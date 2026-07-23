Results Score Lahore Qalandars vs Perth Scorchers T20i T20 Global Super League 23.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Khan Usman
|41
|32
|3
|2
|128.13
|Fletcher Andrewicket keeper
|35
|22
|7
|0
|159.09
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Bracewell Michaelall rounder
|4
|0
|20
|1
|5
|0
|0
|Mir Usamabowler
|4
|0
|35
|2
|8.75
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
1
DROPPED! Shahab Khan pitches one up, on a good line. Hosein gets on the front foot and lifts a bad drive for 1 run. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Bracewell.
19.5
6
MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hosein moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.
19.4
1
Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Richardson. He gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a flick for 1 run.