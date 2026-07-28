Squads Desert Vipers vs Perth Scorchers T20i T20 Global Super League 28.07.2026

T20i

DES
DES
PSC
PSC

(13 ov.) 62/3

Playing

DES
DES
PSC
PSC
First TeamSecond Team
Carter Zachary

no information yet

Fletcher Andre

wicket keeper

Short D'Arcy

all rounder

Curtis Joel

wicket keeper

Mayers Kyle

all rounder

Forrester Dian

all rounder

Khan Shadab

all rounder

Jacobs Bevon

no information yet

Agar Ashton

all rounder

Aravind Vritiya

wicket keeper

Pierre Khary

all rounder

Pahal Sanjay

all rounder

Moqim Sufyan

no information yet

Lawes Vitel

no information yet

Bench

DES
DES
PSC
PSC
First TeamSecond Team
Gous Andries

wicket keeper

Mitchell Daryl

all rounder

Hardie Aaron

all rounder

Khan Usman

no information yet