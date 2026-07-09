Highlights England vs India T20i T20 Series England vs India 09.07.2026
Good line and length. Salt moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.
Wide. Bouncer, pitching on a good line.
FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Salt rocks back and drives for 4 runs.
Pitched up, outside leg and angled across. Brook gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.
MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Brook creates room and drives straight down the ground for 6 runs.
Arshdeep Singh drops one in short, on leg stump and angling across. Brook goes back and drives poorly down the ground for two runs.
On a good line and length. Brook gets on the front foot and plays a sloppy flick back behind square for 1 run.
Good length from Yadav, outside off stump once more. Salt pushes forward and guides a glance on the off side for 1 run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Brook rocks back and plays a shaky pull for 1 run.
Yadav drops one in short, on a good line. Brook rocks back but swings and misses while trying a pull
Pitching on a good line and length. Salt gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.
Good line and length. Salt pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Short, pitching on a good line once more. Brook advances down the pitch and edges for 4 runs back behind point.
Pitching on a good line and length. Brook steps back but misses while trying to play a scoop
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Salt gets forward and glances through the off side field for one run.
CHANCE! Prasidh Krishna pitches one up, outside off again. Salt pushes forward and eases a sloppy drive. There's an attempt at a run out.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Salt moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut
FOUR! Fifty for Salt in emphatic style! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Salt gets forward and flicks sloppily for four runs behind square.
Full toss, pitching outside off. Salt moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.
FOUR! On a good line and length. Salt gets on the back foot and edges for four runs behind point.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Brook. He creates room and plays a shaky scoop for a single run back behind square.
Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off. Brook goes back and plays a pull for two runs.
Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, outside off again. Salt pushes forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Salt pushes forward and drives on the off side for a run.
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Salt gets on the front foot and leg glances for a pair of runs.
Back of a length from Dube, on line. Brook backs away and drives averagely for a single run.
Wide. Very short ball, too wide outside off.
And again! Good length, outside off stump. Brook moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Brook moves onto the front foot and outside edges for four runs behind point.
Wide. Too wide outside off.
Length ball, outside off. Salt gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.
SIX! Brook brings up his fifty by clearing the rope! On a good length, outside off again. Brook advances and eases a drive straight down the ground for six runs.
FOUR! Good length from Patel, outside off once more. Brook moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily for four runs through the off side field. The ball is misfielded.
Good length from Patel, outside off once again. Salt goes back and drives for 1 run down the ground.
MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off stump. Salt rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field for six runs.
Pitching on a good line and length again. Salt gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good line and length from Patel. Brook moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Brook goes back and plays a flick for a run down the ground.
FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Brook goes back and drives through the off side field for four runs.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off once again. Brook moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for four runs.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length from W Sundar, pitching outside off once again. Brook goes back and plays a pull for 6 runs.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Brook rocks back and eases a drive for 4 runs.
Length ball, outside off stump. Brook gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut
On a good line and length from Patel again. Brook gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run behind square.
Good line and length from Patel. Salt pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.
Good length, outside off. Brook gets forward and plays a flick for one run.
On a good line and length once more. Salt moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.
On a good line and length. Salt moves onto the front foot and defends
Good length, outside off. Salt moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for 2 runs.
Yadav drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Brook goes back and plays a wild pull for a pair of runs behind square.
FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Brook moves onto the front foot and scoops for 4 runs back behind square.
On a good line and length again. Brook gets forward and plays a flick for two runs.
Good line and length from Yadav again. Brook pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
On a good line and length again. Salt rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull, resulting in a leg bye. India appeal for LBW, but the umpire says not out. India call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.
Pitching on a good line and length. Brook moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.
And again! Good length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off. Salt pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.
FOUR! Free hit, and Salt takes advantage of it. Dropped in short by Prasidh Krishna, on line again. Salt gets on the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.
No ball. Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Brook gets forward and edges through point on the off side for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Brook moves onto the front foot but decides to let it pass through to Ishan Kishan without playing a shot
Length ball, pitching outside off. Salt moves onto the back foot and drives averagely on the on side for a single run.
On a good line and length from Prasidh Krishna. Salt gets forward and defends
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Salt moves onto the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for four runs.
On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Salt gets on the front foot and flicks for one run behind square.
FOUR! On a good line and length. Salt gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.
Wide. Pitching on leg. Salt pushes forward but misses while trying to play a flick
FOUR! Good length from Yadav, outside off. Salt gets on the front foot and glances shakily for four runs back behind point.
Free hit, but Salt can't take advantage. Yorker, on line. Salt pushes forward but misses while attempting a flick
And again! No ball. Good length from Yadav, outside off stump again. Salt rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.
Good line and length once more. Salt pushes forward and defends
Short of a length, on line. Salt pushes forward but misses while trying a pull
Full toss, outside off. Brook pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs through point on the off side.
Wide. Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, too wide outside off.
MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Brook gets forward and plays a scoop back behind square for a half dozen runs.
Full ball, on a good line. Brook pushes forward and defends
OUT! Arshdeep Singh breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Buttler gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Ishan Kishan
SIX! On a good line and length from Arshdeep Singh once again. Buttler gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for six runs.
Good line and length. Buttler gets forward and eases a shaky drive
Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Buttler pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a flick for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Buttler gets forward and drives averagely down the ground.
Prasidh Krishna pitches one up, on a good line again. Salt gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick back behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.
On a good line and length from Prasidh Krishna once again. Buttler moves onto the front foot and plays a sloppy flick for a single run. The ball is misfielded.
On a good line and length from Prasidh Krishna again. Buttler pushes forward and edges
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Buttler gets on the front foot and flicks poorly
Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, on line. Salt gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Salt moves onto the front foot and guides a poor leg glance
Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Salt gets forward and drives shakily
Good length, pitching outside leg again. Salt gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick behind square, resulting in 4 leg byes.
Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Salt. He moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Salt moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily
OUT! Run out. Full, on line. Iyer gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick. The throw by Archer is impressive. England appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Patel is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart
Length ball, pitching outside off. Patel goes back and cuts poorly for one run.
Full ball, on a good line. Patel gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by Archer, pitching on a good line. W Sundar goes back and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Rashid behind square.
Full toss, outside off stump. W Sundar gets on the front foot and drives for 2 runs.
On a good length, outside off. Iyer goes back and eases a shaky drive for a run down the ground.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Iyer pushes forward and flicks for 1 run behind square.
Good length from Curran, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for one run.
Yorker, on a good line again. W Sundar pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick
Full toss, on line. Iyer pushes forward and flicks for one run.
Yorker, pitching outside off. W Sundar gets on the front foot and drives shakily for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive
MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Iyer advances and punches a drive down the ground for 6 runs.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Iyer steps away and outside edges for four runs back behind point.
SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Iyer shuffles down the pitch and drives for 6 runs.
Rashid pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar rocks back and punches a drive for one run.
Full toss, on a good line. Iyer gets forward and drives sloppily through the off side for 1 run.
Good length from Rashid, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Iyer gets on the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.
Back of a length from Tongue, on line. W Sundar ducks out of the way but misses while attempting a glance
OUT! Caught. Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Tilak Varma steps back and flicks a shaky glance, and is caught by Rehan Ahmed on the off side.
SIX! Dropped in short by Tongue, pitching on leg and angling across Tilak Varma. He goes back and plays a pull for 6 runs back behind square.
Tongue drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Tilak Varma creates space and slices a wild cut through point.
On a good length, outside off stump again. Iyer gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.
Good length from Tongue, pitching outside off once more. Iyer rocks back and plays a flick for two runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets on the back foot and plays a wild pull for a single run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma rocks back and drives for one run behind point.
Pitching on a good line and length. Iyer moves onto the back foot and drives shakily for one run.
On a good length, outside off. Tilak Varma moves down the pitch and edges for 1 run.
Good length from Jacks, outside off again. Iyer goes back and plays a cut for 1 run.
Good length from Jacks, outside off. Iyer moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a reverse sweep
Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Iyer. He moves down the pitch and drives for a single run.
MAXIMUM! Iyer brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Short of a length, on a good line. Iyer gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for a half dozen runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the leg side for a run.
Good line and length again. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and drives sloppily
Pitched up, on a good line. Iyer moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.
FOUR! Full, outside off. Iyer gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.
Good length, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma goes back and cuts for two runs back behind point.
OUT! Caught. Jacks pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Dube rocks back and eases a poor drive, and is caught by Banton down the ground.
Good line and length. Dube goes back and punches a drive through the on side field for 2 runs.
Good length from Jacks, pitching outside off. Iyer gets on the back foot and slices a cut for three runs through point.
Full, on a good line. Dube goes back and drives sloppily for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Iyer advances and drives on the off side for 1 run.
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Iyer rocks back and pulls poorly for a run.
Pitched up, outside leg and angling across. Iyer gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick. England appeal for LBW, however the umpire gives Iyer not out. England call for a review. The decision is upheld.
On a good line and length from Curran. Dube moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the on side.
FOUR! Back of a length from Curran, pitching outside off stump. Dube rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Dube creates space but makes no contact while trying to play a cut
Wide. On leg stump. Dube rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull
Back of a length, outside off. Dube creates room but allows that one to travel through to the keeper without offering a shot
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Dube rocks back and drives for a single run down the ground.
On a good length, on leg stump. Dube pushes forward but allows the ball to go through to the keeper without playing a shot
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.
Full, on line. Dube moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer goes back and pulls averagely for a run.
Full, pitching on a good line. Dube gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.
Wide. Jacks pitches one up, pitching far outside leg.
MAXIMUM! Good length from Rashid, pitching outside off again. Iyer advances down the pitch and punches a drive for six runs.
On a good length, outside off once more. Iyer gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for a couple of runs.
On a good length, pitching outside leg. Dube gets on the front foot and plays a bad sweep for one run.
On a good line and length. Dube gets on the back foot and defends
Rashid pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Iyer moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run down the ground.
On a good length, outside off. Iyer gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut
Short of a length, outside off stump. Iyer goes back and plays a pull for a run.
Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Dube goes back and plays a pull for a run.
Full ball, on line. Dube gets on the front foot and drives shakily down the ground.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Dube goes back and eases a drive for four runs.
Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Dube moves onto the back foot and edges
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets on the front foot and glances for one run back behind point.
On a good line and length from Curran. Iyer goes back and drives poorly for 1 run.
Good length from Curran, pitching outside off. Dube gets on the back foot and flicks shakily for one run.
On a good line and length from Curran. Iyer gets on the back foot and flicks averagely for a single run.
Full, on a good line. Dube pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.
Back of a length from Curran, outside off stump. Iyer rocks back and plays a sloppy pull for one run.
Full, on a good line. Dube gets on the front foot and flicks for one run back behind square.
SIX! Short, pitching outside off. Iyer ducks and glances behind point for a half dozen runs.
On a good line and length. Iyer goes back and defends
Length ball, outside leg again. Iyer gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick
Short of a length, outside off stump. Dube moves onto the back foot and plays a sloppy late cut for a run.
Short of a length, outside off. Dube goes back and slices a sloppy late cut
On a good line and length from Archer. Iyer gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square.
Length ball, outside off. Iyer gets forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.
Good line and length. Dube gets forward and plays a shaky flick behind square for a single run.
OUT! Rashid gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Rashid
On a good length, outside off. Iyer goes back and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.
Rashid pitches one up, on a good line again. Iyer pushes forward and plays a flick for 2 runs.
Full, on line. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run down the ground.
Length ball, outside off. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and plays a cut for a single run.
Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Iyer gets forward and plays a poor flick for a run.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Iyer goes back and drives for 4 runs.
CHANCE! Good line and length. Iyer moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke. There's an attempt at a run out from Banton's throw.
Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across Iyer. He gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Pitching on a good line and length. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Iyer moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field.
Back of a length from Tongue, pitching outside off. Iyer gets on the back foot and defends
FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Iyer gets on the back foot and leg glances for four runs back behind square.
Tongue pitches one up, pitching outside off. Iyer pushes forward and defends through the off side.
OUT! Tongue gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Ishan Kishan. He gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Curran
Short of a length, outside leg. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and flicks for one run back behind square.
On a good line and length from Jacks. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, on line. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and drives for a run on the off side.
FOUR! Jacks pitches one up, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.
Full, on a good line. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and plays a flick down the ground for a run.
Full, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan gets forward and drives averagely
Archer pitches one up, outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and drives down the ground.
Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Ishan Kishan. He moves onto the back foot and late cuts for one run behind point.
OUT! Archer gets the wicket! Back of a length from Archer, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi rocks back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Curran down the ground.
Yorker, on a good line once again. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and eases a wild drive
Short of a length, outside leg and angled across Sooryavanshi. He moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly for a couple of runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and punches a shaky drive for 1 run on the leg side.
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.
Back of a length from Tongue, on line. Sooryavanshi goes back and glances through the off side.
Good length, outside off. Abhishek Sharma goes back and drives sloppily through the on side field for 1 run.
Back of a length from Tongue, on leg stump and angling across Abhishek Sharma. He gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Good length from Tongue, outside off. Abhishek Sharma goes back and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.
Yorker, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive
Good length, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and eases a poor drive down the ground.
Back of a length from Archer, on a good line again. Sooryavanshi rocks back and plays a poor pull for 2 runs.
Back of a length, on line. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and flicks for 1 run.
Back of a length from Archer, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Sooryavanshi rocks back and edges onto the body while trying a pull for a single run behind square.
Wide. Too wide outside leg. Sooryavanshi rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull