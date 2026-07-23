19.6 1 DROPPED! Shahab Khan pitches one up, on a good line. Hosein gets on the front foot and lifts a bad drive for 1 run. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Bracewell.

19.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hosein moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

19.4 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Richardson. He gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a flick for 1 run.

19.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Hosein gets on the front foot and edges for a single run.

19.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Richardson gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

19.1 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Richardson moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs on the off side.

18.6 2 On a good line and length from Usama Mir once more. Hosein steps back and drives poorly for a pair of runs on the off side.

18.5 1 Full ball, on line. Richardson gets on the front foot and sweeps averagely for one run.

18.4 2 Full ball, on line. Richardson gets forward and eases a drive on the leg side for 2 runs.

18.3 2 Back of a length, outside off once more. Richardson moves onto the back foot and lifts a poor cut for a pair of runs.

18.2 W OUT! Usama Mir breaks through! Full toss, outside leg. Forrester gets forward and reverse sweeps averagely, and is caught by Shahab Khan

17.6 1 Good length, outside off. Forrester pushes forward and inside edges back behind square for one run.

17.5 4 And again! Pitched up, outside off. Forrester pushes forward and inside edges back behind square for four runs.

17.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, pitching outside off stump. Forrester pushes forward and drives for four runs down the ground.

17.3 . Free hit, but Forrester doesn't take advantage of it. Yorker, on a good line again. Forrester pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

17.3 nb No ball. Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Forrester gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

17.2 W OUT! Run out. Full toss, pitching on a good line. Forrester gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive. Agar is then run out at the non-striker's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by Shahab Khan.

17.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Agar pushes forward and flicks for one run down the ground.

16.6 1 On a good line and length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa. Agar gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

16.5 . Short of a length, on a good line. Agar gets on the back foot and defends

16.4 . Mohammad Imran Randhawa drops one in short, outside leg and angled across. Agar ducks under it

16.3 W OUT! Mohammad Imran Randhawa gets the wicket! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Usman Khan gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke, the ball gets through, and Usman Khan is bowled

16.2 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Forrester pushes forward and drives for one run on the off side.

16.1 . Yorker, outside off. Forrester gets forward but misses while trying to defend

15.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Forrester moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

15.5 1 Full ball, on line. Usman Khan moves onto the front foot and inside edges for 1 run back behind square.

15.4 2 Yorker, pitching on a good line once more. Usman Khan moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance for 2 runs behind square on the on side.

15.3 1 Full toss, on a good line again. Forrester pushes forward and drives for a run on the leg side.

15.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Usman Khan gets forward and flicks for one run.

15.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Forrester gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

15.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

14.6 . Back of a length from Usama Mir, pitching outside off. Usman Khan goes back and slices a cut

14.4 2 Usama Mir pitches one up, on line. Forrester gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 2 runs.

14.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Usman Khan rocks back and slices a cut for a run.

14.2 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Usman Khan gets on the front foot and sweeps for six runs.

14.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Usman Khan goes back and skies a pull for four runs.

13.6 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Usman Khan rocks back and flicks a glance for a single run behind square on the on side.

13.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Forrester steps away and drives through the off side for 1 run.

13.4 1lb Back of a length, on line. Usman Khan moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance, resulting in a single leg bye.

13.3 1 Good line and length from Bracewell. Forrester steps back and cuts for a single run.

13.2 1 Back of a length from Bracewell, on leg stump and angled across. Usman Khan shuffles down the pitch and flicks for a run.

13.1 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Usman Khan creates space and pulls sloppily

12.5 1 Usama Mir pitches one up, on line. Forrester gets forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

12.4 . Length ball, outside off. Forrester pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

12.3 4 And another! Good line and length. Forrester gets forward and reverse sweeps for four runs behind point.

12.2 . Good line and length from Usama Mir once again. Forrester gets forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

11.6 1 Good line and length once more. Turner goes back and flicks for a single run.

11.5 1 Bracewell comes around the wicket to Usman Khan. On a good line and length from Bracewell again. Usman Khan moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for one run.

11.4 1 Short of a length, on line once again. Turner moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run.

11.3 . Full ball, on line. Turner gets forward and edges

11.2 . Bracewell now coming over the wicket to Turner. Length ball, outside off. Turner moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a defensive shot

11.1 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length from Bracewell once again. Curtis gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and Curtis has to go

10.6 . On a good line and length from Usama Mir. Usman Khan rocks back and slices a cut

10.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Curtis pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

10.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump again. Curtis moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

10.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Usman Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

10.2 6 SIX! Good line and length from Usama Mir. Usman Khan pushes forward and lofts a sweep for six runs.

10.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Usman Khan moves onto the front foot and flicks

9.6 2 Bracewell comes around the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump once more. Curtis gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind point for a couple of runs.

9.5 1 Bracewell now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Usman Khan moves down the pitch and plays a flick for one run.

9.4 1 Bracewell now coming around the wicket to Curtis. Full, pitching on a good line. Curtis pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

9.3 1 Good length from Bracewell, outside off stump. Usman Khan gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

9.2 . Good line and length from Bracewell. Usman Khan gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square.

9.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Usman Khan goes back and cuts

8.6 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Usman Khan gets on the back foot and finesses a glance back behind square for a run.

8.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Usman Khan gets forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

8.4 . On a good line and length from Mehran Mumtaz once more. Usman Khan gets on the back foot and punches a drive

8.3 1 Good line and length from Mehran Mumtaz. Curtis pushes forward and flicks for one run. The ball is misfielded by Mehran Mumtaz and Bracewell costing LAHORE QALANDARS one run.

8.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Curtis goes back and drives

8.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Mehran Mumtaz, pitching outside off. Curtis pushes forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

7.6 1 Short of a length, on line again. Curtis goes back and finesses a glance for a run through the on side field.

7.4 . Back of a length from Shabbir, on a good line. Curtis goes back and edges

7.3 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Usman Khan goes back and outside edges for 1 run back behind square.

7.2 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Curtis gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

7.1 1 Dropped in short by Shabbir, outside off stump. Usman Khan goes back and pulls for 1 run.

6.6 . Length ball, outside off. Curtis gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

6.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Usman Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

6.4 1 Mehran Mumtaz now coming around the wicket. Good length, outside off stump. Curtis moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

6.3 . On a good line and length from Mehran Mumtaz once again. Usman Khan gets on the front foot and defends

6.2 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Usman Khan goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive

6.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Usman Khan gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

5.6 1 Short, outside off stump once again. Usman Khan gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

5.5 W OUT! Shabbir gets the wicket! Short, pitching outside off stump again. Fletcher rocks back and skies a bad pull, and is caught by Bracewell down the ground.

5.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Fletcher gets on the front foot and drives shakily

5.3 4 And another! Back of a length from Shabbir, outside off stump once again. Fletcher advances down the pitch and guides a cut for four runs.

5.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Fletcher gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

5.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Curtis goes back and slices a cut through point for a single run.

4.6 1lb Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Curtis gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance, resulting in a single leg bye.

4.5 . Good line and length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa once more. Curtis pushes forward and defends

4.4 1 Mohammad Imran Randhawa pitches one up, on a good line. Fletcher pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

4.3 1lb Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Curtis goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull, resulting in one leg bye. LAHORE QALANDARS appeal for LBW, but Curtis is given not out. LAHORE QALANDARS call for a review. The decision is upheld.

4.2 1 Mohammad Imran Randhawa pitches one up, on line. Fletcher gets on the front foot and defends for a single run through the on side field.

4.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Curtis gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

3.6 . Full, pitching on a good line. Fletcher advances and drives

3.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Fletcher gets on the front foot and drives over the off side for four runs.

3.4 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Fletcher gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend

3.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length. Fletcher advances and plays a drive for four runs down the ground.

3.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length again. Fletcher advances and drives straight down the ground for four runs.

3.1 . Good line and length from Shahab Khan once more. Fletcher gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 W OUT! Caught. Short, on a good line. Short rocks back and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Yousaf

2.5 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa, pitching outside off stump once again. Fletcher goes back and eases a drive for one run.

2.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Fletcher moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

2.3 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Fletcher. He advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

2.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once more. Fletcher moves down the pitch and drives for four runs through the on side field.

2.1 1 Good line and length. Short pushes forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

1.6 1 Bracewell comes around the wicket. Good line and length again. Short gets forward and plays a flick down the ground for 1 run.

1.5 1 Good line and length from Bracewell. Fletcher moves down the pitch and flicks a glance for one run.

1.4 . Bracewell now coming over the wicket to Fletcher. Pitched up, on a good line. Fletcher pushes forward and edges into their pads while trying a drive

1.3 1 Bracewell comes around the wicket to Short. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Short rocks back and plays a poor cut for a single run.

1.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Fletcher gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run down the ground.

1.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Bracewell. Fletcher gets on the front foot and skies a flick back behind square for four runs.

0.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Short pushes forward and drives

0.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa, pitching outside off stump again. Short moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.

0.4 1 Good length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa, outside off stump. Fletcher moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run through the leg side field.

0.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Short gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through point on the off side.

0.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Short rocks back but misses while attempting a pull

0.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Fletcher moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

19.6 6 SIX! Richardson comes over the wicket to Usama Mir. Short, pitching outside off. Usama Mir gets on the front foot and lifts a hook for a half dozen runs behind square.

19.5 1b Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mehran Mumtaz gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye.

19.4 W OUT! Richardson gets the wicket! Back of a length from Richardson, outside off again. Yousaf rocks back and skies a sloppy pull, and is caught by Agar

19.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Usama Mir moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

19.2 2 Full toss, on leg stump and angling across Usama Mir. He gets on the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

19.1 W OUT! Richardson gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off stump. Mohammad Imran Randhawa pushes forward and lofts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Usman Khan on the off side.

18.6 . Good line and length from Hosein. Yousaf gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive

18.5 6 SIX! 50 for Yousaf by clearing the rope! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Yousaf pushes forward and sweeps for 6 runs.

18.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

18.4 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off. Yousaf creates space and drives for six runs.

18.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Yousaf moves down the pitch and punches a drive

18.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Mohammad Imran Randhawa pushes forward and inside edges for one run behind square.

18.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Yousaf moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps poorly for a run.

17.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off again. Mohammad Imran Randhawa gets forward and edges for 4 runs behind square on the on side.

17.5 . Dropped in short by Couch, pitching outside off. Mohammad Imran Randhawa rocks back but misses while trying a pull

17.4 6 SIX! Short of a length, outside off stump. Yousaf steps away and plays a pull down the ground for 6 runs.

17.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Couch, outside off once more. Yousaf rocks back and lifts a scoop for four runs behind square.

17.2 1 Couch drops one in short, outside off. Mohammad Imran Randhawa moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for a run back behind point.

17.1 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, outside off again. Bracewell pushes forward and lifts a drive, but is caught by Turner

16.6 . Moqim DNU now coming around the wicket to Yousaf. On a good length, outside off stump. Yousaf gets on the front foot and drives

16.5 1 Pitched up, outside off. Bracewell moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.

16.4 . Moqim DNU now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length once again. Bracewell pushes forward and edges

16.3 1 Moqim DNU now coming around the wicket to Yousaf. Full ball, on line. Yousaf pushes forward and drives shakily on the off side for a single run.

16.2 1 Moqim DNU now coming over the wicket. Full ball, on line. Bracewell pushes forward and tucks a glance for a single run through the leg side field.

16.1 1 Moqim DNU pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Yousaf moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

15.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Bracewell moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for a pair of runs.

15.5 4 FOUR! Short pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Bracewell pushes forward and drives for four runs.

15.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Yousaf moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

15.3 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off once more. Yousaf moves onto the front foot and drives straight down the ground for 6 runs.

15.2 . Good length, outside off once more. Yousaf rocks back and cuts shakily

14.6 1lb Pitched up, on line. Yousaf gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance, resulting in one leg bye behind square on the on side.

14.5 4 And again! On a good line and length once again. Yousaf gets on the front foot and skies a poor drive down the ground for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Short costing PERTH SCORCHERS 3 runs.

14.4 1 Full, on a good line. Bracewell pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for a single run back behind point.

14.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Bracewell gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a reverse sweep

14.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Yousaf pushes forward and flicks for a run.

14.1 1lb Moqim DNU pitches one up, outside off stump. Bracewell gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a reverse sweep, resulting in a single leg bye.

13.6 . Yorker, pitching on a good line again. Yousaf gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

13.5 1 Full toss, on line. Bracewell moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

13.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Richardson, outside off stump once again. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the front foot and drives shakily on the off side. The umpire gives Shayan Jahangir out, but the umpires then signal for a review. The decision is upheld, and Shayan Jahangir must depart.

13.3 1 Dropped in short by Richardson, outside off stump. Yousaf goes back and pulls for a run.

13.2 1 Back of a length, on line once again. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the back foot and defends for 1 run.

13.1 1 On a good line and length from Richardson once more. Yousaf pushes forward and glances for a single run through the on side field.

12.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the front foot and defends

12.5 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Shayan Jahangir rocks back and cuts for four runs through point.

12.4 . Full, on a good line again. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

12.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line once again. Shayan Jahangir gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for four runs.

12.2 1 Back of a length from Hosein, on line once again. Yousaf moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run.

12.1 1 Back of a length from Hosein, on line. Shayan Jahangir goes back and plays a flick for a single run.

11.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Yousaf gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs.

11.5 W OUT! Consecutive dismissals for Short! Full, pitching on a good line. Parvez Emon moves onto the front foot and skies a drive, but is remarkably caught by Turner

11.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

11.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump once again. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for four runs.

11.2 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Parvez Emon gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the on side field.

11.1 1 Shayan Jahangir brings up his fifty! Pitched up, on line. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

10.6 . Back of a length, outside leg and angling across Parvez Emon. He rocks back but decides to just let that one travel through to Curtis without offering a shot

10.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line once again. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for one run.

10.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Couch. Shayan Jahangir moves down the pitch and lifts a drive over the off side for six runs.

10.3 1 Back of a length from Couch, outside off. Parvez Emon goes back and drives on the off side for a run.

10.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. Shayan Jahangir gets on the back foot and plays a late cut behind point for one run.

10.1 . Back of a length from Couch, outside off. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground.

9.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Parvez Emon gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to defend

9.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

9.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Parvez Emon pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for one run.

9.3 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Parvez Emon. He moves onto the back foot and drives

9.2 1 Back of a length from Moqim DNU, pitching on a good line once more. Shayan Jahangir rocks back and pulls back behind square for one run.

9.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Shayan Jahangir pushes forward and drives for 4 runs over the on side field.

8.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Parvez Emon gets forward and plays a flick

8.5 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Parvez Emon pushes forward and flicks

8.3 1 Good line and length from Agar. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and finesses a glance through the leg side field for a run.

8.2 . On a good line and length from Agar once again. Shayan Jahangir gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 1 On a good line and length from Agar. Abdullah Shafique rocks back and drives for one run through the off side field.

7.6 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Shayan Jahangir. He gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square.

7.5 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Shayan Jahangir. He moves onto the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive

7.4 . On a good line and length from Moqim DNU. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and defends

7.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for four runs.

7.2 1 Length ball, outside leg. Abdullah Shafique gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

7.1 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the back foot and glances on the on side for 1 run.

6.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Shayan Jahangir rocks back and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

6.5 . Good length from Hosein, outside off. Shayan Jahangir gets forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

6.4 1 On a good line and length from Hosein. Abdullah Shafique advances and punches a drive for one run.

6.3 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance on the leg side for a run.

6.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for a single run behind square on the on side.

6.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Shayan Jahangir rocks back and punches a drive for a run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Richardson, outside off again. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and pulls for 4 runs.

5.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Abdullah Shafique gets on the back foot and defends

5.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Abdullah Shafique rocks back and drives down the ground.

5.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Richardson, pitching outside off once more. Abdullah Shafique gets on the front foot and lifts a flick for four runs.

5.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Shayan Jahangir goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.

4.6 . Back of a length from Couch, outside off stump once more. Abdullah Shafique goes back and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 . Back of a length from Couch, pitching outside off once more. Abdullah Shafique rocks back and defends

4.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Abdullah Shafique advances, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend

4.3 . Length ball, outside off again. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward and defends

4.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

4.1 . Good line and length from Couch again. Abdullah Shafique gets on the front foot and punches a drive

3.6 . On a good line and length. Shayan Jahangir pushes forward and defends

3.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 6 runs.

3.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Shayan Jahangir steps away and drives on the off side.

3.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the front foot and defends

3.2 6 SIX MORE! Full, outside off. Shayan Jahangir pushes forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

3.1 . On a good length, outside off again. Shayan Jahangir rocks back and eases a drive on the off side.

2.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the front foot and edges

2.5 W OUT! Couch gets the wicket! Full, outside off stump. Hussain moves onto the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Turner down the ground.

2.5 1w Wide. Couch comes around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across and down the leg side. Hussain gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

2.4 . Full ball, outside off. Hussain gets on the front foot and drives

2.3 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hussain gets forward and punches a drive through the on side field for two runs.

2.2 . Short of a length, on line again. Hussain goes back and defends

2.1 . Good line and length from Couch once more. Hussain moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square.

1.6 . Good line and length from Hosein once again. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Shayan Jahangir goes back and edges

1.4 . Length ball, pitching outside leg. Shayan Jahangir goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick

1.3 4 And another! Good length, outside off once again. Shayan Jahangir rocks back and cuts for four runs.

1.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. Hussain gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

1.1 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Hussain gets on the back foot and flicks

0.6 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off stump again. Shayan Jahangir rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

0.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Shayan Jahangir gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 . Good length from Richardson, pitching outside off stump again. Shayan Jahangir goes back and edges

0.3 1 Good length from Richardson, pitching outside leg. Hussain gets forward and flicks for a single run.

0.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and inside edges for a single run.

0.2 5w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Shayan Jahangir gets forward and swings and misses while trying to play a flick