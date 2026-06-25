Match details Bahamas vs Brazil T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 25.06.2026

T20i

BAH
BAH

113

BRA
BRA

111

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 2026
Date:Sunday, June 21, 2026 - Sunday, June 28, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, June 25, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bahamas Squad

Players
BenchAmburose Ahil, Barry Jonathan, Benn Festus, Burrows Keith, Fowler Shawn, Gallimore Javelle, Goud Sandeep, Gulati Akash, Howell Orville, Irving Gregory, Jemison Julio, Patten Ricardo, Taylor Gregory, Wheatley Dwight

Brazil Squad

Players
BenchAvery Richard, Frazao Luiz Gabriel, Goncalves Luiz, Haroon Yasar, Hernandes Miguel, Izidoro Assuncao Michel Felipe, Machado Chrystian, Maximo Lucas, Maximo William, Morais Luiz, Muller Luiz, Nascimento Riquelmi, Oliveira Gabriel, Passoni Breno, Silva Miguel

Venue Guide

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