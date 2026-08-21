Squads Bulgaria vs Czechia T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 21.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ahmadhel Agagyul
batsman
Alam Ajhar
bowler
Chughtai Zeerak
all rounder
Bhuiyan Sazib
all rounder
Dowling Anthony
no information yet
Cope Joe
all rounder
Dowling Joshua
no information yet
Davizi Sabawoon
all rounder
Duff Oscar
no information yet
Grover Sahil
wicket keeper
Gogev Milen
no information yet
Khan Mohammad Ratul
batsman
Gul Jakob
wicket keeper
Magare Rhuturaj
batsman
Hussain Firas
all rounder
Margasahayem Venkatesh
bowler
Ivanov Genchev
no information yet
Miah Sojib
bowler
Krishnakumar Kushaal
batsman
Mukhtar Saqlain Saqib
batsman
Lakov Hristo
all rounder
Ramani Davidson Devaraj
bowler
Mishra Prakash
all rounder
Tomar Ritik
all rounder
Nikolov Dimo Krasimirov
all rounder
Tyagi Neeraj
bowler
Raja Danyal
no information yet
Rasool Ali
all rounder
Rasool Omar
wicket keeper
Siddiqui Abdul Manan Bashir
batsman
Singh Gagandeep
bowler
Yousuf Huzaif
bowler
Zaroo Isa
all rounder
Match has not started yet