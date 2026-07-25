Squads Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Desert Vipers T20i T20 Global Super League 25.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Gurbaz Rahmanullah
wicket keeper
Carter Zachary
no information yet
Sampson Quentin
batsman
Mayers Kyle
all rounder
Haris Mohammad
wicket keeper
Gous Andries
wicket keeper
Hetmyer Shimron
batsman
Rossouw Rilee
batsman
Powell Rovman
all rounder
Khan Shadab
all rounder
Shepherd Romario
all rounder
Jacobs Bevon
no information yet
Pretorius Dwaine
all rounder
Aravind Vritiya
wicket keeper
Nabi Mohammad
all rounder
Smith Nathan
bowler
Van Lange Johnathan
no information yet
Pierre Khary
all rounder
Tahir Imran
bowler
Lawes Vitel
no information yet
Motie Gudakesh
bowler
Pahal Sanjay
all rounder
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Charles Johnson
batsman
Jamieson Kyle
bowler
Forde Matthew
bowler
Khan Matiullah
bowler
Palmer Michael
no information yet
Mitchell Daryl
all rounder
Paul Keemo
all rounder
Mukkamalla Saiteja
batsman