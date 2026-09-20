Match details India vs Afghanistan T20i T20 Asian Games 28.09.2026

T20i

IND
IND
AFG
AFG

Match Info

Match:T20 Asian Games 2026
Date:Thursday, September 24, 2026 - Saturday, October 03, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, September 28, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

India Squad

PlayersBishnoi Ravi, Bumrah Jasprit, Dube Shivam, Iyer Shreyas, Kishan Ishan, Nigam Vipraj, Patel Axar, Samson Sanju, Sharma Abhishek, Singh Arshdeep, Sundar Washington, Suryavanshi Vaibhav, Thakur Yash, Varma Tilak
Benchno information yet

Afghanistan Squad

PlayersAhmad Qais, Ahmadzai Abdullah, Akbari Zubaid, Akram Mohammad, Alam Ismat, Ali Noor, Ashraf Sharafuddin, Atal Sediqullah, Dawoodzai Faridoon, Eisakhel Hassan, Farmanullah, Gul Arab, Imran, Ishaq Mohammad, Janat Karim, Khan Zahir, Kharote Nangeyalia, Masood Nijat, Naib Gulbadin, Rasooli Darwish, Shahidullah, Shinozada Faisal, Shirzad Sayed, Taniwal Khalid, Tarakhil Wafiullah, Zadran Najibullah, Zazai Afsar, Zazai Hazrat
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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