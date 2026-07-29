11.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Forrester gets forward and drives over the off side for four runs.

11.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Short gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

11.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Forrester gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

10.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Forrester gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

10.5 1 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Forrester gets forward and drives over the off side for four runs.

10.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Forrester gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

10.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line but angled across Short. He gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

9.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Forrester moves onto the back foot and defends

9.5 . Good line and length from Tahir. Forrester goes back and pulls

9.4 . Tahir pitches one up, outside off. Forrester moves onto the front foot and defends

9.3 1 Good line and length again. Short gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

9.2 2 On a good line and length from Tahir. Short goes back and flicks for a couple of runs.

9.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Short moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

8.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Forrester gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.

8.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on line. Forrester pushes forward and plays a drive for six runs.

8.3 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across. Short gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

8.3 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Short gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

8.2 . Good length from G Motie, pitching outside off. Short rocks back and plays a pull

7.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Forrester rocks back and cuts for 1 run behind point.

7.2 . Good length from Mohammad Nabi, outside off stump. Forrester pushes forward and defends

6.6 . Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Forrester. He pushes forward and eases a drive

6.4 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Short gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run through the on side field.

6.3 W OUT! G Motie breaks through! Good length from G Motie, outside off stump once again. Turner moves onto the front foot and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

6.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Turner rocks back and defends

6.1 1 G Motie pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Forrester moves onto the front foot and drives through the on side field for a run.

5.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Forrester moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

5.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump once more. Forrester gets forward and inside edges for one run behind square.

5.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Forrester pushes forward and defends

4.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Curtis rocks back and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

4.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Turner gets on the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

4.1 . Length ball, outside off. Curtis goes back and eases a drive

3.6 . Forde pitches one up, outside off once again. Turner gets forward and drives

3.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Turner pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for 4 runs.

3.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Curtis gets on the front foot and defends for a run.

3.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Turner moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

3.2 . On a good line and length from Forde. Turner pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance behind square.

3.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Turner moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a leg glance

3.1 W OUT! Forde gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching outside off but angling across the batter. Fletcher moves onto the back foot and skies a pull, but is caught by Charles back behind square.

2.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Curtis gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

2.5 . Back of a length from Pretorius, on a good line. Curtis pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Fletcher moves onto the front foot and defends for one run.

2.3 . On a good length, outside off once more. Fletcher gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

2.2 6 SIX! Good length from Pretorius, pitching outside off stump once again. Fletcher pushes forward and plays a drive over the leg side field for six runs.

2.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Fletcher gets forward and inside edges

1.6 W OUT! Forde breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Fanning gets forward and lifts a wild drive, and is caught by Forde

1.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Fanning gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side.

1.4 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Fanning moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

1.3 . Good length from Forde, outside off. Fanning shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a drive

1.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Fanning pushes forward and drives through the off side for four runs.

1.1 1 Good length from Forde, outside off stump. Fletcher rocks back and cuts for a single run behind point.

1.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Fletcher gets on the front foot but misses while trying a pull

0.6 4 DROPPED! On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Fanning. He gets on the front foot and lifts a drive on the on side for four runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Forde. The misfield by Forde.

0.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Fanning gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive

0.4 . Good line and length. Fanning gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the on side.

0.3 1 Good line and length from Pretorius once more. Fletcher gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the on side for 1 run.

0.2 4 Pitching on a good line and length but angled across Fletcher. He advances but makes no contact while trying a drive, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for 4 byes.