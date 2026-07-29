Match details Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Perth Scorchers T20i T20 Global Super League 29.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Global Super League 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, July 23, 2026 - Saturday, August 01, 2026
|Toss:
|Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Wednesday, July 29, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad
Perth Scorchers Squad
|Players
|Fletcher Andre, Short D'Arcy, Curtis Joel, Fanning Sam, Forrester Dian, Turner Ashton, Agar Ashton, Hosein Akeal, Couch Brody L, Moqim Sufyan
|Bench
|Auguste Ackeem, Chapman Mark, Hardie Aaron, Moqim Sufyan, Richardson Jhye
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet