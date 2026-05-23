Highlights England vs New Zealand T20i T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women 23.05.2026
SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Wong moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs down the ground.
Tahuhu pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Wong gets on the front foot and scoops behind point for two runs.
Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Wong gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick. New Zealand Women appeal, but the umpire gives Wong not out.
OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside off. Kemp pushes forward and lifts a drive, but is caught by Plimmer on the off side.
Wide. Yorker, pitching well outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive
Good length from Tahuhu, pitching outside off. Kemp pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull
Yorker, pitching outside off. Kemp moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend
Illing pitches one up, outside off stump. Kemp gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.
Short, on a good line but angling across. Kemp moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull
FOUR! Good line and length. Kemp moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for four runs.
Illing now coming over the wicket. Short ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Kemp goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut
Short of a length, outside off. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and pulls back behind square for a single run.
OUT! Illing finds a way through! On a good line and length. Gibson shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Gibson has to depart
On a good length, outside off stump. Kemp gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep
FOUR! Good length, outside off. Kemp pushes forward and sweeps for four runs.
On a good length, outside off stump. Kemp gets on the back foot and skies a pull for two runs.
Kerr comes around the wicket to Kemp. On a good length, outside off again. Kemp goes back and pulls shakily
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Gibson advances and punches a drive for one run through the off side.
Good line and length. Gibson gets forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to defend
Devine now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off again. Kemp gets forward and drives through the off side for a pair of runs.
Good length from Devine, pitching outside off stump. Gibson moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.
FOUR MORE! Short of a length, on a good line. Gibson rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.
FOUR! Back of a length from Devine, outside off stump. Gibson gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs back through point.
On a good line and length. Kemp gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.
Length ball, outside off. Gibson moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.
Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Gibson gets forward but makes no contact while trying a sweep
NH Patel comes around the wicket to Kemp. On a good length, outside off stump. Kemp rocks back and slices a cut
Good line and length. Gibson moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 1 run.
Good length from NH Patel, outside off stump. Gibson gets on the front foot and drives. Tidy fielding by NH Patel results in a run being saved.
OUT! NH Patel gets the wicket! On a good line and length again. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep, but is caught by Plimmer
OUT! Run out. Back of a length, on line again. Knight moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run. The batters attempt an extra run, but the throw by NH Patel is fantastic. New Zealand Women appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Knight is short of the popping crease
Good line and length from NH Patel. Knight gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for a pair of runs.
Good length from Tahuhu, outside off. Knight gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.
FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Knight gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.
Tahuhu pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run on the on side.
Back of a length from Tahuhu, on a good line. Knight goes back and plays a pull for one run.
On a good line and length. Bouchier backs away and slices a cut for one run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Knight moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Bouchier gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs.
Full, on a good line. Knight moves down the pitch and drives for one run down the ground.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Knight gets on the back foot and plays a late cut
On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Knight advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep
Good line and length from Kerr. Knight pushes forward and reverse sweeps
FOUR! Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off stump once more. Knight moves down the pitch and drives through the off side for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Devine, pitching outside off. Knight advances down the pitch and pulls for a run.
Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Bouchier. She gets on the back foot and leg glances behind square for a run.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Knight gets on the back foot and glances for a single run back behind square.
Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Knight moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a late cut, and the ball trickles away from Gaze for 4 byes.
Good length, outside off stump. Bouchier steps away and drives through the off side for 1 run.
On a good line and length again. Knight moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.
On a good line and length from NH Patel. Bouchier gets on the front foot and sweeps for two runs.
Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across Knight. She moves down the pitch and punches a drive for one run down the ground.
Good length, on leg stump and angled across Knight. She shuffles down the pitch and flicks for 2 runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Knight pushes forward and reverse sweeps
On a good line and length again. Bouchier advances and drives for a single run.
Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Knight advances down the pitch and drives for a run.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Knight gets forward and lofts a flick behind square for a run.
Good line and length once more. Bouchier backs away and drives for 1 run past the bowler.
Back of a length from Tahuhu, on line. Knight moves onto the front foot and pulls for a single run behind square.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Bouchier pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.
Good line and length from Tahuhu. Knight pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for a run.
Good length from Tahuhu, pitching outside off stump. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Knight moves onto the front foot and eases a drive
OUT! Kerr finds a way through! Short of a length, outside off stump. Capsey goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps
Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off. Capsey gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a reverse sweep
Kerr pitches one up, outside off stump. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.
Back of a length from Kerr, on line. Capsey rocks back and pulls for one run behind square.
Full, outside off stump once more. Capsey gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Capsey gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.
Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off stump once more. Bouchier gets forward and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.
Back of a length from Kerr, outside off. Capsey moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily for a run.
Back of a length from Kerr, outside off once again. Capsey moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for two runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bouchier rocks back and finesses a glance for a run through the leg side field.
Good length from Kerr, outside off. Bouchier pushes forward and drives
On a good line and length. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick for 1 run.
On a good line and length from NH Patel once more. Capsey gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.
Full ball, on a good line. Bouchier gets forward and plays a flick for one run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Capsey goes back and drives for 1 run down the ground.
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Capsey advances and drives for four runs.
Pitched up, on a good line once again. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run down the ground.
Kerr pitches one up, on line. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.
Good line and length. Bouchier moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep
Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and drives through the on side field for a couple of runs.
Wide. On leg stump. Bouchier rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a pull
FOUR! On a good line and length. Bouchier gets forward and plays a sweep for four runs.
Short of a length, outside off. Capsey rocks back and plays a pull for one run.
On a good line and length from Kerr. Bouchier goes back and glances on the on side for a run.
Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Capsey gets forward and drives down the ground.
On a good line and length from Tahuhu once more. Capsey gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to defend
On a good line and length once more. Bouchier pushes forward and lofts a flick for a single run.
Good line and length. Bouchier pushes forward and flicks back behind square for 2 runs.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump again. Bouchier gets forward and flicks behind square for 4 runs.
Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Bouchier goes back but misses while attempting to play a glance
Tahuhu pitches one up, on a good line. Bouchier gets on the front foot and drives
Good length from Illing, on leg stump and angled across. Bouchier rocks back and glances for one run on the leg side.
Full ball, on line again. Bouchier gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.
On a good line and length from Illing. Bouchier gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Capsey moves down the pitch and cuts for three runs back behind point. Good work in the field by Tahuhu results in a boundary being saved.
FOUR! Good line and length from Illing. Capsey moves down the pitch and eases a drive for 4 runs.
Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Bouchier pushes forward and flicks back behind square for one run.
Full, pitching on a good line again. Bouchier advances down the pitch and drives through the on side field for a single run.
Good line and length. Bouchier gets forward and punches a drive
OUT! Caught. Pitched up, outside off. Dunkley advances and lofts a drive, but is caught by Kerr down the ground.
On a good line and length from NH Patel. Capsey gets forward and flicks for 1 run.
wide
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Dunkley gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run through the leg side field.
Full, on line again. Capsey moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.
FOUR! Back of a length from Illing, on a good line. Dunkley advances and outside edges for four runs back behind point.
Illing drops one in short, on leg stump and angling across. Dunkley rocks back and is hit on the gloves while attempting to defend
Illing pitches one up, on line once more. Capsey pushes forward and lofts a drive down the ground for 1 run.
Good line and length from Illing. Dunkley gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Dunkley advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for four runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Dunkley pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, on line. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.
MAXIMUM! Kerr comes around the wicket. Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Dunkley gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs behind square.
Good length, outside off stump again. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and defends
And another! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Dunkley gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.
On a good length, outside off. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length from Illing, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Capsey rocks back and defends
Full ball, outside off. Dunkley gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.
Pitching on a good line and length. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and defends
Illing drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Dunkley ducks
Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Dunkley gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Pitching on a good line and length. Dunkley gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg. Dunkley goes back but misses while trying a leg glance
OUT! Run out. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Devine moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run. She is then run out at the bowler's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by AE Jones and Bouchier.
SIX! Good length from Smith, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Devine gets on the front foot and skies a sweep for six runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Green advances and inside edges for a single run behind square on the on side.
On a good line and length from Smith. Devine moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye.
DROPPED! Good length from Smith, pitching outside off stump. Devine advances and drives sloppily for 2 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Bouchier. A really hard chance for Bouchier there.
FOUR! Good line and length. Devine advances and drives for 4 runs over the leg side field.
Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Green gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep
Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Devine gets forward and skies a drive for one run over the off side field.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Devine gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a pull, and the ball trickles away from AE Jones for four byes.
Full ball, outside off once more. Green gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.
Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Devine pushes forward and drives sloppily for a run down the ground.
Good length, outside leg. Green pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick
Length ball, outside off. Devine pushes forward and drives for a single run.
Good length, outside leg. Devine steps away and pulls for 2 runs.
SIX MORE! Good length, on leg stump and angling across Devine. She steps back and plays a drive on the on side for six runs.
MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Devine. She pushes forward and plays a sweep for 6 runs.
CHANCE! Good length from Kemp, outside off once again. Green pushes forward and drives for a single run. A run out chance but New Zealand Women survive the attempt from Dean's throw.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Devine moves onto the back foot and skies a cut for four runs back behind point.
Full ball, outside off. Green gets on the front foot and drives for a run.
Gibson pitches one up, outside off. Devine pushes forward and skies a drive on the off side for a run.
Green brings up her 50! Full, outside off once more. Green gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.
Wide. Full ball, too wide outside off. Green gets forward but misses while trying a drive
DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Green gets forward and sweeps for 6 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Dunkley.
Length ball, outside off stump once more. Devine pushes forward and sweeps sloppily for a single run.
Wide. Gibson pitches one up, too wide outside off.
Short of a length, on line. Devine gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.
Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Devine rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull. England Women appeal, however the umpire says not out.
On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Devine pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive
Kemp pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Green pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.
Fifty comes up for Devine! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Devine rocks back and eases a mediocre drive for 1 run down the ground.
Good length, outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and defends for a run.
Back of a length from Gibson, outside off stump. Green moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily for a single run.
Good line and length from Gibson. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, outside off stump again. Green gets on the front foot and plays a scoop for 4 byes.
Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Green goes back and plays a cut back through point.
And another! Full, outside off stump once again. Green pushes forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Green gets on the back foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.
Good length from Smith, outside off stump. Green gets forward and flicks for 1 run.
Smith pitches one up, on a good line once more. Devine gets on the front foot and guides a glance for a single run.
Full ball, on a good line. Green shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run.
CHANCE! Back of a length from Smith, outside off. Green moves onto the back foot and guides a cut. A run out chance but New Zealand Women survive the attempt from Smith's throw.
Devine plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Good length from Smith, outside off stump again. Green gets on the back foot and pulls down the ground for a single run.
On a good length, outside off stump. Green gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a single run.
Back of a length from Wong, outside off once more. Devine rocks back and cuts for a run.
Wong pitches one up, outside off once again. Devine gets on the front foot and eases a mediocre drive
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Green gets on the back foot and cuts through point for a run.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Green gets forward and flicks for four runs.
Good length, outside off stump again. Green gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for one run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Full, outside leg and angled across. Devine pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.
Kemp pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Green gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.
MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line. Green moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.
Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Devine gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.
Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Devine gets on the back foot and glances through the on side field for 1 run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Devine gets forward and drives on the off side.
FOUR! Gibson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Devine pushes forward and slices a cut for four runs back behind point.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Devine rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive. The umpire gives Devine out LBW, however Devine signals for a review. The decision is overturned by DRS.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Green pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a scoop, and the ball runs away from AE Jones for one bye.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Green gets on the back foot and pulls for 2 runs.
Back-to-back maximums! Good length, outside off once more. Devine pushes forward and sweeps for 6 runs.
MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Devine moves down the pitch and plays a drive over the leg side field for 6 runs.
Back of a length from Dean, pitching outside off. Green rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Green moves down the pitch and punches a drive. Tidy fielding by Dean results in a run being saved.
Pitched up, on a good line. Green advances and eases a drive down the ground.
On a good length, outside off. Devine moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the off side field.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Devine moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.
Short of a length, outside off. Green moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a run. The ball is misfielded by Kemp.
FOUR! On a good line and length from Wong. Green gets forward and plays a flick for four runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Green advances down the pitch and cuts for 2 runs.
Back of a length from Wong, outside off once again. Devine gets on the back foot and pulls down the ground for a run.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Devine moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs.
Back of a length, on line. Devine moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a run.
Full, outside off stump. Devine gets on the front foot and drives poorly on the off side for a couple of runs.
Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Green gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run behind square.
On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Green pushes forward and defends
Back of a length from Kemp, outside off once again. Devine rocks back and edges for 1 run behind square.
Length ball, outside off once more. Devine moves onto the front foot and drives
Good length, outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Devine moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.
Short ball, outside off stump again. Green gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for one run.
Length ball, outside off. Green gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Green. She gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive, and the ball flies away from AE Jones for four byes.
Good length, outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a flick
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Devine gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.
Wong pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Green gets on the front foot and drives back through point for 1 run.
Short of a length, outside off. Devine moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for one run.
Full ball, on line again. Green gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.
Good line and length from Wong. Green gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Devine gets on the back foot and inside edges for one run behind square.
Good length from Bell, pitching outside off stump once again. Devine moves onto the front foot and slices a poor cut for a single run.
Short ball, outside off stump once more. Devine ducks under it
FOUR! Bell drops one in short, pitching outside off once again. Devine rocks back and slices a cut for 4 runs back through point.
Good length from Bell, outside off stump once more. Devine moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.
MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off once again. Devine gets forward and lofts a drive over the on side field for a half dozen runs.
Bell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Devine gets forward and lifts a drive down the ground.
Wide. Too wide outside leg. Devine gets forward but misses while trying a flick
Back of a length from Smith, pitching outside off stump again. Devine gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.
Full, outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.
OUT! Smith gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off. Halliday shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive, but is caught by Bouchier down the ground.
Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Devine shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for one run through the off side.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Halliday goes back and drives for a run on the leg side.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Halliday pushes forward and drives
Short of a length, on a good line once more. Devine gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance
On a good line and length from Bell. Devine gets forward and drives
Bell pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Devine gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick. England Women appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.
Back of a length from Bell, on a good line. Devine goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance back behind square, resulting in a pair of leg byes.
Full ball, outside off stump. Devine gets on the front foot and punches a drive
On a good line and length. Halliday moves onto the front foot and edges for one run behind point.
On a good line and length from Smith. Halliday gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run behind square.
Good line and length. Halliday gets forward and eases a drive
Smith now coming over the wicket. Good length from Smith, outside off stump again. Halliday gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a drive
OUT! LBW. Good length from Smith, outside off stump. Kerr pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep. The umpire gives Kerr out LBW, however Kerr signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Kerr is given out.
Short of a length, on a good line. Devine rocks back and pulls for a single run.
OUT! Smith gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Plimmer rocks back and drives, but is caught by Smith
OUT! Bell gets the wicket! On a good line and length once again. Gaze advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Gaze has to go
FOUR! Short ball, on a good line once more. Gaze rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.
Bell pitches one up, on a good line again. Gaze gets forward and drives sloppily
Short of a length, on a good line again. Gaze moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull. England Women appeal, however the umpire says not out.
On a good line and length from Bell. Gaze gets forward and drives down the ground.
Good length from Bell, pitching outside off. Gaze moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot