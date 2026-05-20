17.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Capsey gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs.

17.1 4 FOUR! Mair pitches one up, outside off stump. Capsey pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

16.6 1 Kerr pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Capsey gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through the on side field.

16.5 1 Full ball, on line. Kemp shuffles down the pitch and drives past the bowler for one run.

16.4 1 Kerr comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Capsey goes back and plays a pull for a run.

16.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Kemp moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

16.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kemp pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs.

16.1 . Short, pitching outside off again. Kemp gets forward and punches a wild drive

15.6 1 Full toss, outside leg and angling across Kemp. She gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

15.5 1 Devine now coming over the wicket to Capsey. Back of a length, outside off stump. Capsey goes back and cuts sloppily for 1 run.

15.4 1 Full, outside off. Kemp gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

15.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kemp gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.

15.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kemp gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

15.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off once more. Kemp gets on the front foot and square cuts behind point for four runs.

14.6 6 SIX MORE! Good length, outside off stump again. Capsey gets forward and lifts a pull for six runs.

14.5 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off. Capsey moves onto the front foot and plays a drive over the leg side field for 6 runs.

14.4 1 Kerr now coming around the wicket to Kemp. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kemp gets forward and flicks a glance on the on side for 1 run.

14.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kerr, on line. Kemp moves onto the back foot and guides a cut behind point for 4 runs.

14.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Capsey goes back and glances on the leg side for 1 run.

14.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Kemp gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

13.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Kemp moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

13.6 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. Kemp gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

13.5 2 Illing now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Kemp gets forward and plays a square cut for 2 runs.

13.4 1 Capsey brings up her 50! Illing pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Capsey gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

13.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Capsey gets forward and plays a defensive stroke back behind point.

13.2 4 FOUR! Illing pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Capsey pushes forward and drives on the off side for four runs.

13.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Capsey goes back and inside edges onto the body while trying a glance. New Zealand Women appeal, but the umpire says not out.

12.6 . Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off stump. Kemp goes back and punches a drive down the ground.

12.5 1 Good line and length from Kerr. Capsey pushes forward and pulls for 1 run.

12.4 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Kemp rocks back and cuts sloppily for 1 run.

12.3 . Length ball, outside leg and angled across Kemp. She rocks back and glances

12.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg. Kemp pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

12.1 1 Good length, outside off once more. Capsey gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

11.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Capsey pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

11.5 1 Good length from Illing, outside off stump. Kemp gets on the front foot and inside edges for a single run behind square on the on side.

11.4 . Good length from Illing, outside off. Kemp gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend. New Zealand Women appeal for LBW, however umpire JM Williams is unmoved. New Zealand Women call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

11.3 W OUT! Illing gets the wicket! Good line and length. Knight advances and plays a poor drive, and is caught by Mair

11.2 1 Short ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Capsey gets on the front foot and pulls for a single run.

11.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Capsey pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

10.6 . Mair pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Knight advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance back behind square.

10.5 1 Good length from Mair, pitching outside off stump again. Capsey gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance for a run.

10.4 1 Good length from Mair, pitching outside off. Knight gets forward and drives for a run.

10.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Capsey gets forward and drives for a run.

10.2 1 Short, outside off once more. Knight gets on the back foot and cuts back through point for a run.

10.1 2 Back of a length from Mair, pitching outside off stump again. Knight advances down the pitch and flicks a glance for a pair of runs through the leg side field. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but New Zealand Women appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

9.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Capsey rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

9.5 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Knight. She pushes forward and eases a drive for a run through the on side field.

9.4 2 Length ball, outside off again. Knight gets on the front foot and inside edges back behind square for 2 runs.

9.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Capsey pushes forward and lifts a bad drive back behind point for a single run.

9.2 2 Good length from Devine, outside off. Capsey gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a couple of runs.

9.1 3 Good line and length from Devine but angling across the batter. Knight gets forward and leg glances behind square for 3 runs. New Zealand Women appeal, however umpire Williams says not out.

8.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Knight moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

8.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Capsey rocks back and glances through the on side field for one run.

8.4 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Knight goes back and flicks a glance for one run on the on side.

8.3 1 Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off. Capsey moves onto the back foot and glances for one run on the leg side.

8.2 1 On a good line and length once more. Knight moves onto the front foot and glances through the leg side field for a single run.

8.1 1 On a good line and length from Kerr. Capsey gets forward and plays a pull for a run.

7.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Capsey gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

7.5 . Back of a length from Mair, outside off stump. Capsey moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mair, pitching outside off once again. Capsey moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Illing costing New Zealand Women 4 runs.

7.3 1 Back of a length from Mair, pitching outside off once more. Knight gets on the front foot and cuts square averagely for a single run.

7.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Knight gets on the front foot and plays a square cut for two runs behind point.

7.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Capsey gets forward and skies a wild glance for a run.

6.6 1 Good line and length. Capsey gets on the back foot and finesses a glance through the on side field for one run.

6.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Knight moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a run.

6.4 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Capsey moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back through point for 1 run.

6.3 1 Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off. Knight pushes forward and defends on the off side for a run.

6.2 1 Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off. Capsey goes back and drives for a run through the on side field.

6.1 . Good length from Kerr, outside off. Capsey moves onto the back foot and cuts shakily

5.6 . Good length from Illing, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Knight. She gets forward and glances

5.5 1lb Short of a length, pitching outside leg once more. Capsey rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying a hook behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

5.4 . Good length from Illing, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Capsey moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Capsey moves onto the front foot and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

5.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Knight. She gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke. Sloppy fielding allows England Women to scamper through for one overthrow.

5.1 W OUT! Bowled. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Bouchier gets forward but misses while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Bouchier is bowled

4.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump but angling across the batter. Capsey advances down the pitch and leg glances for 4 runs back behind square.

4.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Capsey moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

4.4 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Capsey moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs.

4.3 . Full ball, outside off. Capsey pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

4.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, on a good line. Capsey shuffles down the pitch and pulls for 6 runs.

4.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Capsey shuffles down the pitch and plays a scoop behind square for 4 runs.

3.6 . Full toss, pitching outside off again. Bouchier pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

3.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and drives

3.4 2 Full toss, outside leg once again. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and pulls for 2 runs. Impressive fielding by Plimmer prevents a certain boundary.

3.3 . On a good length, outside leg and angled across Bouchier. She goes back and guides a glance on the on side.

3.2 2 Good length from Bates, pitching outside leg. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and hooks for two runs back behind square.

3.1 . Bates pitches one up, on line. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and defends

2.6 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Capsey moves down the pitch and guides a glance on the leg side for 2 runs.

2.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Bouchier gets forward and finesses a glance for a run.

2.2 W OUT! Kerr breaks through! Length ball, outside off. Dunkley gets forward and plays a mediocre drive, and is caught by Sharp on the off side.

2.1 2 Full, outside off stump. Dunkley gets forward and drives poorly for 2 runs past the bowler.

1.6 . Back of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Capsey advances down the pitch and defends

1.5 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Capsey moves onto the back foot and defends through the off side field.

1.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Dunkley advances and inside edges for one run back behind square.

1.3 1 Illing drops one in short, pitching outside leg and angling across Capsey. She gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

1.2 . Good length from Illing, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Capsey gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 . Illing pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Capsey moves onto the front foot and defends

0.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump once more. Dunkley pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs.

0.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Dunkley gets on the front foot and defends

0.4 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. Capsey moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run down the ground.

0.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the back foot and guides a late cut for one run.

0.2 . Back of a length from Kerr, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance

0.1 . Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside off. Dunkley gets on the front foot and defends

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Length ball, outside off once more. Kerr shuffles down the pitch and sweeps for a single run. She is then run out at the non-striker's end, after some tidy fielding by AE Jones and Gibson.

19.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Kerr gets on the front foot and drives

19.4 2 Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Kerr gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for a pair of runs. England Women appeal, however umpire Williams says not out.

19.3 . Pitched up, on a good line. Kerr advances and drives down the ground.

19.2 1 Full toss, outside off. Sharp pushes forward and plays a sweep for 1 run.

19.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Kerr pushes forward and pulls for one run.

18.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Kerr moves onto the back foot and plays a bad cut for one run.

18.5 W OUT! Bell gets the wicket! Short ball, pitching outside off stump again. Green rocks back and lofts a hook, but is caught by Ecclestone behind square.

18.2 1 Good length from Bell, pitching near leg stump. Sharp gets forward and pulls for one run.

18.1 2 Bell pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Sharp moves onto the front foot and eases a wild drive for 2 runs on the leg side.

17.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Green moves down the pitch and pulls for four runs.

17.5 . Yorker, outside off again. Green pushes forward and drives averagely on the off side.

17.4 1 Yorker, outside off. Sharp gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

17.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Green gets forward and glances behind square on the leg side for one run.

17.2 1 Dean pitches one up, pitching outside off. Sharp advances and eases a drive for a single run.

17.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across Sharp. She pushes forward and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.

16.6 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Sharp. She gets on the front foot and pulls down the ground for a run.

16.5 1 Good length from Kemp, outside leg and angling across Sharp. She moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for one run.

16.4 . On a good length, outside off. Sharp gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

16.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for a single run.

16.2 1 Full ball, outside off once again. Sharp moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.

16.1 1 Kemp pitches one up, pitching outside off. Sharp gets on the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

15.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Sharp pushes forward and punches a drive on the leg side for a run.

15.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Green rocks back and guides a glance through the leg side field for 1 run.

15.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Sharp rocks back and glances through the leg side field for a run.

15.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Sharp moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

14.6 1 Good length, outside off. Sharp gets on the front foot and eases a wild drive for a single run.

14.5 . Good length from Gibson, outside off once more. Sharp pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

14.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Green moves onto the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

14.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Green advances and scoops averagely back behind square.

14.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Green pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sharp gets on the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

13.6 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Green gets on the front foot and flicks a poor glance behind square on the on side.

13.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg. Sharp goes back and leg glances back behind square for one run.

13.4 . On a good length, outside leg and angling across Sharp. She gets on the back foot and glances on the leg side.

13.3 . Good line and length once again. Sharp moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance

13.2 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Halliday advances down the pitch and plays a bad drive, and is brilliantly caught by Bouchier down the ground.

13.1 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across. Green advances down the pitch and glances on the leg side for a run.

12.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Halliday pushes forward and plays a wild pull

12.5 1 On a good line and length from Bell but angling across Green. She gets forward and finesses a glance behind square for one run.

12.4 . Short, on line but angling across Green. She ducks

12.3 . Good length, outside off once more. Green goes back and plays a defensive stroke

12.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Bell, outside off stump. Green moves down the pitch and guides a cut back behind point for four runs.

12.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Halliday gets on the front foot and inside edges for a run behind square.

11.6 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Halliday moves down the pitch and guides a glance through the leg side field for a run.

11.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Halliday goes back and glances

11.4 1 Good length from Smith, pitching outside off once more. Green moves onto the front foot and pulls for a run.

11.3 . Good length from Smith, pitching outside off once more. Green advances down the pitch and eases a wild drive

11.2 . Smith now coming around the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Halliday pushes forward and plays a pull for a single run.

10.6 1 Ecclestone comes over the wicket to Halliday. Good length from Ecclestone, pitching outside off stump once again. Halliday pushes forward and pulls for one run.

10.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Green gets forward and drives through the off side field for one run.

10.4 . On a good line and length from Ecclestone once again. Green gets forward and defends

10.3 4 FOUR! Ecclestone comes around the wicket to Green. On a good line and length. Green gets forward and plays a reverse sweep behind point for 4 runs.

10.2 . 0 runs

10.1 1 Halliday plays a defensive stroke for one run.

9.5 1 Good length from Dean, outside off stump once again. Green moves onto the front foot and drives through the on side field for a run.

9.4 . Dean now coming over the wicket. Good length from Dean, pitching outside off stump. Green gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

9.3 1 Good length from Dean, outside off. Halliday moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

9.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Halliday moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for 4 runs.

9.1 . On a good line and length from Dean. Halliday moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Devine moves onto the front foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.

8.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Halliday gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run back through point.

8.3 1 Back of a length from Gibson, outside off stump again. Devine moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

8.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Devine gets on the back foot and defends

8.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Halliday moves onto the back foot and late cuts for a run.

7.6 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off stump. Devine gets forward and lifts a drive for 6 runs.

7.5 1 Dean comes around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Halliday rocks back and cuts back through point for 1 run.

7.4 W OUT! Dean breaks through! Good length from Dean, pitching outside off again. Gaze moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Gaze has to go

7.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Gaze advances down the pitch and drives

7.2 . Good length, outside off again. Gaze gets on the front foot but misses while trying a reverse sweep

7.1 . Dean pitches one up, outside off. Gaze moves onto the front foot and guides a glance

6.6 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Gaze. She gets on the back foot and plays a ramp behind square on the leg side for a single run.

6.5 1 Good length from Kemp, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Devine gets forward and drives for 1 run.

6.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg once more. Devine gets on the back foot and leg glances for 4 runs behind square.

6.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Devine. She moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Gaze gets on the front foot and square cuts back behind point for a run.

5.6 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Devine pushes forward and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.

5.5 . Good length from Ecclestone, pitching outside off. Devine gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

5.4 . On a good line and length. Devine goes back and tucks a glance

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump again. Devine pushes forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

5.2 . Full, outside off. Devine gets on the front foot and eases a wild drive

5.1 6 SIX! Good line and length from Ecclestone. Devine pushes forward and sweeps for six runs.

4.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Devine pushes forward and drives for a single run.

4.5 1 On a good line and length. Gaze moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Gibson, outside off stump once more. Gaze gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

4.3 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. Devine gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Ecclestone costing England Women a run.

4.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off once more. Devine pushes forward and pulls for four runs.

4.1 . On a good length, outside off. Devine goes back and defends

3.6 . On a good length, outside off once again. Gaze gets on the front foot and sweeps

3.5 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Devine rocks back and guides a cut for a single run.

3.4 1 Good length, outside off. Gaze pushes forward and reverse sweeps sloppily back behind point for a single run.

3.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Devine moves onto the front foot and glances through the on side field.

3.1 W OUT! Smith gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off once more. Kerr advances down the pitch and drives poorly, and is caught by Bell down the ground.

2.6 1 Good length, outside off. Kerr moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

2.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside leg. Kerr pushes forward and leg glances for 4 runs behind square.

2.3 . On a good line and length. Gaze advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a drive

2.2 4 FOUR! Bell drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Gaze pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs.

2.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kerr moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre pull for a run.

1.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Gaze pushes forward and drives poorly

1.5 . Good length from Smith, outside off stump again. Gaze advances down the pitch and drives past the bowler.

1.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Gaze pushes forward and edges into their pads while trying a drive

1.3 . Full toss, outside off. Gaze advances down the pitch and drives averagely down the ground.

1.2 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across Gaze. She advances and drives poorly

1.1 . Length ball, outside off. Gaze goes back and cuts shakily

0.6 . CHANCE! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Kerr moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke. There's an attempt at a run out from Bouchier's throw.

0.5 . Good length from Bell, pitching outside off once again. Kerr gets forward and eases a drive through the off side. Good fielding by Kemp prevents a certain boundary.

0.4 . Back of a length from Bell, pitching outside off stump once more. Kerr goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

0.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kerr advances but swings and misses while attempting a drive

0.2 2 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Kerr gets forward and guides a glance for a pair of runs.