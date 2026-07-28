13.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Hosein moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

13.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Fletcher gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

12.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Fletcher pushes forward and punches a drive for 2 runs on the off side.

11.4 1lb Good length, pitching outside leg. Hosein moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square.

11.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hosein rocks back and plays a pull

11.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Fletcher moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

11.1 1 Full ball, on line once more. Hosein moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for one run.

10.6 1 Full ball, on line. Hosein gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

10.5 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Hosein gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for 2 runs.

10.4 1 On a good line and length. Fletcher moves onto the back foot and drives for a run on the leg side.

10.3 . Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off once again. Fletcher gets forward and defends

10.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Fletcher gets forward but misses while trying a drive

9.6 . Good length, outside off. Hosein pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

9.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Fletcher rocks back and flicks shakily for 1 run.

9.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Fletcher gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

9.3 . Length ball, pitching outside leg. Fletcher moves onto the back foot and plays a flick

9.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Fletcher gets forward but misses while trying a drive

9.1 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Hosein gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

8.5 1 On a good line and length. Fletcher rocks back and plays a flick for one run.

8.4 . Length ball, outside off again. Fletcher goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

8.2 1 Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off stump again. Fletcher moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

8.1 . Shadab Khan pitches one up, outside off. Fletcher gets on the front foot and inside edges

7.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Fletcher gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

7.5 1 Good line and length from Lawes. Hosein rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

7.4 1 On a good line and length from Lawes but angling across the batter. Fletcher moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

7.3 . DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside off. Fletcher gets on the front foot and edges behind point on the off side. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Rossouw.

7.2 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Hosein gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

6.6 1 Full, on line. Fletcher pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

6.4 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Hosein. He pushes forward and flicks sloppily

6.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Fletcher goes back and eases a drive on the leg side for a single run.

6.2 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across Hosein. He gets forward and leg glances for a run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Fletcher pushes forward and punches a drive behind point on the off side for four runs.

5.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Usman Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

5.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Fletcher goes back and plays a pull for one run.

5.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Fletcher moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

4.5 . Length ball, outside off once more. Fletcher rocks back and plays a late cut behind point.

3.6 . Good length from NG Smith, pitching outside off once more. Fletcher moves onto the front foot and guides a glance

3.5 4 FOUR! Good length from NG Smith, pitching outside off stump. Fletcher moves onto the back foot and late cuts for four runs back behind point.

3.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, outside off but angled across and down the leg side.

3.3 W OUT! Bowled. Pitching on a good line and length once again. Curtis steps away but swings and misses while trying a ramp, the stumps are disturbed, and Curtis has to depart

3.2 1lb On a good line and length from NG Smith but angled across Fletcher. He gets forward and leg glances back behind square for a leg bye.

3.1 . Good length from NG Smith, pitching outside off but angled across. Fletcher creates space and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a pull

2.2 . Pierre pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Curtis pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side.

2.1 W OUT! Pierre gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Short pushes forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Jacobs on the off side.

1.6 1 Good length from NG Smith, pitching outside off stump. Short moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

1.5 . Good line and length from NG Smith. Short gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 . Good length, outside off. Short gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

1.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Short rocks back and eases a drive on the off side.

1.2 4 FOUR! Good length from NG Smith, outside off stump. Short gets on the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

1.1 1lb Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Short gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance, resulting in a single leg bye.

0.6 . Good line and length from NG Smith. Short gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 1 Fletcher plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

0.4 . 0 runs

0.3 4 FOUR! Fletcher plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

0.2 . 0 runs