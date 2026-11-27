9.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Chaudhary moves onto the back foot and plays a cut behind point for a run.

8.6 2 On a good line and length from Overton. Davies moves onto the back foot and lifts a poor drive for two runs on the off side.

8.5 . Good length from Overton, outside off. Davies moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

8.4 . DROPPED! On a good length, outside off. Davies goes back and cuts through point. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Rashid. That was a hard chance for Rashid.

8.3 W OUT! Overton gets the wicket! Short of a length, on a good line once again. David gets on the back foot and edges, and is remarkably caught by Crocombe behind square.

8.2 . On a good line and length from Overton but angled across. David advances down the pitch and is struck on the body while trying to leave

8.1 . Full ball, outside off. David rocks back and eases a drive

7.6 1 Good length, pitching on leg. David gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the on side for a run.

7.5 1 Rashid pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Chaudhary gets on the back foot and plays a late cut for one run. ENGLAND appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

7.4 . Full ball, outside off stump once more. Chaudhary gets forward and drives averagely

7.3 . Full ball, outside off again. Chaudhary lets that one travel through to Cox without playing a shot

7.2 2 Rashid pitches one up, outside off. Chaudhary gets on the back foot and drives for a couple of runs.

7.1 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Chaudhary gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 2 runs on the off side.

6.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. David rocks back and pulls for four runs.

6.5 1lb Good length, pitching outside leg stump again. Chaudhary backs away and edges into their helmet while attempting to play a scoop, resulting in a single leg bye back behind square.

6.4 1 Full ball, outside off. David goes back and drives for 1 run.

6.3 . Pitched up, on line once more. David rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 W OUT! Overton breaks through! On a good line and length from Overton once more. Fraser-McGurk rocks back and plays a drive, but is caught by Banton down the ground.

6.1 1 Overton pitches one up, on line. Chaudhary rocks back and plays a flick for a single run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Dawson, pitching outside leg stump. Fraser-McGurk moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for four runs.

5.5 1 Full, on a good line. Chaudhary pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the on side.

5.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Chaudhary gets forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

5.3 . Full, pitching on a good line. Chaudhary goes back and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 . Dawson pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Chaudhary rocks back and defends

5.1 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching outside leg and angled across Harper. He moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is impressively caught by Overton down the ground.

4.6 6 SIX! Curran now coming around the wicket to Fraser-McGurk. Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Fraser-McGurk moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs back behind square.

4.5 1 Curran comes over the wicket to Harper. Good line and length. Harper rocks back and cuts sloppily for a single run.

4.4 1 Curran pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Fraser-McGurk moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run down the ground.

4.3 6 MAXIMUM! Curran comes around the wicket to Fraser-McGurk. Good length from Curran, outside off. Fraser-McGurk rocks back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

4.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Harper rocks back and slices a cut for a run.

4.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Fraser-McGurk goes back and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

3.6 1 Crocombe pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Fraser-McGurk goes back and edges behind square on the on side for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Donald. Doesn't cost anything.

3.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Fraser-McGurk moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a drive

3.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Harper rocks back and cuts behind point for a single run.

3.3 . Good length from Crocombe, outside off stump. Harper gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Harper rocks back and top edges straight up, behind square for six runs.

3.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Fraser-McGurk moves onto the back foot and outside edges for one run back behind point.

2.6 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump. Harper creates room and slaps it for a half dozen runs through the off side.

2.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump once again. Harper rocks back and drives down the ground.

2.4 . On a good length, pitching outside leg. Harper gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Coles. Harper creates space and pulls for 4 runs.

2.2 . Full ball, outside leg. Harper goes back and plays a flick back behind square.

2.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Harper gets on the back foot and slogs over the on side field for six runs.

1.6 2 Dawson pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across Fraser-McGurk. He rocks back and eases a drive for a pair of runs.

1.5 . Good length, outside off. Fraser-McGurk goes back and eases a drive on the off side.

1.4 1 Good line and length from Dawson. Harper creates room and plays a defensive stroke for one run through the leg side field.

1.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Harper gets on the back foot and cuts. Tidy work in the field by Coles saves a certain boundary.

1.2 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Marsh moves onto the back foot and lofts a shaky drive down the ground. The umpire gives Marsh out, but the umpires then send it upstairs for review. The decision is upheld, and Marsh has to go.

1.1 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, on leg stump again. Marsh moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

0.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Marsh rocks back and edges for 1 run through the leg side field.

0.5 . On a good line and length once more. Marsh goes back and defends down the ground.

0.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Marsh rocks back and skies a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

0.3 . Coles pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Marsh rocks back but misses while attempting a sweep

0.2 . Full ball, pitching on leg. Marsh rocks back and defends