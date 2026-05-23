19.6 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Wong moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs down the ground.

19.5 2 Tahuhu pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Wong gets on the front foot and scoops behind point for two runs.

19.4 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Wong gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick. New Zealand Women appeal, but the umpire gives Wong not out.

19.3 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside off. Kemp pushes forward and lifts a drive, but is caught by Plimmer on the off side.

19.3 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

19.2 . Good length from Tahuhu, pitching outside off. Kemp pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

19.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Kemp moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend

18.6 1 Illing pitches one up, outside off stump. Kemp gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.

18.5 . Short, on a good line but angling across. Kemp moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

18.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Kemp moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for four runs.

18.3 . Illing now coming over the wicket. Short ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Kemp goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

18.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and pulls back behind square for a single run.

18.1 W OUT! Illing finds a way through! On a good line and length. Gibson shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Gibson has to depart

17.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Kemp gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep

17.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Kemp pushes forward and sweeps for four runs.

17.4 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Kemp gets on the back foot and skies a pull for two runs.

17.3 . Kerr comes around the wicket to Kemp. On a good length, outside off again. Kemp goes back and pulls shakily

17.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Gibson advances and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

17.1 . Good line and length. Gibson gets forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to defend

16.6 2 Devine now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off again. Kemp gets forward and drives through the off side for a pair of runs.

16.5 1 Good length from Devine, pitching outside off stump. Gibson moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

16.4 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, on a good line. Gibson rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

16.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Devine, outside off stump. Gibson gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs back through point.

16.2 1 On a good line and length. Kemp gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

16.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Gibson moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

16.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Gibson gets forward but makes no contact while trying a sweep

15.6 . NH Patel comes around the wicket to Kemp. On a good length, outside off stump. Kemp rocks back and slices a cut

15.5 1 Good line and length. Gibson moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 1 run.

15.4 . Good length from NH Patel, outside off stump. Gibson gets on the front foot and drives. Tidy fielding by NH Patel results in a run being saved.

15.3 W OUT! NH Patel gets the wicket! On a good line and length again. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep, but is caught by Plimmer

15.2 W OUT! Run out. Back of a length, on line again. Knight moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run. The batters attempt an extra run, but the throw by NH Patel is fantastic. New Zealand Women appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Knight is short of the popping crease

15.1 2 Good line and length from NH Patel. Knight gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for a pair of runs.

14.6 1 Good length from Tahuhu, outside off. Knight gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

14.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Knight gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

14.4 1 Tahuhu pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run on the on side.

14.3 1 Back of a length from Tahuhu, on a good line. Knight goes back and plays a pull for one run.

14.2 1 On a good line and length. Bouchier backs away and slices a cut for one run.

14.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Knight moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

13.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Bouchier gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

13.5 1 Full, on a good line. Knight moves down the pitch and drives for one run down the ground.

13.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Knight gets on the back foot and plays a late cut

13.3 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Knight advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep

13.2 . Good line and length from Kerr. Knight pushes forward and reverse sweeps

13.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off stump once more. Knight moves down the pitch and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

12.6 1 Back of a length from Devine, pitching outside off. Knight advances down the pitch and pulls for a run.

12.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Bouchier. She gets on the back foot and leg glances behind square for a run.

12.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Knight gets on the back foot and glances for a single run back behind square.

12.3 4 Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Knight moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a late cut, and the ball trickles away from Gaze for 4 byes.

12.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Bouchier steps away and drives through the off side for 1 run.

12.1 1 On a good line and length again. Knight moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

11.6 2 On a good line and length from NH Patel. Bouchier gets on the front foot and sweeps for two runs.

11.5 1 Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across Knight. She moves down the pitch and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

11.4 2 Good length, on leg stump and angled across Knight. She shuffles down the pitch and flicks for 2 runs.

11.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Knight pushes forward and reverse sweeps

11.2 1 On a good line and length again. Bouchier advances and drives for a single run.

11.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Knight advances down the pitch and drives for a run.

10.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Knight gets forward and lofts a flick behind square for a run.

10.5 1 Good line and length once more. Bouchier backs away and drives for 1 run past the bowler.

10.4 1 Back of a length from Tahuhu, on line. Knight moves onto the front foot and pulls for a single run behind square.

10.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Bouchier pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

10.2 1 Good line and length from Tahuhu. Knight pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for a run.

10.1 1 Good length from Tahuhu, pitching outside off stump. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

9.6 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Knight moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

9.5 W OUT! Kerr finds a way through! Short of a length, outside off stump. Capsey goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

9.4 . Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off. Capsey gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a reverse sweep

9.3 1 Kerr pitches one up, outside off stump. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

9.2 1 Back of a length from Kerr, on line. Capsey rocks back and pulls for one run behind square.

9.1 . Full, outside off stump once more. Capsey gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

8.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Capsey gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.

8.5 1 Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off stump once more. Bouchier gets forward and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

8.4 1 Back of a length from Kerr, outside off. Capsey moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily for a run.

8.3 2 Back of a length from Kerr, outside off once again. Capsey moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for two runs.

8.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bouchier rocks back and finesses a glance for a run through the leg side field.

8.1 . Good length from Kerr, outside off. Bouchier pushes forward and drives

7.6 1 On a good line and length. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick for 1 run.

7.5 1 On a good line and length from NH Patel once more. Capsey gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

7.4 1 Full ball, on a good line. Bouchier gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

7.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Capsey goes back and drives for 1 run down the ground.

7.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Capsey advances and drives for four runs.

7.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line once again. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run down the ground.

6.6 1 Kerr pitches one up, on line. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

6.5 . Good line and length. Bouchier moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep

6.4 2 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and drives through the on side field for a couple of runs.

6.4 1w Wide. On leg stump. Bouchier rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

6.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Bouchier gets forward and plays a sweep for four runs.

6.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. Capsey rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

6.1 1 On a good line and length from Kerr. Bouchier goes back and glances on the on side for a run.

5.6 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Capsey gets forward and drives down the ground.

5.5 . On a good line and length from Tahuhu once more. Capsey gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to defend

5.4 1 On a good line and length once more. Bouchier pushes forward and lofts a flick for a single run.

5.3 2 Good line and length. Bouchier pushes forward and flicks back behind square for 2 runs.

5.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump again. Bouchier gets forward and flicks behind square for 4 runs.

5.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Bouchier goes back but misses while attempting to play a glance

5.1 . Tahuhu pitches one up, on a good line. Bouchier gets on the front foot and drives

4.6 1 Good length from Illing, on leg stump and angled across. Bouchier rocks back and glances for one run on the leg side.

4.5 . Full ball, on line again. Bouchier gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

4.4 . On a good line and length from Illing. Bouchier gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend

4.3 3 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Capsey moves down the pitch and cuts for three runs back behind point. Good work in the field by Tahuhu results in a boundary being saved.

4.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Illing. Capsey moves down the pitch and eases a drive for 4 runs.

4.1 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Bouchier pushes forward and flicks back behind square for one run.

3.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. Bouchier advances down the pitch and drives through the on side field for a single run.

3.5 . Good line and length. Bouchier gets forward and punches a drive

3.4 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, outside off. Dunkley advances and lofts a drive, but is caught by Kerr down the ground.

3.3 1 On a good line and length from NH Patel. Capsey gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

3.3 1 wide

3.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Dunkley gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run through the leg side field.

3.1 1 Full, on line again. Capsey moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

2.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Illing, on a good line. Dunkley advances and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

2.5 . Illing drops one in short, on leg stump and angling across. Dunkley rocks back and is hit on the gloves while attempting to defend

2.4 1 Illing pitches one up, on line once more. Capsey pushes forward and lofts a drive down the ground for 1 run.

2.3 1 Good line and length from Illing. Dunkley gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

2.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Dunkley advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for four runs.

2.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Dunkley pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 1 Full ball, on line. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

1.5 6 MAXIMUM! Kerr comes around the wicket. Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Dunkley gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs behind square.

1.4 . Good length, outside off stump again. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and defends

1.3 4 And another! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Dunkley gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

1.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.

1.1 . On a good length, outside off. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 . Back of a length from Illing, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Capsey rocks back and defends

0.5 1 Full ball, outside off. Dunkley gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

0.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and defends

0.3 . Illing drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Dunkley ducks

0.2 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Dunkley gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Dunkley gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg. Dunkley goes back but misses while trying a leg glance

19.6 W OUT! Run out. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Devine moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run. She is then run out at the bowler's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by AE Jones and Bouchier.

19.5 6 SIX! Good length from Smith, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Devine gets on the front foot and skies a sweep for six runs.

19.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Green advances and inside edges for a single run behind square on the on side.

19.3 1b On a good line and length from Smith. Devine moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye.

19.2 2 DROPPED! Good length from Smith, pitching outside off stump. Devine advances and drives sloppily for 2 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Bouchier. A really hard chance for Bouchier there.

19.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Devine advances and drives for 4 runs over the leg side field.

18.6 2 Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

18.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Green gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

18.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Devine gets forward and skies a drive for one run over the off side field.

18.3 4 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Devine gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a pull, and the ball trickles away from AE Jones for four byes.

18.2 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Green gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

18.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Devine pushes forward and drives sloppily for a run down the ground.

17.6 . Good length, outside leg. Green pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

17.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Devine pushes forward and drives for a single run.

17.4 2 Good length, outside leg. Devine steps away and pulls for 2 runs.

17.3 6 SIX MORE! Good length, on leg stump and angling across Devine. She steps back and plays a drive on the on side for six runs.

17.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Devine. She pushes forward and plays a sweep for 6 runs.

17.1 1 CHANCE! Good length from Kemp, outside off once again. Green pushes forward and drives for a single run. A run out chance but New Zealand Women survive the attempt from Dean's throw.

16.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Devine moves onto the back foot and skies a cut for four runs back behind point.

16.5 1 Full ball, outside off. Green gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

16.4 1 Gibson pitches one up, outside off. Devine pushes forward and skies a drive on the off side for a run.

16.3 1 Green brings up her 50! Full, outside off once more. Green gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

16.3 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside off. Green gets forward but misses while trying a drive

16.2 6 DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Green gets forward and sweeps for 6 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Dunkley.

16.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Devine pushes forward and sweeps sloppily for a single run.

16.1 1w Wide. Gibson pitches one up, too wide outside off.

15.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Devine gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

15.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Devine rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull. England Women appeal, however the umpire says not out.

15.4 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Devine pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

15.3 1 Kemp pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Green pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

15.2 1 Fifty comes up for Devine! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Devine rocks back and eases a mediocre drive for 1 run down the ground.

15.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and defends for a run.

14.6 1 Back of a length from Gibson, outside off stump. Green moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily for a single run.

14.5 . Good line and length from Gibson. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.4 4 Good length, outside off stump again. Green gets on the front foot and plays a scoop for 4 byes.

14.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Green goes back and plays a cut back through point.

14.2 4 And another! Full, outside off stump once again. Green pushes forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

14.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Green gets on the back foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.

13.6 1 Good length from Smith, outside off stump. Green gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

13.5 1 Smith pitches one up, on a good line once more. Devine gets on the front foot and guides a glance for a single run.

13.4 1 Full ball, on a good line. Green shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run.

13.3 . CHANCE! Back of a length from Smith, outside off. Green moves onto the back foot and guides a cut. A run out chance but New Zealand Women survive the attempt from Smith's throw.

13.2 1 Devine plays a defensive stroke for a run.

13.1 1 Good length from Smith, outside off stump again. Green gets on the back foot and pulls down the ground for a single run.

12.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Green gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a single run.

12.5 1 Back of a length from Wong, outside off once more. Devine rocks back and cuts for a run.

12.4 . Wong pitches one up, outside off once again. Devine gets on the front foot and eases a mediocre drive

12.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Green gets on the back foot and cuts through point for a run.

12.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Green gets forward and flicks for four runs.

12.1 . Good length, outside off stump again. Green gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

11.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for one run.

11.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 1lb Full, outside leg and angled across. Devine pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

11.3 1 Kemp pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Green gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

11.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line. Green moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.

11.1 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Devine gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

10.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Devine gets on the back foot and glances through the on side field for 1 run.

10.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Devine gets forward and drives on the off side.

10.4 4 FOUR! Gibson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Devine pushes forward and slices a cut for four runs back behind point.

10.3 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Devine rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive. The umpire gives Devine out LBW, however Devine signals for a review. The decision is overturned by DRS.

10.2 1b Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Green pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a scoop, and the ball runs away from AE Jones for one bye.

10.1 2 Back of a length, outside off stump. Green gets on the back foot and pulls for 2 runs.

9.6 6 Back-to-back maximums! Good length, outside off once more. Devine pushes forward and sweeps for 6 runs.

9.5 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Devine moves down the pitch and plays a drive over the leg side field for 6 runs.

9.4 1 Back of a length from Dean, pitching outside off. Green rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

9.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Green moves down the pitch and punches a drive. Tidy fielding by Dean results in a run being saved.

9.2 . Pitched up, on a good line. Green advances and eases a drive down the ground.

9.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Devine moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

8.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Devine moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

8.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Green moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a run. The ball is misfielded by Kemp.

8.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Wong. Green gets forward and plays a flick for four runs.

8.3 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Green advances down the pitch and cuts for 2 runs.

8.2 1 Back of a length from Wong, outside off once again. Devine gets on the back foot and pulls down the ground for a run.

8.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Devine moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs.

7.6 1 Back of a length, on line. Devine moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a run.

7.5 2 Full, outside off stump. Devine gets on the front foot and drives poorly on the off side for a couple of runs.

7.4 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Green gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run behind square.

7.3 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Green pushes forward and defends

7.2 1 Back of a length from Kemp, outside off once again. Devine rocks back and edges for 1 run behind square.

7.1 . Length ball, outside off once more. Devine moves onto the front foot and drives

6.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Devine moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.

6.4 1 Short ball, outside off stump again. Green gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for one run.

6.3 . Length ball, outside off. Green gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 4 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Green. She gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive, and the ball flies away from AE Jones for four byes.

6.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

5.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Devine gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

5.5 1 Wong pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Green gets on the front foot and drives back through point for 1 run.

5.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Devine moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

5.3 1 Full ball, on line again. Green gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.

5.2 . Good line and length from Wong. Green gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Devine gets on the back foot and inside edges for one run behind square.

4.6 1 Good length from Bell, pitching outside off stump once again. Devine moves onto the front foot and slices a poor cut for a single run.

4.5 . Short ball, outside off stump once more. Devine ducks under it

4.4 4 FOUR! Bell drops one in short, pitching outside off once again. Devine rocks back and slices a cut for 4 runs back through point.

4.3 . Good length from Bell, outside off stump once more. Devine moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

4.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off once again. Devine gets forward and lofts a drive over the on side field for a half dozen runs.

4.1 . Bell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Devine gets forward and lifts a drive down the ground.

4.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Devine gets forward but misses while trying a flick

3.6 1 Back of a length from Smith, pitching outside off stump again. Devine gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

3.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

3.4 W OUT! Smith gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off. Halliday shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive, but is caught by Bouchier down the ground.

3.3 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Devine shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

3.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Halliday goes back and drives for a run on the leg side.

3.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Halliday pushes forward and drives

2.6 . Short of a length, on a good line once more. Devine gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance

2.5 . On a good line and length from Bell. Devine gets forward and drives

2.4 . Bell pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Devine gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick. England Women appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

2.3 2 Back of a length from Bell, on a good line. Devine goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance back behind square, resulting in a pair of leg byes.

2.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. Devine gets on the front foot and punches a drive

2.1 1 On a good line and length. Halliday moves onto the front foot and edges for one run behind point.

1.6 1 On a good line and length from Smith. Halliday gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run behind square.

1.5 . Good line and length. Halliday gets forward and eases a drive

1.4 . Smith now coming over the wicket. Good length from Smith, outside off stump again. Halliday gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

1.3 W OUT! LBW. Good length from Smith, outside off stump. Kerr pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep. The umpire gives Kerr out LBW, however Kerr signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Kerr is given out.

1.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Devine rocks back and pulls for a single run.

1.1 W OUT! Smith gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Plimmer rocks back and drives, but is caught by Smith

0.6 W OUT! Bell gets the wicket! On a good line and length once again. Gaze advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Gaze has to go

0.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, on a good line once more. Gaze rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

0.4 . Bell pitches one up, on a good line again. Gaze gets forward and drives sloppily

0.3 . Short of a length, on a good line again. Gaze moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull. England Women appeal, however the umpire says not out.

0.2 . On a good line and length from Bell. Gaze gets forward and drives down the ground.