17.5 W OUT! Abhishek Sharma breaks through! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Ngarava advances and drives averagely, and is caught by Rinku Singh on the leg side.

17.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Muzarabani advances and eases a drive for one run.

17.3 4 FOUR! Abhishek Sharma comes around the wicket to Muzarabani. Full ball, on line. Muzarabani moves down the pitch and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

17.2 1 Abhishek Sharma now coming over the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump once again. Ngarava goes back and eases a drive for a single run through the on side field.

17.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Muzarabani moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

16.6 . Thakur now coming around the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Ngarava goes back but misses while trying a pull

16.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Ngarava gets forward and punches a drive

16.4 1 On a good line and length. Muzarabani moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance for one run on the on side.

16.3 . Back of a length, outside off once again. Muzarabani moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

16.2 . Full ball, outside off. Muzarabani pushes forward and drives

16.1 W OUT! Bowled. Pitched up, on a good line. Marumani gets forward but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

15.6 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Ngarava gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, and the ball flies away from the wicketkeeper for a pair of byes.

15.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Ngarava gets forward and eases a drive

15.4 . Full, on line. Ngarava moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

15.3 . DROPPED! Abhishek Sharma comes over the wicket to Ngarava. Full, pitching outside off. Ngarava pushes forward and eases a drive. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Abhishek Sharma.

15.1 1 Pitched up, outside off again. Marumani pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

14.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Nyamhuri gets forward and inside edges through the on side field.

14.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Marumani moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

14.4 1 Ravi Bishnoi pitches one up, on a good line. Nyamhuri gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

14.3 1 Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, outside off. Marumani moves onto the front foot and edges for one run.

14.2 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump. Marumani moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs.

14.1 1lb Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Nyamhuri moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

13.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Nyamhuri moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for a single run. The ball is misfielded.

13.5 1 Good length, outside off. Marumani moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for a single run back behind point.

13.4 1 Abhishek Sharma pitches one up, on line. Nyamhuri gets forward and flicks behind square for a single run.

13.3 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length. Evans moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

13.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Evans advances down the pitch and plays a drive over the off side field for 6 runs.

13.1 . Good length from Abhishek Sharma, pitching outside off once more. Evans rocks back and guides a cut

12.6 1 Back of a length from MP Yadav, outside off. Evans gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

12.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from MP Yadav, pitching outside off. Evans gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

12.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Marumani gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

12.3 1lb Back of a length from MP Yadav, pitching on a good line but angling across Evans. He moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for a leg bye.

12.3 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching on leg. Evans moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

12.2 . Full, outside off once more. Evans moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a scoop

12.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Marumani gets on the back foot and glances back behind square for a single run.

11.6 . Good line and length from Tilak Varma. Evans goes back and plays a pull

11.5 6 SIX! Full, outside off stump again. Evans gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

11.4 2 Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Evans gets forward and plays a drive for a pair of runs.

11.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Evans advances down the pitch and drives

11.2 W OUT! Tilak Varma breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Burl shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive, but is caught by Rinku Singh down the ground.

11.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Marumani goes back and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

10.6 2 Full, on a good line. Burl gets forward and plays a bad drive down the ground for a pair of runs.

10.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Marumani. He goes back and pulls behind square for a run.

10.5 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching on a good line.

10.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Burl. He goes back and glances behind square on the leg side for one run.

10.3 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angled across. Marumani moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

10.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Marumani moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

10.1 2 Back of a length from Thakur, outside off stump once again. Marumani gets on the back foot and cuts for two runs.

9.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Marumani pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run back behind square.

9.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Marumani gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

9.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Burl rocks back and punches a bad drive for 1 run.

9.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Burl gets forward and punches a bad drive

9.2 . Back of a length from Ravi Bishnoi, pitching outside off. Burl moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

9.1 . Pitched up, on line. Burl pushes forward and eases a drive

8.6 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Marumani gets forward and drives

8.5 2 Back of a length, outside leg and angling across Marumani. He goes back and inside edges for a couple of runs.

8.4 . Good length from Dube, pitching outside off again. Marumani gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

8.3 . Good length from Dube, outside leg and angled across. Marumani goes back and glances

8.2 W OUT! Dube breaks through! Good line and length once again. Madhevere moves down the pitch and eases a wild drive, and is caught by Iyer down the ground.

8.1 1 Dube pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Burl pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

7.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Burl gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

7.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Madhevere moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for a single run.

7.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Burl rocks back and edges for a run.

7.3 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Burl moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for two runs.

7.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Burl moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

7.1 . On a good line and length. Burl moves onto the back foot and cuts

6.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Burl advances and plays a cut behind point for 1 run.

6.5 4 And another! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Burl rocks back and pulls for four runs.

6.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Dube, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Burl. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

6.3 1 Good length from Dube, outside off. Madhevere rocks back and slices a cut for a single run.

6.2 W OUT! Yadav gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Sikandar Raza gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Ishan Kishan

6.1 . Good length from Yadav, outside off stump. Sikandar Raza rocks back and defends

5.6 1lb Good line and length from Ravi Bishnoi. Sikandar Raza gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance, resulting in a leg bye behind square on the on side.

5.5 W OUT! Ravi Bishnoi gets one through! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Myers creates room but misses while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Myers has to depart

5.4 . Good line and length from Ravi Bishnoi. Myers steps away and drives

5.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Myers rocks back and edges

5.2 4 FOUR! Ravi Bishnoi pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Myers creates room and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

5.1 . Ravi Bishnoi pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Myers gets forward and drives

4.6 3 Good line and length. Myers advances and drives for 3 runs.

4.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Yadav, pitching outside off stump. Myers goes back and slices a cut behind point for 4 runs.

4.4 1 Back of a length from Yadav, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Burl. He gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run back behind square.

4.3 1 Full, outside off. Myers pushes forward and outside edges for one run behind point on the off side.

4.2 1 On a good line and length from Yadav. Burl rocks back and outside edges for a run.

4.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Curran rocks back and edges, and is caught by Sooryavanshi back behind point.

3.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Myers gets on the back foot and punches a drive

3.5 W OUT! Thakur gets the wicket! Thakur pitches one up, outside off stump. Bennett moves onto the front foot and scoops averagely, and is caught by Ishan Kishan

3.5 1w Wide. Back of a length, on line.

3.4 . Full, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Bennett creates room and drives

3.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Bennett moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the leg side.

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on a good line. Bennett gets forward and lofts a scoop for a half dozen runs back behind square.

3.1 . Back of a length from Thakur, outside off once again. Bennett gets on the back foot and punches a drive

2.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Curran goes back and plays a pull

2.5 . On a good line and length from MP Yadav. Curran pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a scoop

2.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Bennett gets on the back foot and plays a wild pull for one run.

2.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Bennett rocks back and slices a cut

2.2 6 SIX! MP Yadav pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Bennett pushes forward and scoops behind square for six runs.

2.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bennett gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

1.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Curran gets on the back foot and cuts

1.5 1 Good length from Thakur, pitching outside off. Bennett gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

1.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Bennett gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

1.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Thakur, pitching outside leg. Bennett rocks back and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

1.2 . DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Bennett rocks back and cuts sloppily. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Tilak Varma.

1.1 1 Good length from Thakur, outside leg and angled across the batter. Curran gets forward and glances behind square on the on side for one run.

0.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Bennett rocks back but misses while attempting to play a pull

0.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from MP Yadav but angled across the batter. Bennett rocks back and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.

0.4 . On a good length, outside off again. Bennett goes back and cuts

0.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from MP Yadav, outside off stump again. Bennett goes back and pulls for four runs.

0.2 . Back of a length from MP Yadav, outside off stump again. Bennett gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily

0.1 . Back of a length from MP Yadav, pitching outside off stump. Bennett moves onto the back foot and punches a bad drive

19.6 2 Evans pitches one up, outside off stump. Dube gets forward and skies a mediocre drive down the ground for two runs.

19.5 . Good line and length from Evans. Dube gets forward and punches a poor drive

19.4 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Dube gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.

19.3 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, pitching outside off. Rinku Singh gets on the front foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Burl down the ground.

19.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma pushes forward and drives down the ground for one run.

19.1 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Tilak Varma gets forward and eases a poor drive for 2 runs on the off side.

18.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Rinku Singh rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull

18.5 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Rinku Singh. He moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull back behind square for a half dozen runs.

18.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Tilak Varma rocks back and slices a cut for a run.

18.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Tilak Varma gets forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs on the off side.

18.2 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, outside leg and angled across Tilak Varma. He steps away but makes no contact while trying a cut

18.1 1 Back of a length from Muzarabani, outside leg and angled across Rinku Singh. He creates space and plays a cut for one run behind point.

17.6 2 Nyamhuri pitches one up, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick back behind square, resulting in two leg byes. An error in the field allows INDIA to run through for a overthrow.

17.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Rinku Singh moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

17.4 2 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Rinku Singh rocks back and guides a glance for a pair of runs on the on side.

17.3 2 Full ball, outside off. Rinku Singh gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the leg side field.

17.2 . On a good length, outside off. Rinku Singh goes back and defends

17.1 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and skies a poor drive, and is caught by Bennett on the off side.

17.1 1w Wide. Full toss, too wide outside off.

16.6 2 50 comes up for Tilak Varma! Back of a length from Ngarava, outside off stump. Tilak Varma rocks back and plays a pull for 2 runs.

16.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

16.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and drives for four runs through the on side field.

16.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive behind point on the off side for 1 run.

16.2 6 MAXIMUM! Free hit, and Tilak Varma makes the most of it. Pitched up, on line. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive on the on side for a half dozen runs.

16.2 nb No ball. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan goes back and pulls for a run.

16.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Tilak Varma pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for a run.

15.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and sweeps poorly for a run.

15.5 2 Yorker, outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and eases a drive through point for 2 runs.

15.4 1 Evans pitches one up, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and drives for one run.

15.3 1 Full, outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets forward and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

15.2 6 SIX! Evans pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

15.2 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

15.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and drives poorly on the on side for 1 run.

14.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Tilak Varma creates room and guides a cut for four runs back behind point. The ball is misfielded costing ZIMBABWE four runs.

14.5 2 Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance for a pair of runs through the leg side field.

14.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for 1 run.

14.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside leg and angling across. Ishan Kishan shuffles down the pitch and skies a flick for 6 runs.

14.2 4 And another! On a good length, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan gets forward and plays a pull for four runs.

14.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs.

13.6 1 Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan steps back and slices a cut for 1 run through point.

13.5 1 Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut behind point for a run.

13.4 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma rocks back and cuts for four runs behind point.

13.3 4 FOUR MORE! On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Tilak Varma pushes forward and scoops for 4 runs behind point.

13.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Tilak Varma rocks back and cuts back behind point for four runs.

12.6 6 SIX! Pitched up, on a good line. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and plays a drive for six runs on the leg side.

12.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line once again. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

12.4 1 Back of a length from Evans, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Ishan Kishan. He gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

12.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

12.2 . Evans pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Tilak Varma creates space and drives

12.1 1 Fifty up for Ishan Kishan! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and drives for one run on the off side.

11.6 1 Full, outside off. Ishan Kishan gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

11.5 1 Good length from Bennett, outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and glances for one run.

11.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan gets forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

11.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma pushes forward and drives on the off side for a run.

11.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and flicks a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

11.1 2 Back of a length from Bennett, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and cuts for 2 runs.

10.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

10.5 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and glances for two runs.

10.4 1 Good line and length. Tilak Varma pushes forward and glances behind square for 1 run.

10.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside leg once again. Tilak Varma pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

10.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma backs away and punches a drive

10.1 1 Good line and length. Ishan Kishan rocks back and tucks a glance through the on side field for 1 run.

9.6 W OUT! Consecutive dismissals for Bennett! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Iyer gets on the back foot and cuts, but is caught by Evans through point.

9.5 2 On a good line and length from Bennett. Iyer gets on the back foot and glances for two runs through the leg side field.

9.4 4 FOUR! Bennett now coming over the wicket to Iyer. Full, outside off. Iyer advances down the pitch and drives over the off side field for four runs.

9.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and drives shakily for a run.

9.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and slices a cut for four runs behind point.

9.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

8.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Iyer rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

8.5 1 Back of a length from Nyamhuri, on a good line. Ishan Kishan rocks back and pulls shakily back behind square for a run.

8.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a glance

8.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and inside edges

8.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Nyamhuri, outside off. Ishan Kishan goes back and pulls for four runs.

8.2 1 Back of a length from Nyamhuri, pitching outside leg and angled across. Iyer moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for a single run back behind square.

8.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Iyer moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive over the off side field for four runs.

7.6 1 On a good line and length. Iyer moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

7.5 . Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket to Iyer. Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off. Iyer moves onto the front foot and drives

7.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

7.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan shuffles down the pitch and drives

7.2 2 Short of a length, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and punches a drive on the off side for 2 runs.

7.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

6.6 2 Back of a length, on line. Iyer moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through point on the off side for 2 runs.

6.5 . Back of a length from Nyamhuri, pitching outside off. Iyer rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

6.4 . Back of a length from Nyamhuri, pitching outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

6.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and edges for one run behind point.

6.2 1 Short of a length, on line. Iyer moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

6.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs behind point.

5.6 1 Back of a length from Evans, outside off. Iyer moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

5.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run back behind point.

5.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

5.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Ishan Kishan goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

5.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Evans, outside leg and angled across. Ishan Kishan goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

5.1 2 Short of a length, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan rocks back and cuts behind point for a pair of runs.

4.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and defends on the off side for 1 run.

4.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan rocks back and drives shakily

4.4 1 Ngarava pitches one up, outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

4.3 1 Back of a length, outside off. Ishan Kishan rocks back and guides a cut back through point for a single run.

4.2 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan gets forward and punches a drive for two runs back behind point.

4.1 2 DROPPED! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and flicks shakily behind square for two runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Curran. A really hard chance for Curran there.

3.6 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching outside off stump once again. Iyer creates space but makes no contact while attempting a late cut

3.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Iyer pushes forward and drives for four runs.

3.4 . On a good line and length from Muzarabani once more. Iyer goes back and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 . On a good line and length from Muzarabani. Iyer moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

3.2 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, outside off stump. Iyer rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a single run behind point.

2.6 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Sooryavanshi advances and pulls shakily, and is caught by Muzarabani down the ground.

2.5 4 And again! Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across. Sooryavanshi creates space and drives over the off side for 4 runs.

2.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Sooryavanshi shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for four runs.

2.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

2.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

2.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off. Sooryavanshi goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

2.1 . Good length from Ngarava, pitching outside off stump once more. Sooryavanshi gets forward and eases a drive

1.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Ishan Kishan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and slices a cut, but is caught by Burl

1.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

1.3 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching on leg and angled across Abhishek Sharma. He gets on the back foot and cuts

1.2 1 Back of a length, on line. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and defends through the off side for a single run.

1.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Sooryavanshi goes back but misses while attempting a pull

0.4 4 And again! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma steps away and drives for 4 runs.

0.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma backs away and drives over the off side for four runs.

0.2 . Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and punches a drive