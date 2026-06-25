Squads Bahamas vs Brazil T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 25.06.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Amburose Ahil
no information yet
Avery Richard
bowler
Barry Jonathan
no information yet
Frazao Luiz Gabriel
no information yet
Benn Festus
all rounder
Goncalves Luiz
no information yet
Burrows Keith
batsman
Haroon Yasar
no information yet
Fowler Shawn
no information yet
Hernandes Miguel
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Gallimore Javelle
no information yet
Izidoro Assuncao Michel Felipe
no information yet
Goud Sandeep
all rounder
Machado Chrystian
no information yet
Gulati Akash
no information yet
Maximo Lucas
no information yet
Howell Orville
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Maximo William
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Irving Gregory
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Morais Luiz
no information yet
Jemison Julio
wicket keeper
Muller Luiz
no information yet
Patten Ricardo
no information yet
Nascimento Riquelmi
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Taylor Gregory
wicket keeper
Oliveira Gabriel
no information yet
Wheatley Dwight
batsman
Passoni Breno
no information yet