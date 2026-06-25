Squads Bahamas vs Brazil T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 25.06.2026

T20i

BAH
BAH

113

BRA
BRA

111

Playing

BAH
BAH
BRA
BRA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

BAH
BAH
BRA
BRA
First TeamSecond Team
Amburose Ahil

no information yet

Barry Jonathan

no information yet

Frazao Luiz Gabriel

no information yet

Benn Festus

all rounder

Goncalves Luiz

no information yet

Haroon Yasar

no information yet

Fowler Shawn

no information yet

Hernandes Miguel

no information yet

Gallimore Javelle

no information yet

Goud Sandeep

all rounder

Machado Chrystian

no information yet

Gulati Akash

no information yet

Maximo Lucas

no information yet

Howell Orville

no information yet

Maximo William

no information yet

Irving Gregory

no information yet

Morais Luiz

no information yet

Jemison Julio

wicket keeper

Muller Luiz

no information yet

Patten Ricardo

no information yet

Nascimento Riquelmi

no information yet

Taylor Gregory

wicket keeper

Oliveira Gabriel

no information yet

Passoni Breno

no information yet