13.5 1 Good line and length. Salt moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

13.5 1w Wide. Bouncer, pitching on a good line.

13.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Salt rocks back and drives for 4 runs.

13.3 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angled across. Brook gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

13.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Brook creates room and drives straight down the ground for 6 runs.

13.1 2 Arshdeep Singh drops one in short, on leg stump and angling across. Brook goes back and drives poorly down the ground for two runs.

12.6 1 On a good line and length. Brook gets on the front foot and plays a sloppy flick back behind square for 1 run.

12.5 1 Good length from Yadav, outside off stump once more. Salt pushes forward and guides a glance on the off side for 1 run.

12.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Brook rocks back and plays a shaky pull for 1 run.

12.3 . Yadav drops one in short, on a good line. Brook rocks back but swings and misses while trying a pull

12.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Salt gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

12.1 . Good line and length. Salt pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.6 4 FOUR! Short, pitching on a good line once more. Brook advances down the pitch and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

11.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Brook steps back but misses while trying to play a scoop

11.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Salt gets forward and glances through the off side field for one run.

11.3 . CHANCE! Prasidh Krishna pitches one up, outside off again. Salt pushes forward and eases a sloppy drive. There's an attempt at a run out.

11.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Salt moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

11.1 4 FOUR! Fifty for Salt in emphatic style! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Salt gets forward and flicks sloppily for four runs behind square.

10.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Salt moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

10.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Salt gets on the back foot and edges for four runs behind point.

10.4 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Brook. He creates room and plays a shaky scoop for a single run back behind square.

10.2 2 Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off. Brook goes back and plays a pull for two runs.

10.1 1 Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, outside off again. Salt pushes forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

9.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Salt pushes forward and drives on the off side for a run.

9.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Salt gets on the front foot and leg glances for a pair of runs.

9.4 1 Back of a length from Dube, on line. Brook backs away and drives averagely for a single run.

9.4 1w Wide. Very short ball, too wide outside off.

9.3 4 And again! Good length, outside off stump. Brook moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

9.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Brook moves onto the front foot and outside edges for four runs behind point.

9.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

9.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Salt gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

8.6 6 SIX! Brook brings up his fifty by clearing the rope! On a good length, outside off again. Brook advances and eases a drive straight down the ground for six runs.

8.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Patel, outside off once more. Brook moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily for four runs through the off side field. The ball is misfielded.

8.4 1 Good length from Patel, outside off once again. Salt goes back and drives for 1 run down the ground.

8.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off stump. Salt rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field for six runs.

8.2 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Salt gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 1 On a good line and length from Patel. Brook moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

7.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Brook goes back and plays a flick for a run down the ground.

7.5 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Brook goes back and drives through the off side field for four runs.

7.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off once again. Brook moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for four runs.

7.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from W Sundar, pitching outside off once again. Brook goes back and plays a pull for 6 runs.

7.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Brook rocks back and eases a drive for 4 runs.

7.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Brook gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

6.6 1 On a good line and length from Patel again. Brook gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run behind square.

6.5 1 Good line and length from Patel. Salt pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

6.4 1 Good length, outside off. Brook gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

6.3 1 On a good line and length once more. Salt moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

6.2 . On a good line and length. Salt moves onto the front foot and defends

6.1 2 Good length, outside off. Salt moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for 2 runs.

5.6 2 Yadav drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Brook goes back and plays a wild pull for a pair of runs behind square.

5.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Brook moves onto the front foot and scoops for 4 runs back behind square.

5.4 2 On a good line and length again. Brook gets forward and plays a flick for two runs.

5.3 . Good line and length from Yadav again. Brook pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 1lb On a good line and length again. Salt rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull, resulting in a leg bye. India appeal for LBW, but the umpire says not out. India call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

5.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Brook moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

4.6 4 And again! Good length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off. Salt pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

4.5 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Salt takes advantage of it. Dropped in short by Prasidh Krishna, on line again. Salt gets on the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

4.5 nb No ball. Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Brook gets forward and edges through point on the off side for one run.

4.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Brook moves onto the front foot but decides to let it pass through to Ishan Kishan without playing a shot

4.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Salt moves onto the back foot and drives averagely on the on side for a single run.

4.2 . On a good line and length from Prasidh Krishna. Salt gets forward and defends

4.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Salt moves onto the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for four runs.

3.6 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Salt gets on the front foot and flicks for one run behind square.

3.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Salt gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

3.5 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. Salt pushes forward but misses while trying to play a flick

3.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Yadav, outside off. Salt gets on the front foot and glances shakily for four runs back behind point.

3.3 . Free hit, but Salt can't take advantage. Yorker, on line. Salt pushes forward but misses while attempting a flick

3.3 nb And again! No ball. Good length from Yadav, outside off stump again. Salt rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

3.2 . Good line and length once more. Salt pushes forward and defends

3.1 . Short of a length, on line. Salt pushes forward but misses while trying a pull

2.6 2 Full toss, outside off. Brook pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs through point on the off side.

2.6 1w Wide. Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, too wide outside off.

2.5 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Brook gets forward and plays a scoop back behind square for a half dozen runs.

2.4 . Full ball, on a good line. Brook pushes forward and defends

2.3 W OUT! Arshdeep Singh breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Buttler gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Ishan Kishan

2.2 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Arshdeep Singh once again. Buttler gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for six runs.

2.1 . Good line and length. Buttler gets forward and eases a shaky drive

1.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Buttler pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a flick for one run.

1.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Buttler gets forward and drives averagely down the ground.

1.4 1lb Prasidh Krishna pitches one up, on a good line again. Salt gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick back behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

1.3 1 On a good line and length from Prasidh Krishna once again. Buttler moves onto the front foot and plays a sloppy flick for a single run. The ball is misfielded.

1.2 . On a good line and length from Prasidh Krishna again. Buttler pushes forward and edges

1.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Buttler gets on the front foot and flicks poorly

0.6 . Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, on line. Salt gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull

0.5 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Salt moves onto the front foot and guides a poor leg glance

0.4 . Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Salt gets forward and drives shakily

0.3 4 Good length, pitching outside leg again. Salt gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick behind square, resulting in 4 leg byes.

0.2 . Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Salt. He moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.1 . Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Salt moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Full, on line. Iyer gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick. The throw by Archer is impressive. England appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Patel is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

19.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Patel goes back and cuts poorly for one run.

19.4 . Full ball, on a good line. Patel gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.3 W OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by Archer, pitching on a good line. W Sundar goes back and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Rashid behind square.

19.2 2 Full toss, outside off stump. W Sundar gets on the front foot and drives for 2 runs.

19.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Iyer goes back and eases a shaky drive for a run down the ground.

18.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Iyer pushes forward and flicks for 1 run behind square.

18.5 1 Good length from Curran, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

18.4 . Yorker, on a good line again. W Sundar pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick

18.3 1 Full toss, on line. Iyer pushes forward and flicks for one run.

18.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. W Sundar gets on the front foot and drives shakily for 1 run.

18.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

17.6 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Iyer advances and punches a drive down the ground for 6 runs.

17.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Iyer steps away and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

17.4 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Iyer shuffles down the pitch and drives for 6 runs.

17.3 1 Rashid pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar rocks back and punches a drive for one run.

17.2 1 Full toss, on a good line. Iyer gets forward and drives sloppily through the off side for 1 run.

17.1 2 Good length from Rashid, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Iyer gets on the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.

16.6 . Back of a length from Tongue, on line. W Sundar ducks out of the way but misses while attempting a glance

16.5 W OUT! Caught. Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Tilak Varma steps back and flicks a shaky glance, and is caught by Rehan Ahmed on the off side.

16.4 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Tongue, pitching on leg and angling across Tilak Varma. He goes back and plays a pull for 6 runs back behind square.

16.3 . Tongue drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Tilak Varma creates space and slices a wild cut through point.

16.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Iyer gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

16.1 2 Good length from Tongue, pitching outside off once more. Iyer rocks back and plays a flick for two runs.

15.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets on the back foot and plays a wild pull for a single run.

15.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma rocks back and drives for one run behind point.

15.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Iyer moves onto the back foot and drives shakily for one run.

15.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Tilak Varma moves down the pitch and edges for 1 run.

15.2 1 Good length from Jacks, outside off again. Iyer goes back and plays a cut for 1 run.

15.1 . Good length from Jacks, outside off. Iyer moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a reverse sweep

14.6 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Iyer. He moves down the pitch and drives for a single run.

14.5 6 MAXIMUM! Iyer brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Short of a length, on a good line. Iyer gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for a half dozen runs.

14.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the leg side for a run.

14.3 . Good line and length again. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

14.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Iyer moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

14.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Iyer gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

13.6 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma goes back and cuts for two runs back behind point.

13.5 W OUT! Caught. Jacks pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Dube rocks back and eases a poor drive, and is caught by Banton down the ground.

13.4 2 Good line and length. Dube goes back and punches a drive through the on side field for 2 runs.

13.3 3 Good length from Jacks, pitching outside off. Iyer gets on the back foot and slices a cut for three runs through point.

13.2 1 Full, on a good line. Dube goes back and drives sloppily for a run.

13.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Iyer advances and drives on the off side for 1 run.

12.6 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Iyer rocks back and pulls poorly for a run.

12.5 . Pitched up, outside leg and angling across. Iyer gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick. England appeal for LBW, however the umpire gives Iyer not out. England call for a review. The decision is upheld.

12.4 1 On a good line and length from Curran. Dube moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the on side.

12.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Curran, pitching outside off stump. Dube rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

12.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Dube creates space but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

12.2 1w Wide. On leg stump. Dube rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

12.1 . Back of a length, outside off. Dube creates room but allows that one to travel through to the keeper without offering a shot

11.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Dube rocks back and drives for a single run down the ground.

11.5 . On a good length, on leg stump. Dube pushes forward but allows the ball to go through to the keeper without playing a shot

11.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

11.3 1 Full, on line. Dube moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

11.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer goes back and pulls averagely for a run.

11.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Dube gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.

11.1 1w Wide. Jacks pitches one up, pitching far outside leg.

10.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Rashid, pitching outside off again. Iyer advances down the pitch and punches a drive for six runs.

10.5 2 On a good length, outside off once more. Iyer gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for a couple of runs.

10.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg. Dube gets on the front foot and plays a bad sweep for one run.

10.3 . On a good line and length. Dube gets on the back foot and defends

10.2 1 Rashid pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Iyer moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run down the ground.

10.1 . On a good length, outside off. Iyer gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

9.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Iyer goes back and plays a pull for a run.

9.5 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Dube goes back and plays a pull for a run.

9.4 . Full ball, on line. Dube gets on the front foot and drives shakily down the ground.

9.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Dube goes back and eases a drive for four runs.

9.2 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Dube moves onto the back foot and edges

9.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets on the front foot and glances for one run back behind point.

8.6 1 On a good line and length from Curran. Iyer goes back and drives poorly for 1 run.

8.5 1 Good length from Curran, pitching outside off. Dube gets on the back foot and flicks shakily for one run.

8.4 1 On a good line and length from Curran. Iyer gets on the back foot and flicks averagely for a single run.

8.3 1 Full, on a good line. Dube pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.

8.2 1 Back of a length from Curran, outside off stump. Iyer rocks back and plays a sloppy pull for one run.

8.1 1 Full, on a good line. Dube gets on the front foot and flicks for one run back behind square.

7.6 6 SIX! Short, pitching outside off. Iyer ducks and glances behind point for a half dozen runs.

7.5 . On a good line and length. Iyer goes back and defends

7.4 . Length ball, outside leg again. Iyer gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

7.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Dube moves onto the back foot and plays a sloppy late cut for a run.

7.2 . Short of a length, outside off. Dube goes back and slices a sloppy late cut

7.1 1lb On a good line and length from Archer. Iyer gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square.

6.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Iyer gets forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

6.5 1 Good line and length. Dube gets forward and plays a shaky flick behind square for a single run.

6.4 W OUT! Rashid gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Rashid

6.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Iyer goes back and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

6.2 2 Rashid pitches one up, on a good line again. Iyer pushes forward and plays a flick for 2 runs.

6.1 1 Full, on line. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run down the ground.

5.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and plays a cut for a single run.

5.5 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Iyer gets forward and plays a poor flick for a run.

5.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Iyer goes back and drives for 4 runs.

5.3 . CHANCE! Good line and length. Iyer moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke. There's an attempt at a run out from Banton's throw.

5.2 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across Iyer. He gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

4.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Iyer moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field.

4.5 . Back of a length from Tongue, pitching outside off. Iyer gets on the back foot and defends

4.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Iyer gets on the back foot and leg glances for four runs back behind square.

4.3 . Tongue pitches one up, pitching outside off. Iyer pushes forward and defends through the off side.

4.2 W OUT! Tongue gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Ishan Kishan. He gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Curran

4.1 1 Short of a length, outside leg. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and flicks for one run back behind square.

3.6 . On a good line and length from Jacks. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 2 Full ball, on line. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

3.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and drives for a run on the off side.

3.3 4 FOUR! Jacks pitches one up, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

3.2 1 Full, on a good line. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and plays a flick down the ground for a run.

3.1 . Full, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan gets forward and drives averagely

2.6 . Archer pitches one up, outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and drives down the ground.

2.5 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Ishan Kishan. He moves onto the back foot and late cuts for one run behind point.

2.4 W OUT! Archer gets the wicket! Back of a length from Archer, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi rocks back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Curran down the ground.

2.3 . Yorker, on a good line once again. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and eases a wild drive

2.2 2 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across Sooryavanshi. He moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly for a couple of runs.

2.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and punches a shaky drive for 1 run on the leg side.

1.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

1.4 . Back of a length from Tongue, on line. Sooryavanshi goes back and glances through the off side.

1.3 1 Good length, outside off. Abhishek Sharma goes back and drives sloppily through the on side field for 1 run.

1.2 . Back of a length from Tongue, on leg stump and angling across Abhishek Sharma. He gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Tongue, outside off. Abhishek Sharma goes back and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

0.6 . Yorker, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

0.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and eases a poor drive down the ground.

0.4 2 Back of a length from Archer, on a good line again. Sooryavanshi rocks back and plays a poor pull for 2 runs.

0.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and flicks for 1 run.

0.2 . Back of a length from Archer, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

0.1 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Sooryavanshi rocks back and edges onto the body while trying a pull for a single run behind square.