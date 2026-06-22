Match details Bermuda vs Belize T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 22.06.2026

T20i

BMU
BMU

48

BEL
BEL

45

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 2026
Date:Sunday, June 21, 2026 - Sunday, June 28, 2026
Toss:Bermuda won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Monday, June 22, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bermuda Squad

Players
BenchBascome Onais, Brangman Derrick, Burgess Zeko, Fray Terryn, Horan Luke, O'Brien Isaiah, Paynter Nzari, Rawlins Delray, Sabir Dominic, Smith Chare, Smith Jonte, Smith Sinclair, Tomlinson Zeri, Trott Charles

Belize Squad

Players
BenchBanner Gareth, Banner Glenford, Banner Nathan, Bonner Lawrence, Casasola Ordell, Cassasola Brian, Castillo Maurice, Jones Russhane, Lweis Brandon, Oxley Alexander, Pakeman Jaron, Pook Jermaine, Rose Renrick, Stephenson Bernan, Stephenson Clint, Tillett Kristan, Wade Jason, Wade Javonn

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet