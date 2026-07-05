Hristo Lakov
all rounder
|Full name:
|Hristo Lakov
|Nationality:
|Bulgaria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|34
|34
|Innings
|34
|34
|Overs
|129.5
|129.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|3
|Runs
|990
|990
|Wickets
|32
|32
|Avg
|30.93
|30.93
|SR
|24.34
|24.34
|Eco
|7.62
|7.62
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|34
|34
|Innings
|33
|33
|Not outs
|7
|7
|Runs
|814
|814
|Balls Faced
|780
|780
|Avg
|31.3
|31.3
|SR
|104.35
|104.35
|Fours
|65
|65
|Fifties
|6
|6
|Sixies
|6
|6
|Highest
|80
|80
|Hundreds
|0
|0