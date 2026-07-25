Highlights Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Desert Vipers T20i T20 Global Super League 25.07.2026
Full ball, outside off. Jacobs gets forward and skies a drive for a run.
G Motie pitches one up, on line. Jacobs pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.
Good length from G Motie, outside off stump. Rossouw gets forward and drives for 1 run.
Good length, outside off stump once more. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs.
G Motie pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Jacobs moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.
MAXIMUM! Full, outside off once more. Jacobs gets on the front foot and skies a drive for six runs over the off side field.
Full, outside off. Jacobs gets on the front foot and defends
On a good length, pitching outside off. Jacobs gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.
FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Jacobs gets on the front foot and drives for four runs on the leg side.
OUT! Tahir gets the wicket! Full, on a good line. Mayers moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Mayers is bowled
FOUR! Good length from Tahir, pitching outside leg and angling across. Mayers moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.
And another! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Mayers gets forward and punches a drive for four runs behind point on the off side.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Mayers. He gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.
SIX! Full, pitching outside off. Mayers advances and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Mayers moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Wide. Pitching far outside off. Mayers pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive
MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off. Mayers pushes forward and drives on the off side for six runs.
Good length from Tahir, pitching outside leg. Rossouw pushes forward and leg glances behind square for a run.
Tahir pitches one up, outside off. Mayers moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.
Full ball, outside off stump. Mayers moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.
MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Mayers moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for six runs.
Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Mayers moves onto the front foot and defends
Tahir pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Rossouw gets forward and punches a drive for a run.
Good length, outside off. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and glances for one run.
Good length from G Motie, pitching outside off stump. Mayers gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.
G Motie pitches one up, outside off stump. Rossouw pushes forward and drives for 1 run.
G Motie pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Mayers gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Mayers gets on the front foot and drives poorly
Good length, outside off stump. Mayers moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field.
Full ball, outside off. Mayers gets on the back foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.
Good length, outside off. Rossouw gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a run.
Full, pitching outside off. Rossouw gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Mayers pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for a run.
Pitched up, outside off. Rossouw gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off. Rossouw goes back and drives
OUT! Run out. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side. The throw by Sampson is good. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Shadab Khan is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart
Full, pitching outside off. Rossouw gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for two runs.
Good length from Shepherd, outside off. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a couple of runs.
Pitched up, outside off. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.
Good length from Mohammad Nabi, outside off stump. Rossouw gets on the front foot and eases a drive
Length ball, outside off stump. Rossouw pushes forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.
On a good line and length from Mohammad Nabi. Rossouw gets on the front foot and drives
FOUR! Mohammad Nabi pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw goes back and plays a pull down the ground for four runs.
Good length, outside off stump again. Rossouw gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.
Full, outside off stump. Shadab Khan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Shadab Khan pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.
Full, outside off stump. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.
On a good line and length from Shepherd again. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke, resulting in 1 leg bye.
FOUR! Good length from Shepherd, pitching outside off stump. Gous gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.
Full ball, on a good line. Gous moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.
SIX! On a good line and length. Gous gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Rossouw pushes forward and defends for 1 run on the off side.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Rossouw goes back and square cuts for 4 runs.
Mohammad Nabi pitches one up, on line. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and edges
On a good length, pitching outside off. Gous gets on the front foot and drives for a run over the off side.
FOUR! Good line and length from Pretorius once again. Rossouw gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs back behind point.
On a good line and length from Pretorius. Gous moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Gous moves down the pitch and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Gous gets on the front foot and defends
Pitched up, on a good line. Gous moves onto the front foot and flicks
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rossouw gets forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.
Full ball, outside off. Rossouw gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Rossouw gets on the front foot and defends
Good length from Mohammad Nabi, pitching outside off. Rossouw gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Mohammad Nabi. Carter moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep, but is caught by Van Lange
Full ball, on line once more. Carter moves onto the front foot and defends
Good line and length from Mohammad Nabi. Gous gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.
Good line and length. Carter gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for 2 runs.
Good length, outside off. Carter gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Good length from Pretorius, pitching outside off once more. Carter gets forward and punches a drive for four runs.
Good length, outside off stump. Carter moves onto the front foot and drives averagely
Full ball, outside off again. Carter gets forward and eases a drive
On a good length, outside off stump. Gous moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.