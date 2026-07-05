Hristo Lakov

Hristo Lakov

all rounder

Full name:Hristo Lakov
Nationality:Bulgaria

Teams

2023 Teams

Barbarians (Bul)

Bulgaria

Indo-Bulgarian

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3434
Innings3434
Overs129.5129.5
Balls--
Maidens33
Runs990990
Wickets3232
Avg30.9330.93
SR24.3424.34
Eco7.627.62
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3434
Innings3333
Not outs77
Runs814814
Balls Faced780780
Avg31.331.3
SR104.35104.35
Fours6565
Fifties66
Sixies66
Highest8080
Hundreds00

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