Match details Lahore Qalandars vs Perth Scorchers T20i T20 Global Super League 23.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Global Super League 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, July 23, 2026 - Saturday, August 01, 2026
|Toss:
|Perth Scorchers won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Thursday, July 23, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Lahore Qalandars Squad
|Players
|Jahangir Shayan, Hussain Shamyl, Shafique Abdullah, Yousaf Farhan, Bracewell Michael, Hossain Emon Parvez, Imran Mohammad, Mumtaz Mehran, Shabbir Ali, Khan Shahab, Mir Usama
|Bench
|Basit Muhammad, Naim Mohammad, Potgieter Delano
Perth Scorchers Squad
|Players
|Turner Ashton, Short D'Arcy, Khan Usman, Hosein Akeal, Agar Ashton, Curtis Joel, Forrester Dian, Richardson Jhye, Couch Brody L, Fletcher Andre, Moqim Sufyan
|Bench
|Auguste Ackeem, Chapman Mark, Fanning Sam, Hardie Aaron
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet