Match details Bermuda vs Belize T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 22.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, June 21, 2026 - Sunday, June 28, 2026
|Toss:
|Bermuda won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Monday, June 22, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Bermuda Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Bascome Onais, Brangman Derrick, Burgess Zeko, Fray Terryn, Horan Luke, O'Brien Isaiah, Paynter Nzari, Rawlins Delray, Sabir Dominic, Smith Chare, Smith Jonte, Smith Sinclair, Tomlinson Zeri, Trott Charles
Belize Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet