Squads Bulgaria vs Czechia T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 21.08.2026

T20i

BUL
BUL
CZE
CZE

Playing

BUL
BUL
CZE
CZE
First TeamSecond Team
Chughtai Zeerak

all rounder

Bhuiyan Sazib

all rounder

Dowling Anthony

no information yet

Cope Joe

all rounder

Dowling Joshua

no information yet

Davizi Sabawoon

all rounder

Duff Oscar

no information yet

Grover Sahil

wicket keeper

Gogev Milen

no information yet

Gul Jakob

wicket keeper

Hussain Firas

all rounder

Ivanov Genchev

no information yet

Lakov Hristo

all rounder

Mishra Prakash

all rounder

Tomar Ritik

all rounder

Raja Danyal

no information yet

Rasool Ali

all rounder

Rasool Omar

wicket keeper

Zaroo Isa

all rounder

Bench

BUL
BUL
CZE
CZE

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet