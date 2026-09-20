Match details India vs Afghanistan T20i T20 Asian Games 28.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Asian Games 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, September 24, 2026 - Saturday, October 03, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, September 28, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
India Squad
|Players
|Bishnoi Ravi, Bumrah Jasprit, Dube Shivam, Iyer Shreyas, Kishan Ishan, Nigam Vipraj, Patel Axar, Samson Sanju, Sharma Abhishek, Singh Arshdeep, Sundar Washington, Suryavanshi Vaibhav, Thakur Yash, Varma Tilak
|Bench
|no information yet
Afghanistan Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet