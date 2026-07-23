Results Score Lahore Qalandars vs Perth Scorchers T20i T20 Global Super League 23.07.2026

T20i

LQA
LQA

171

PSC
PSC

155

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Khan Usman413232128.13
Fletcher Andrewicket keeper352270159.09
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Bracewell Michaelall rounder40201500
Mir Usamabowler403528.7500

Latest Highlights

19.6
1

DROPPED! Shahab Khan pitches one up, on a good line. Hosein gets on the front foot and lifts a bad drive for 1 run. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Bracewell.

19.5
6

MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hosein moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

19.4
1

Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Richardson. He gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a flick for 1 run.

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