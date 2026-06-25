Match details Bahamas vs Brazil T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 25.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, June 21, 2026 - Sunday, June 28, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, June 25, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Bahamas Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Amburose Ahil, Barry Jonathan, Benn Festus, Burrows Keith, Fowler Shawn, Gallimore Javelle, Goud Sandeep, Gulati Akash, Howell Orville, Irving Gregory, Jemison Julio, Patten Ricardo, Taylor Gregory, Wheatley Dwight
Brazil Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet