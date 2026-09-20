H2h India vs Afghanistan T20i T20 Asian Games 28.09.2026

T20i

IND
IND
AFG
AFG
India vs Afghanistan

T20i, T20 India vs Afghanistan

AFGAfghanistan

94

INDIndia

221

T20i, T20 India vs Afghanistan

AFGAfghanistan

159

INDIndia

163

T20i, T20 India vs Afghanistan

AFGAfghanistan

156

INDIndia

157
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