit, Lamichhane Sandeep, Malla Kushal, Rajbanshi Lalit, Sheikh Aarif, Sheikh Aasif, Yadav Bibek Kumar
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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