Squads Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Desert Vipers T20i T20 Global Super League 25.07.2026

T20i

GAW
GAW
DES
DES

(13 ov.) 120/4

Playing

GAW
GAW
DES
DES
First TeamSecond Team
Gurbaz Rahmanullah

wicket keeper

Carter Zachary

no information yet

Mayers Kyle

all rounder

Haris Mohammad

wicket keeper

Gous Andries

wicket keeper

Powell Rovman

all rounder

Khan Shadab

all rounder

Shepherd Romario

all rounder

Jacobs Bevon

no information yet

Pretorius Dwaine

all rounder

Aravind Vritiya

wicket keeper

Nabi Mohammad

all rounder

Van Lange Johnathan

no information yet

Pierre Khary

all rounder

Lawes Vitel

no information yet

Pahal Sanjay

all rounder

Bench

GAW
GAW
DES
DES
First TeamSecond Team
Palmer Michael

no information yet

Mitchell Daryl

all rounder

Paul Keemo

all rounder