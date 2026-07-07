Match details Zimbabwe vs India T20i T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India 25.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, July 23, 2026 - Sunday, July 26, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, July 25, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Zimbabwe Squad
|Players
|Akram Faraz, Bennet Brian, Campbell Johnathan, Chatara Tendai, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wesley, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Mavuta Brandon, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Naqvi Antum, Ngarava Richard, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton
|Bench
|no information yet
India Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Khaleel, Bishnoi Ravi, Deshpande Tushar, Dube Shivam, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Gill Shubman, Jaiswal Yashasvi, Jurel Dhruv, Khan Avesh, Kumar Mukesh, Parag Riyan, Reddy Nithish, Samson Sanju, Sharma Abhishek, Singh Rinku, Sudharsan Sai, Sundar Washington
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Harare Sports Club
|City
|Harare
|Capacity
|10000
|Ends
|Prayag End
|Hosts to
|Cycle Pure End
Match has not started yet