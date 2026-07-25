13.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Jacobs gets forward and skies a drive for a run.

12.6 1 G Motie pitches one up, on line. Jacobs pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

12.5 1 Good length from G Motie, outside off stump. Rossouw gets forward and drives for 1 run.

12.4 2 Good length, outside off stump once more. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs.

12.3 1 G Motie pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Jacobs moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

12.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off once more. Jacobs gets on the front foot and skies a drive for six runs over the off side field.

12.1 . Full, outside off. Jacobs gets on the front foot and defends

11.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Jacobs gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

11.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Jacobs gets on the front foot and drives for four runs on the leg side.

11.4 W OUT! Tahir gets the wicket! Full, on a good line. Mayers moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Mayers is bowled

11.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Tahir, pitching outside leg and angling across. Mayers moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

10.6 4 And another! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Mayers gets forward and punches a drive for four runs behind point on the off side.

10.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Mayers. He gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

10.4 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off. Mayers advances and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.

10.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Mayers moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Mayers pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

10.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off. Mayers pushes forward and drives on the off side for six runs.

9.6 1 Good length from Tahir, pitching outside leg. Rossouw pushes forward and leg glances behind square for a run.

9.5 1 Tahir pitches one up, outside off. Mayers moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

9.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Mayers moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

9.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Mayers moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for six runs.

9.2 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Mayers moves onto the front foot and defends

9.1 1 Tahir pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Rossouw gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

8.6 1 Good length, outside off. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and glances for one run.

8.5 1 Good length from G Motie, pitching outside off stump. Mayers gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

8.4 1 G Motie pitches one up, outside off stump. Rossouw pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

8.3 1 G Motie pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Mayers gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

8.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Mayers gets on the front foot and drives poorly

8.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Mayers moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

7.6 1 Full ball, outside off. Mayers gets on the back foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

7.5 1 Good length, outside off. Rossouw gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

7.4 . Full, pitching outside off. Rossouw gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Mayers pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for a run.

7.2 1 Pitched up, outside off. Rossouw gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

7.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Rossouw goes back and drives

6.5 W OUT! Run out. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side. The throw by Sampson is good. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Shadab Khan is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

6.4 1 Full, pitching outside off. Rossouw gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

6.3 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for two runs.

6.2 2 Good length from Shepherd, outside off. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a couple of runs.

6.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

5.6 . Good length from Mohammad Nabi, outside off stump. Rossouw gets on the front foot and eases a drive

5.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Rossouw pushes forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

5.3 . On a good line and length from Mohammad Nabi. Rossouw gets on the front foot and drives

5.2 4 FOUR! Mohammad Nabi pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw goes back and plays a pull down the ground for four runs.

5.1 . Good length, outside off stump again. Rossouw gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

4.6 . Full, outside off stump. Shadab Khan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Shadab Khan pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

4.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

4.3 1lb On a good line and length from Shepherd again. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke, resulting in 1 leg bye.

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Shepherd, pitching outside off stump. Gous gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

3.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Gous moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

3.5 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Gous gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

3.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Rossouw pushes forward and defends for 1 run on the off side.

3.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Rossouw goes back and square cuts for 4 runs.

3.2 . Mohammad Nabi pitches one up, on line. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and edges

3.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Gous gets on the front foot and drives for a run over the off side.

2.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Pretorius once again. Rossouw gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs back behind point.

2.5 1 On a good line and length from Pretorius. Gous moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

2.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Gous moves down the pitch and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

2.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Gous gets on the front foot and defends

2.2 . Pitched up, on a good line. Gous moves onto the front foot and flicks

2.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rossouw gets forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

1.6 1 Full ball, outside off. Rossouw gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

1.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Rossouw gets on the front foot and defends

1.4 . Good length from Mohammad Nabi, pitching outside off. Rossouw gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Mohammad Nabi. Carter moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep, but is caught by Van Lange

1.2 . Full ball, on line once more. Carter moves onto the front foot and defends

1.1 1 Good line and length from Mohammad Nabi. Gous gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

0.6 2 Good line and length. Carter gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for 2 runs.

0.5 . Good length, outside off. Carter gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Pretorius, pitching outside off once more. Carter gets forward and punches a drive for four runs.

0.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Carter moves onto the front foot and drives averagely

0.2 . Full ball, outside off again. Carter gets forward and eases a drive