Match details Desert Vipers vs Perth Scorchers T20i T20 Global Super League 28.07.2026

T20i

DES
DES
PSC
PSC

(13 ov.) 62/3

Match Info

Match:T20 Global Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 23, 2026 - Saturday, August 01, 2026
Toss:Desert Vipers won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, July 28, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Desert Vipers Squad

PlayersCarter Zachary, Mukkamalla Saiteja, Rossouw Rilee, Mayers Kyle, Khan Shadab, Jacobs Bevon, Aravind Vritiya, Smith Nathan, Pierre Khary, Pahal Sanjay, Lawes Vitel
BenchGous Andries, Jamieson Kyle, Khan Matiullah, Mitchell Daryl, Simmonds Ramon Romario, Tanvir Khuzaima Bin

Perth Scorchers Squad

PlayersFletcher Andre, Short D'Arcy, Curtis Joel, Forrester Dian, Turner Ashton, Agar Ashton, Hosein Akeal, Richardson Jhye, Couch Brody L, Moqim Sufyan
BenchAuguste Ackeem, Chapman Mark, Fanning Sam, Hardie Aaron, Khan Usman

Venue Guide

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