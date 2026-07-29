Match details Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Perth Scorchers T20i T20 Global Super League 29.07.2026

T20i

GAW
GAW
PSC
PSC

(11 ov.) 75/5

Match Info

Match:T20 Global Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 23, 2026 - Saturday, August 01, 2026
Toss:Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, July 29, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad

PlayersGurbaz Rahmanullah, Sampson Quentin, Haris Mohammad, Charles Johnson, Hetmyer Shimron, Nabi Mohammad, Shepherd Romario, Pretorius Dwaine, Motie Gudakesh, Forde Matthew, Tahir Imran
BenchPalmer Michael, Paul Keemo, Powell Rovman, Van Lange Johnathan

Perth Scorchers Squad

PlayersFletcher Andre, Short D'Arcy, Curtis Joel, Fanning Sam, Forrester Dian, Turner Ashton, Agar Ashton, Hosein Akeal, Couch Brody L, Moqim Sufyan
BenchAuguste Ackeem, Chapman Mark, Hardie Aaron, Moqim Sufyan, Richardson Jhye

Venue Guide

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