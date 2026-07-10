Match details Belgium vs Serbia T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B 10.07.2026

T20i

BEL
BEL

171

SER
SER

107

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B 2026
Date:Wednesday, July 08, 2026 - Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Toss:Serbia won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, July 10, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Belgium Squad

PlayersRaza Ali, Mohammad Aziz, Malik Khel Omid, Sheikh Sunny, Butt Shaheryar, Niaz Burhan, Ahmadi Khalid, Sajad Ahmadzai Mohammad, Thapliyal Ravi, Saber Zakhil, Shah Syed, Ahmadzai Khalid
BenchSahibzada Walid, Sefat Shagharai

Serbia Squad

PlayersDizija Alexander, Pecic Braithyn, Dunbar Leslie Adrian, Woods Luka, Pavlovic Mark, Kostic Matthew, Janicijevic Milan, Nedeljkovic Peter Giles, Tosic Slobodan, Zimonjic Vukasin, Burton Wintley
BenchDugic Bogdan, Lazic Aleksa, Shinde Sachin Ganpat, Zimonjic Nemanja

Venue Guide

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