Match details Lahore Qalandars vs Perth Scorchers T20i T20 Global Super League 23.07.2026

T20i

LQA
LQA

171

PSC
PSC

155

Match Info

Match:T20 Global Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 23, 2026 - Saturday, August 01, 2026
Toss:Perth Scorchers won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, July 23, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lahore Qalandars Squad

PlayersJahangir Shayan, Hussain Shamyl, Shafique Abdullah, Yousaf Farhan, Bracewell Michael, Hossain Emon Parvez, Imran Mohammad, Mumtaz Mehran, Shabbir Ali, Khan Shahab, Mir Usama
BenchBasit Muhammad, Naim Mohammad, Potgieter Delano

Perth Scorchers Squad

PlayersTurner Ashton, Short D'Arcy, Khan Usman, Hosein Akeal, Agar Ashton, Curtis Joel, Forrester Dian, Richardson Jhye, Couch Brody L, Fletcher Andre, Moqim Sufyan
BenchAuguste Ackeem, Chapman Mark, Fanning Sam, Hardie Aaron

Venue Guide

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