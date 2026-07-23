19.6 1 DROPPED! Shahab Khan pitches one up, on a good line. Hosein gets on the front foot and lifts a bad drive for 1 run. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Bracewell.

19.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hosein moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.