Squads Desert Vipers vs Perth Scorchers T20i T20 Global Super League 28.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Carter Zachary
no information yet
Fletcher Andre
wicket keeper
Mukkamalla Saiteja
batsman
Short D'Arcy
all rounder
Rossouw Rilee
batsman
Curtis Joel
wicket keeper
Mayers Kyle
all rounder
Forrester Dian
all rounder
Khan Shadab
all rounder
Turner Ashton
batsman
Jacobs Bevon
no information yet
Agar Ashton
all rounder
Aravind Vritiya
wicket keeper
Hosein Akeal
bowler
Smith Nathan
bowler
Richardson Jhye
bowler
Pierre Khary
all rounder
Couch Brody L
bowler
Pahal Sanjay
all rounder
Moqim Sufyan
no information yet
Lawes Vitel
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Gous Andries
wicket keeper
Auguste Ackeem
batsman
Jamieson Kyle
bowler
Chapman Mark
batsman
Khan Matiullah
bowler
Fanning Sam
batsman
Mitchell Daryl
all rounder
Hardie Aaron
all rounder
Simmonds Ramon Romario
bowler
Khan Usman
no information yet
Tanvir Khuzaima Bin
bowler