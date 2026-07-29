Highlights Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Perth Scorchers T20i T20 Global Super League 29.07.2026
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Forrester gets forward and drives over the off side for four runs.
Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Short gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.
Full ball, outside off stump. Forrester gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side field.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Forrester gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Forrester gets forward and drives over the off side for four runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Forrester gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line but angled across Short. He gets on the front foot and drives for one run.
Good length, outside off stump. Forrester moves onto the back foot and defends
Good line and length from Tahir. Forrester goes back and pulls
Tahir pitches one up, outside off. Forrester moves onto the front foot and defends
Good line and length again. Short gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.
On a good line and length from Tahir. Short goes back and flicks for a couple of runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Short moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Forrester gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.
MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on line. Forrester pushes forward and plays a drive for six runs.
Good length, outside leg and angling across. Short gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Short gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull
Good length from G Motie, pitching outside off. Short rocks back and plays a pull
Full ball, pitching outside off. Forrester rocks back and cuts for 1 run behind point.
Good length from Mohammad Nabi, outside off stump. Forrester pushes forward and defends
Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Forrester. He pushes forward and eases a drive
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Short gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run through the on side field.
OUT! G Motie breaks through! Good length from G Motie, outside off stump once again. Turner moves onto the front foot and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps
Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Turner rocks back and defends
G Motie pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Forrester moves onto the front foot and drives through the on side field for a run.
Wide. Too wide outside leg. Forrester moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull
Full ball, pitching outside leg stump once more. Forrester gets forward and inside edges for one run behind square.
Good length, pitching outside off. Forrester pushes forward and defends
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Curtis rocks back and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.
On a good length, outside off. Turner gets on the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.
Length ball, outside off. Curtis goes back and eases a drive
Forde pitches one up, outside off once again. Turner gets forward and drives
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Turner pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for 4 runs.
Good length, pitching outside off. Curtis gets on the front foot and defends for a run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Turner moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
On a good line and length from Forde. Turner pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance behind square.
Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Turner moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a leg glance
OUT! Forde gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching outside off but angling across the batter. Fletcher moves onto the back foot and skies a pull, but is caught by Charles back behind square.
Length ball, outside off stump. Curtis gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive
Back of a length from Pretorius, on a good line. Curtis pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Fletcher moves onto the front foot and defends for one run.
On a good length, outside off once more. Fletcher gets forward but misses while attempting a drive
SIX! Good length from Pretorius, pitching outside off stump once again. Fletcher pushes forward and plays a drive over the leg side field for six runs.
Good length, outside off stump. Fletcher gets forward and inside edges
OUT! Forde breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Fanning gets forward and lifts a wild drive, and is caught by Forde
Length ball, outside off. Fanning gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side.
Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Fanning moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive
Good length from Forde, outside off. Fanning shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a drive
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Fanning pushes forward and drives through the off side for four runs.
Good length from Forde, outside off stump. Fletcher rocks back and cuts for a single run behind point.
Wide. Too wide outside leg. Fletcher gets on the front foot but misses while trying a pull
DROPPED! On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Fanning. He gets on the front foot and lifts a drive on the on side for four runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Forde. The misfield by Forde.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Fanning gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive
Good line and length. Fanning gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the on side.
Good line and length from Pretorius once more. Fletcher gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the on side for 1 run.
Pitching on a good line and length but angled across Fletcher. He advances but makes no contact while trying a drive, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for 4 byes.
Full ball, outside off stump. Fletcher gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.